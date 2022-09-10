ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

KATU.com

New investments credited in quick Oregon fire response

SALEM, Ore. — Crews responding to fires throughout Oregon the past few days were staffed up and ready because of the red flag warning, and officials said at least some of that readiness was thanks to funding lawmakers put aside to beef up fire response. Salem Fire Deputy Chief...
OREGON STATE
Salem, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
City
Salem, OR
#Wildfire
KATU.com

Oregon State Parks hosting two volunteer opportunities on National Public Lands Day

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Parks are looking for volunteers to come work alongside park staff on National Public Lands Day. On September 24, volunteers can help at Jessie M. Honeyman State Park on the Oregon Coast to plant native trees and shrubs to increase shade cover and replace plants that have been trampled or crowded out by others in the campground.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Police respond to arson call at Vancouver mayor's home

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Monday night, police responded to a report of arson at the home of the mayor of Vancouver. According to the Vancouver Police Department, officers were called out at about 9:40 p.m. to the home of Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle and her husband, Terry Ogle in the 3500 block of F Street.
VANCOUVER, WA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
KATU.com

Metro area school districts focus on air filtration, cooling systems

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — When students go back to school, parents go back to monitoring their kids' coughs, sniffles, fevers, and other symptoms. And so do schools. This fall, school districts are continuing to take preventative measures against Covid and other airborne viruses. This includes maintaining high-efficiency air filters...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Multnomah County leaders meet for update on gun violence in the Portland metro area

As Portland deals with record gun violence, Multnomah County leaders met Monday to discuss gun violence across the metro area and prevention efforts. Portland's Community Safety Division Director Mike Meyers, Deputy Police Chief Mike Frome, Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese, and Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt attended. Portland reported...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland businesses impacted by changing landscape of downtown

PORTLAND, Ore. — After two years of hurdles, KATU spoke with downtown Portland businesses to ask how they feel about the current landscape of the neighborhood. Jim Rice owns The Fields Bar and Grill. Rice said he sees the ongoing cleanup efforts, but after several break-ins, he decided to open his latest business in Vancouver instead of Portland.
PORTLAND, OR

