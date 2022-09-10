ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Armed With Knife Shot, Killed By Trooper During Incident In Wawarsing, Police Say

By Joe Lombardi
 3 days ago
Clark Road in the town of Wawarsing. Photo Credit: Google Maps/New York State Police

A man was shot and killed by a trooper after threatening an officer with a knife during an incident in the Hudson Valley, according to New York State Police.

It happened on Saturday, Sept. 9 in Ulster County.

State Police and the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to assist the Ulster County Mobile Mental Health crisis team at a residence in the town of Wawarsing located on Clark Road.

When responding patrols arrived, they encountered a distraught man, later identified as 41-year-old Daniel K. McAlpin, who was inside the residence and armed with a large knife, said state police.

Law enforcement officers attempted to engage McAlpin in conversation, however, he was non-compliant and ignored repeated commands to drop the knife, according to police.

In an attempt to take McAlpin into custody, a trooper tased him, however, he advanced towards the officers while threatening them with the knife, said police.

A second trooper then discharged his issued firearm, striking McAlpin, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Pursuant to Executive Law Section 70-b, the New York State Attorney General’s Office is investigating the incident in conjunction with the New York State Police," state police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

