ODFW Warning Of Bear Encounters
“It’s definitely been a bad year for bear damage," said Michelle Dennehy, with Oregon’s Department of Fish and Wildlife, of last week’s incidents In Bend, a cub was spotted in a neighborhood Wednesday. It was tranquilized inside the city’s utility department compound Thursday morning. “We think...
Two animals with rabies found in Josephine County
Merlin — The Oregon Health Authority is urging pet owners take additional precautions after rabies was discovered in two wild animals in Josephine County. The two mammals, a bat and a fox, were found outside Wildlife Images Rehabilitation and Education Center in Merlin and tested positive for rabies Sept. 8, according to the Oregon Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory at Oregon State University.
Ask 10: Who is maintaining sidewalk grass adjacent to Hilton Hotel?
Jackson County, OR — News 10 viewer Renee Spahn asked "Who’s responsibility is it to maintain the parking strip adjacent to the Hilton Hotel? It’s overgrown, and very very dry. Concerned neighbors in the area. Many of us who walk our dogs in the area have discussed the weeds, and the dryness being potentially hazardous. We no longer enjoy walking up & down Ellendale. As we have to walk on one side to keep our dogs out of that area."
Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 9/14 – Senator Jeff Golden to Hold Medford Town Hall with Secretary of State Shemia Fagan Today at 6 pm, Vehicle Accident in Kerby at ‘It’s a Burl’, Wildfire Updates
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Senator Jeff Golden To Hold Medford Town Hall with Secretary Of State Shemia Fagan Today At 6 pm. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, Secretary...
Drone Halts Helicopter Response to OR Fire
David Smigelski – Mail Tribune, Medford, Ore. Sep. 13—A helicopter was forced from the air in the middle of a firefight Monday when a drone appeared over a fire burning on Pioneer Road. Jackson County Fire District No. 5 and the Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest District responded...
Man whose mom died in Mill Fire in Northern California, other families sue Roseburg plant
More than 100 people are suing the Roseburg Forest Products Co. in Oregon for losses caused by the Mill Fire in Siskiyou County. Among them is a man whose mother died in the blaze. Others are suing for personal injuries, or for loss or damage of their homes or other...
Van Meter Fire Final Update, Sept. 14, 2022
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Last night fire crews continued to use infrared cameras to identify areas of heat around the perimeter of the fire. They are mainly finding heat under juniper trees on the southern and western areas. Today is the last day the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Type...
Rogue Valley News, Monday 9/12 – Jackson County Illegal Grow Busts, Medford Police Arrest Shooting Homicide Suspect In Ashland, Wildfire Updates
AIR QUALITY ALERT – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL AT LEAST 5 PM PDT MONDAY... The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality extended its air quality advisory Saturday, Sept. 10, for Curry, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, Lake, counties due to smoke from fires across Oregon and central Idaho. DEQ expects the air quality advisory to last until at least Monday, Sept. 12. The advisory for Coos County ends today. DEQ and partner agencies will continue to monitor smoke in the area. Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQs Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone. *Find a cleaner air space in your area: Visit http://211info.org and search for Wildfire Related Clean Air Shelters. Or call 2 1 1 any time or day.
Ashland Utility Billing Office Closed
The City of Ashland Customer Services Utility Billing office, located at 20 E Main St in Ashland, is closed until further notice due to a staffing shortage. Customers will not be able to make payments at the office or meet staff in person at this time. Payments can be made...
Rum Creek Fire: almost all evacuation notices lifted, recreation sites opening up
MERLIN, Ore. – With good progress being made with the Rum Creek Fire, almost all evacuations have been lifted. The fire has stayed the same size for days now, sitting at 21,347 acres. Fire crews have been able to increase containment, and the current total is 81%. The area...
GoFundMe set up for Medford house fire survivors
MEDFORD, Ore. -- A GoFundMe has been set up for the family who's house burned down on Monday evening, September 12th. The McNeil family was out celebrating one of their children's birthdays when they got a call that their house was on fire. By the time police and firefighters responded, it was too late to get any of the pets out of the house.
Women killed in Mill Fire identified
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two women who were killed in the Mill Fire. Deputies say 65-year-old Lorenza Glover, and 73-year-old Marilyn Hilliard, both of Weed, died, the sheriff's office says. Their bodies were found in Weed. The fire broke out on...
Van Meter Fire 40% Contained At 2539 Acres 9/12/22 Update
Klamath Falls, Ore. – A small amount of rain fell across the fire overnight, wetting fuels and settling dust on the roads. Today, crews will take advantage of the higher humidity to continue increasing the mop-up depth into the interior of the fire. Infrared devices were used again overnight to identify hotspots for day crews to mop-up. Hoselays are being used across the fire to deliver water to cool and dampen fuels as firefighters dig out burning material.
Marijuana Bust Southern Oregon, Sept. 12
On Thursday, September 8, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 4000 block of Fish Lake Road in Jackson County. Located on the property were several large greenhouses with 3,162 illegal marijuana plants and several hundred pounds of hanging/drying marijuana which had been recently harvested. Also located were several hundred pounds of processed marijuana that had been packaged for transport. All illegal marijuana was seized and destroyed. Five (5) individuals were detained, identified, interviewed, and released. Jackson County Code Enforcement responded and issued the property owner, who did not reside at the location, citations totaling $43,000.00 for violations including nineteen (19) unapproved greenhouse structures, solid waste, failure to maintain marijuana production approval, camping within a marijuana grow site, temporary fencing within a marijuana grow site and multiple unsafe and nonpermitted electrical installations. The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.
Containment size increasing on Rum Creek fire in Josephine County
Josephine County - With fire danger still at extreme, the completed work on the Rum Creek fire makes it unlikely to grow, as containment is at 75%. For a fire to be contained it needs to be lined. This is where the fire has been surrounded by a barrier, either by a dozer or manmade to stop the spread of the fire.
FireWatch: Van Meter Fire stays in footprint, 20% contained, evacuation shelter closed
KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. -- A Klamath County wildfire is responsible for burning two homes and seven other buildings in the Stukel Mountain area. Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) says fire crews have 20% containment of the Van Meter Fire burning about ten miles east/southeast of Klamath Falls regional airport, up from no containment reported yesterday. ODF says it has burned 2,502 acres, the same size as yesterday within its existing footprint.
Incident Command: A city within a city for all things wildfires
YREKA, Cal. -- Incident Command at the Siskiyou Golden Fairgrounds serves as a home base for firefighters. But it's also a city within a city, complete with everything crews need while they're out battling wildfires. "They set it up kind of just like a community," said Eric Hankins, a battalion...
Report: Build up of dead trees causes extreme fire risk
In a report commissioned by Douglas Timber Operators, fire historian Bob Zybach, PhD analyzed historic fire behavior in western Oregon and recent trends in wildfire activity. In his report, “A Growing Sea of Snags,” Zybach predicts that the massive amount of dead trees left after forest fires on federal lands will drastically alter both fire behavior and reduce options for fire managers.
KLAMATH UNION HIGH SCHOOL HOMECOMING PARADE DOWNTOWN TRAFFIC INTERRUPTIONS
Klamath Falls, OR – September 13, 2022 Klamath Union High School is conducting their annual Homecoming Parade on Friday, September 16, 2022 from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The participants will assemble at Spring Street, proceed down Main Street, then turn left at 2nd Street and disband at Timbermill Drive. There will be brief interruptions of traffic at the cross streets and traffic will be held back on Main Street.
Police: Search of black market grow yields 10,000 lbs of illegal marijuana
WOLF CREEK, Ore. - More than 9,000 lbs of growing marijuana plants and 1,000 lbs of processed marijuana was seized and destroyed during a police search in the 6000 block of Lower Grave Creek Road in Wolf Creek, according to the Josephine County Sheriff's Office. The search warrant was carried out by the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team, with help from the Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) and Josephine County Code Enforcement.
