saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee coordinator 'pleasantly surprised' with the development of transfer offensive lineman
Gerald Mincey has been a pleasant surprise at left tackle for the Tennessee Volunteers. The position was up in the air in preseason camp. Mincey, a Florida transfer, was battling with Jerimiah Crawford for the position in a glaring weakness on the line. Instead, Mincey has turned it into a strength.
atozsports.com
Here’s more proof that Tennessee fans remain undefeated
I might be a little biased, but Tennessee football has the best fanbase in America. The Big Orange faithful are loud, proud, and loyal, even through the recent tough times that Vol football has faced. And in addition to purchasing tons of tickets for games and buying loads of merchandise,...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Receivers Earning the Right to Swagger and Confidence
After Cedric Tillman’s dominating game against Pittsburgh last Saturday, including the go-ahead touchdown in overtime, the Tennessee wide receiver dropped one heck of a memorable line. “Big-time players make big-time plays in big-time moments,” Tillman said with a laugh. Tillman immediately went on to say that he was...
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel Closes Pitt Week, Opens Akron Week
The Tennessee Volunteers are heading into week three of the 2022 season with a No. 15 ranking and a matchup with Akron on the horizon. The Vols returned to Knoxville late Saturday night after a successful business trip to Pittsburgh. Tennessee left with a victory over No. 17 Pittsburgh in a thrilling yet nail-biting overtime contest.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols junior will be a big fan favorite after his comments on Tuesday
Tennessee Vols junior wide receiver Jalin Hyatt is guaranteed to be a fan favorite after the comments he made on Tuesday during a media session with reporters. Hyatt, who struggled as a sophomore last season due to having his focus in the wrong places (something he’s admitted), has rebounded this season to become an important player for the Vols.
rockytopinsider.com
Could College Gameday Come To Knoxville For Tennessee-Florida
Tennessee is back in the nation’s top 15 and preparing for Saturday’s matchup with Akron following its road win at Pitt. While the team’s focus in on Akron, it’s hard not to look ahead to the Florida matchup with Tennessee opening as 50-point favorites against the Zips.
rockytopinsider.com
Kick Off Time, Broadcast Details Announced For Tennessee Versus Florida
Tennessee and Florida will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sept. 24 with CBS broadcasting the game, the SEC announced Monday afternoon. CBS chose the eastern divisional rivalry as its SEC game of the week— the first time the two teams have faced off on CBS since 2020.
rockytopinsider.com
Four-Star EDGE Commit Recruiting for Tennessee, Balling Out on the High School Scene
The highest-rated defensive recruit in Tennessee’s 2023 class, Chandavian Bradley, is fired up about his future with the Big Orange. The four-star EDGE rusher committed to Tennessee back in mid-July and has been one of the loudest voices in the Tennessee recruiting class since. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound defensive lineman is currently ranked by 247 Sports composite as the No. 65 overall player in the class, the No. 8 EDGE rusher in the class, and the No. 2 player from the state of Missouri.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Opens As A Behemoth Favorite Against Akron
Coming off its best young of the season, Tennessee returns home to Neyland Stadium to take on Akron. The Vols are 50-point favorites against the Zips in the 7 p.m. ET matchup, according to Circa Sports. The over/under opened at 71.5. Tennessee is 2-0 against the spread this season, covering...
Heupel shows highly ranked, in-state athlete he's 'priority' for Vols
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel recently traveled to Chattanooga, Tenn., to check on an in-state target who's now a highly ranked prospect.
majorleaguefishing.com
Harriman’s Bowling Wins Two-Day Phoenix Bass Fishing League Super Tournament on Watts Bar Presented by Lithium Pros
SPRING CITY, Tenn. – Boater Jonathan Bowling of Harriman, Tennessee, caught eight bass weighing 31 pounds, 14 ounces, to win the two-day Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on Watts Bar Presented by Lithium Pros in Spring City, Tennessee. The tournament, hosted by Fish Dayton and the Rhea Economic & Tourism Council, was the fifth and final regular-season event for the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Volunteer Division. Bowling earned $5,817 for his victory.
utdailybeacon.com
Following UT housing complaints, students, faculty weigh in
Last year, the University of Tennessee’s “lottery system” was put into effect to aid in choosing which students would receive on-campus housing and who would have to find alternatives. With the 2022 fall semester bringing in the most freshman ever anticipated, there have been greater challenges than previous years.
Decatur woman struggles to leave and enter home after surgery
A blind woman in Meigs County maneuvers around her home and is asking for assistance in receiving a ramp to help her get out safely.
Upcoming autumn activities for friends and family in 2022
With fall closing in, fun autumn activities are a must! Here some options of events to attend and places to go to have fun with the family this fall.
wvlt.tv
Fuel leak closes I-640 East in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A fuel leak after a crash shut down I-640 East near the Washington Pike exit on Tuesday, Knoxville Fire Department crews said. The multi-vehicle crash involved a commercial vehicle, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation representative Mark Nagi. Traffic was backed up to the construction zone on I-640 for several hours while crews worked to clear the crash.
WMBF
Doctor begins journey from Myrtle Beach to Tennessee to raise health equity awareness
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A doctor wants to raise awareness about health equity one step at a time. Dr. Dennis Godby, 66, from Sacramento, California, began his 610-mile journey on Monday morning in Myrtle Beach and he will end his walk in Knoxville, Tennessee. He will walk one-fifth...
How did schools in East TN rank in 2021-22 school accountability scores
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Education announced the School and District Designations for the 2021-2022 school year. The list shows districts that are excelling and those that need additional support. Districts are rated based on their performance across six performance indicators including Grade Band Success Rates, rates at which students are Chronically Out of […]
21,000 Sq. ft brewery, taproom coming to Lenoir City
A popular, Nashville-based craft brewery announced plans to build a 21,000 square foot taproom and manufacturing facility in Lenoir City on Monday.
weatherboy.com
25th Earthquake of the Month Hits Eastern Tennessee Today
The 25th earthquake over the last 30 days to strike Tennessee did so today, capping off a busy month of earthquake activity in the Volunteer State. According to USGS, today’s quake struck about 9 miles west-northwest of Sweetwater, Tennessee. The weak magnitude 1.9 event had a depth of 19.5 km. The quake, which struck at 2:06 am local time, generated to responses to the USGS “Did you feel it?” website.
wvlt.tv
The history behind McGhee Tyson Airport
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s McGhee Tyson Airport is a strip of land bursting at the seams. The airport, located on the outskirts of the city of Alcoa, has existed in its current space since the 1930′s. ”An airport has played a crucial role and will continue to...
