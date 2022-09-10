Yankees sending Harrison Bader, Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton to Hartford for rehab in Yard Goats final home game

The Yard Goats final home game will have a lot of star power.

The Yankees, trying to put their injury-riddled team back together before the end of the regular season, are sending four veteran major leaguers to Hartford to play Sunday for their Double A affiliate, the Somerset Patriots, manager Aaron Boone told reporters in New York on Saturday . The last home game of the season for the Yard Goats starts at 1:05 p.m.

Harrison Bader, the center fielder acquired from St. Louis on Aug. 2, will begin playing in what is expected to be a handful of minor league games as he completes his recovery from plantar fasciitis.

Relievers Aroldis Chapman and Zack Britton, both former All-Stars, will likely throw an inning, as will major leaguer Miguel Castro. Chapman is working back from a leg infection caused by a tattoo. Britton is looking to return a year after Tommy John elbow surgery. Castro is coming off shoulder inflammation. All three could be back in the majors within a week.

Bader, considered an elite defensive player, is desperately needed in New York, where several outfielders are injured or struggling. He’s expected to DH on Sunday.

Earlier this week, Luis Severino made a start in Hartford and pitched four innings, but the Yankees have since decided he needs another rehab appearance.

Somerset, which as won four in a row in Hartford, returns home to New Jersey to finish the season against Portland next week.

The Yankees, who were winning at a record pace in the first half, are under .500 since the All-Star Game. They were leading the Rays by 2 1/2 games in the AL East, but still have a safe cushion to make the playoffs as a wild card entry.

Dom Amore can be reached at damore@courant.com