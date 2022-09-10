ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Drew Brees Has Some Interesting Advice for Injured Ewers

By Zach Koons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02c6k9_0hqD8T8D00

The Longhorns signal-caller left Saturday’s game against Alabama late in the first quarterback with an apparent arm injury.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers left in the first quarter of Saturday’s game against Alabama after he took a huge hit from Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner. The Longhorns starter landed directly on his left arm and went back into the locker room for further evaluation.

Though the apparent injury seemed rather serious as Ewers walked off the field in discomfort, former NFL star Drew Brees appeared to encourage the young Texas quarterback to try and get back on the field.

Taking to Instagram, the future Hall of Famer suggested that Ewers go back to the locker room and seek a few temporary remedies that would give him the ability to return to the game against the Crimson Tide.

“If it’s an AC joint separation…locker room, shoot it up, put on a harness, and shot gun snaps only the rest of the game,” Brees wrote in the post’s caption. “You got this young buck!”

The somewhat head-scratching advice from Brees proved to be for naught, as ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported just before the start of the third quarter that Ewers would not return for the remainder of the contest after undergoing an X-Ray in the locker room.

Prior to leaving the game, Ewers got off to an impressive start against the No. 1 Crimson Tide. He began the contest going 9-for-12 for 134 yards before he was relieved by backup Hudson Card.

More CFB Coverage:

For more Texas coverage, go to Longhorns Country .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo

The Cowboys' coaches and players aren't the only ones getting hyped up before kickoff on Sunday night. Dallas' cheerleaders are getting in the mood, too. Veteran Cowboys cheerleader Claire took to social media with her pregame message for the Bucs. "Coming for you👉🏻 @buccaneers," she wrote. She's clearly...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Austin, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
State
Alabama State
City
Austin, TX
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
The Spun

Look: Nebraska Running Back Reacts To Scott Frost Firing

There aren't many Nebraska football players who will or even can respond directly to the firing of head coach Scott Frost. But one running back had a telling message in the wake of the news. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Nebraska running back Ajay Allen made his first comments since...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Sunday Night News

Sunday night marks the first game of the regular season for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to a report from PEOPLE, the wife of the legendary NFL quarterback won't be in attendance. PEOPLE reports that supermodel Gisele Bundchen will not be attending the Bucs' first game of...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Postgame Video Of Nick Saban, Wife Terry Went Viral

Even Miss Terry was a bit stressed during Saturday's Alabama at Texas game. The Crimson Tide nearly fell on the road to the Longhorns, though Nick Saban's team was able to pull out the win late, emerging with a close victory. Following the game, Saban's longtime wife, Terry, joked that...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Brees
The Spun

There's 1 Quarterback Trade Mentioned Most For Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys look to be in big trouble for the next couple of months. Starting quarterback Dak Prescott is set to have surgery on his right thumb after suffering an injury to it during Sunday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That means Cooper Rush is next in...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Sideline Video

The Packers are currently trailing the Vikings, 10-0, on Sunday afternoon in Minnesota. It's been a frustrating start for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense. Green Bay, without Davante Adams, has struggled to move the ball vertically. The Packers have also dealt with some unfortunate dropped passes. Rodgers let his...
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Longhorns#Espn#American Football#Crimson Tide#Ac#Si Tickets Prior
The Spun

Look: NFL Fan Brawl Gets Bloody On Sunday Afternoon

The Lions-Eagles game on Sunday afternoon had no shortage of fireworks and that included fan fights. Multiple brawls inside Ford Field broke out during the game, one of which showed fans having blood all over them. One video inside the dome showed a Lions fan covering his bloody nose while...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Reacts To Losing Season Opener To Browns

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield came within a field goal of getting revenge on the Cleveland Browns, but ultimately fell short in a 26-24 loss. Speaking to the media after the game, Mayfield downplayed the importance of the game. He dismissed the idea that it was particularly important and pointed out that there's a whole season left to play.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Nebraska Interim Coach Mickey Joseph Makes School History

With Scott Frost's ousting as head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers today, Mickey Joseph takes over as the new interim head coach. And he's made some unique history in the process. According to Amie Just of the Lincoln Journal Star, Joseph makes history as the first African-American head coach in...
LINCOLN, NE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

96K+
Followers
39K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy