ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Neymar keeps scoring, Donnarumma keeps saving for PSG

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2smfsT_0hqD61FI00
1 of 8

PARIS (AP) — The goals keep coming for Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain, and Gianluigi Donnarumma keeps stopping them at the other end.

The Brazil forward netted his eighth goal in seven French league games and Donnarumma parried away a penalty to lead PSG back to the top with a 1-0 win over Brest on Saturday.

Still unbeaten in all competitions ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League, PSG had briefly dropped to second place following Len’s 1-0 win against Troyes on Friday.

Christophe Galtier’s team moved back in charge with its sixth league win, level on points with second-place Marseille but having a better goal difference. Lens is in third place, two points behind the leading duo.

Marseille rallied to beat Lille 2-1 at the Stade Velodrome, bouncing back from its loss against Tottenham in the Champions League midweek. Defender Samuel Gigot volleyed home the winner in the 60th minute after Alexis Sanchez leveled for Marseille following Ismaily’s opener.

Galtier said he regretted that PSG players did not enjoy a more comfortable win and he criticized their “technical mistakes.” Galtier told French media that defender Presnel Kimpembe, who limped off the field near the end, would miss PSG’s next couple of matches because of a muscular lesion.

Neymar’s goal took him top outright in the scoring charts ahead of teammate Kylian Mbappé. With the World Cup looming later this year, the former Barcelona player has been in excellent form, with an additional six assists.

Neymar put the hosts in front in the 29th minute from Lionel Messi’s assist. The Argentine picked out his teammate perfectly with a lofted ball into the box that Neymar controlled with a soft touch before firing it home with a left-footed shot into the bottom right corner.

PSG’s formidable three-pronged attack of Mbappé, Neymar and Messi combined well throughout the game, with Brest second-best in all sectors of the field at the Parc des Princes. The trio created havoc near the hour mark with a succession of quick passes but Mbappé fluffed his shot and missed the target.

Mbappé had a goal disallowed before halftime for an offside position, and Messi came close to doubling PSG’s lead after the interval only to see his header from Mbappé‘s cross hit the post as Brest ’keeper Marco Bizot looked well beaten.

PSG could have been made to pay for its profligacy after Brest was awarded a soft penalty with 20 minutes left when Kimpembe was sanctioned for contact with Noah Fadiga. But Donnarumma got a firm hand to Islam Slimani’s effort from the spot.

Donnarumma was decisive again nine minutes later to stop another effort from Slimani, ensuring that the hosts stayed in command.

“It’s important to be able to suffer together,” Donnarumma said. “And today, we did it. We knew it would not be easy, and we had to suffer all together.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Sadio has been telling me not to pass the ball to Lewandowski!': Thomas Muller reveals Mane has been teasing him over reunion with old team-mate ahead of Bayern Munich's Champions League clash with Barcelona

Thomas Muller has revealed that Sadio Mane has told him not to inadvertently pass to former team-mate Robert Lewandowski when the pair meet on Tuesday night. Bayern Munich welcome Barcelona to the Allianz Arena with former striker Lewandowski making a swift return to the club he left just eight weeks ago.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christophe Galtier
Person
Islam Slimani
Person
Presnel Kimpembe
Person
Gianluigi Donnarumma
Person
Neymar
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Alexis Sanchez
Daily Mail

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte fires warning to Son Heung-min as he insists out-of-form forward is no longer untouchable... just six months after Italian said he would have to be 'crazy' to drop South Korean star from team

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has fired a warning to out-of-form forward Son Heung-min to leave the forward sweating on his place against Sporting on Tuesday night. Son has started in all seven of Spurs' matches so far this season, but is yet to find the back of the net despite the club's unbeaten start to the campaign.
PREMIER LEAGUE
brides.com

Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline

They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Chelsea star rejects new contract offer and looks set to leave next summer

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has rejected a new contract and looks set to leave on a free transfer next summer. Kante’s contract at Chelsea currently expires at the end of the season. The French international has played a pivotal role in Chelsea’s success over recent years, and their performances whilst he’s been injured this season show how important he is to the team.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Psg#French#Brest#The Champions League#Tottenham#Kylian
BBC

Tuesday's gossip: Ronaldo, Kante, Rashford, Akanji, Marquinhos

Cristiano Ronaldo turned down £211m-a-year in wages to play for an unnamed club in Saudi Arabia, but Manchester United's 37-year-old Portugal striker is now reconsidering the offer. (Athletic via Mirror - subscription required) Harry Kane, 29, is tempted by the idea of playing for Bayern Munich, with contact made...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Champions League: Celtic denied by Shakhtar in opening minute

It's all Celtic. However, it is what the visitors expected - Shakhtar allowing the possession and looking to counter-attack as they did to great aplomb against Leipzig. Matt O'Riley is next to threaten for Celtic, but the midfielder's header is straight at goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin. Post update. Shakhtar Donetsk 0-0...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Berhalter gives injury updates on Robinson, Steffen, and Weah after USMNT roster announcement

The latest U.S. men’s national team roster was missing some familiar faces due to injury, with three potential starters in Antonee Robinson, Tim Weah, and Zack Steffen all left out. Speaking to reporters following Wednesday’s roster announcement, Gregg Berhalter provided an update on a trio that could all easily end up in the starting eleven to face Wales in the USMNT’s World Cup opener in 69 days. According to Berhalter, all three players have injuries that may well be resolved in the next couple of weeks, though in the case of Robinson and Steffen, there is still a bit of a mystery...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Benfica manager Schmidt sends a warning to Juventus

Benfica will attack Juventus when they face them in the Champions League today, the Portuguese side’s manager has warned. Roger Schmidt’s team comes to the Allianz Stadium in search of a second win in as many UCL matches after beating Maccabi Haifa in their opening group game. Juve...
SOCCER
CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League bold predictions: Chelsea start slow under Graham Potter, crisis deepens at Juventus

It might have been less than a week since the Champions League began, but already it feels like we are entering a critical period of the competition. By the end of this week a third of the group stages will be concluded. Though it is not impossible for a team to overcome back to back losses to start the competition, it certainly makes for a pressured start to the tournament. As such let's cast our eyes over three teams with plenty to prove after matchday one: Juventus, Liverpool and Chelsea.
UEFA
FOX Sports

Bayern beats Lewandowski's Barca; Liverpool gets late winner

LONDON (AP) — It doesn't seem to matter which shirt Robert Lewandowski is wearing — Bayern Munich just keeps getting the better of Barcelona either way. Bayern extended its recent dominance over the Spanish giant with a 2-0 win in the Champions League on Tuesday to show it can cope quite well without Lewandowski, who left to join Barcelona in the offseason.
UEFA
The Associated Press

Dybala helps Roma beat Empoli 2-1 in Serie A

EMPOLI, Italy (AP) — Paulo Dybala scored one and set up another as Roma got back to winning ways with a 2-1 victory at Empoli in an action-packed Serie A match on Monday. Both teams hit the woodwork numerous times, while Roma missed a penalty and an Empoli player was sent off late on.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Juventus will travel to Monza with a depleted squad

While Juventus were hoping to snatch a routine win from their home encounter against Salernitana, they ended up dropping two points and losing the services of additional players. Now surely the whole focus of the club is now aimed towards the crucial Champions League clash against Benfica on Wednesday. But...
UEFA
The Associated Press

Premier League to pay tribute to queen at weekend games

LONDON (AP) — The Premier League will pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II this weekend by having a minute’s silence before every game followed by the national anthem. The league said Wednesday that fans will also be invited to applaud at the 70-minute mark, in recognition of the queen’s 70-year reign. Players will wear black armbands and managers have been asked to consider wearing a suit.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
521K+
Post
524M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy