Drew Brees Has Some Interesting Advice for Injured Ewers

The Longhorns signal-caller left Saturday’s game against Alabama late in the first quarterback with an apparent arm injury.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers left in the first quarter of Saturday’s game against Alabama after he took a huge hit from Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner. The Longhorns starter landed directly on his left arm and went back into the locker room for further evaluation.

Though the apparent injury seemed rather serious as Ewers walked off the field in discomfort, former NFL star Drew Brees appeared to encourage the young Texas quarterback to try and get back on the field.

Taking to Instagram, the future Hall of Famer suggested that Ewers go back to the locker room and seek a few temporary remedies that would give him the ability to return to the game against the Crimson Tide.

“If it’s an AC joint separation…locker room, shoot it up, put on a harness, and shot gun snaps only the rest of the game,” Brees wrote in the post’s caption. “You got this young buck!”

The somewhat head-scratching advice from Brees proved to be for naught, as ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported just before the start of the third quarter that Ewers would not return for the remainder of the contest after undergoing an X-Ray in the locker room.

Prior to leaving the game, Ewers got off to an impressive start against the No. 1 Crimson Tide. He began the contest going 9-for-12 for 134 yards before he was relieved by backup Hudson Card.

