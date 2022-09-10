Read full article on original website

Vitae Springs Fire evacuation levels reduced; firefighters plan patrols to fight hot spots
SALEM, Ore. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office, along with fire officials, has given the go-ahead to further downgrade the evacuation levels for the Vitae Springs Fire near Salem. As of this afternoon, the following areas remain at a Level 1: Be Ready status. Vitae Springs Road between...

Evacuation orders for the Vitae Springs Fire are being reduced; evacuation center closing
PORTLAND, Ore. — Existing evacuation levels are being reduced for the Vitae Springs Fire, effective at Noon Sunday. Vitae Springs Road between Skyline Rd S to River Rd. West side of Skyline Rd from Vitae Springs Rd to Cole Rd S. Orville Rd S. Riversprings Rd to Prospect Ridge.

New investments credited in quick Oregon fire response
SALEM, Ore. — Crews responding to fires throughout Oregon the past few days were staffed up and ready because of the red flag warning, and officials said at least some of that readiness was thanks to funding lawmakers put aside to beef up fire response. Salem Fire Deputy Chief...

Vitae Springs Fire update; fire expected to smolder and produce smoke for an extended time
SALEM, Ore. — Fire officials say the Vitae Springs Fire remained within the existing containment lines and crews from agencies across the region continue to assist Salem Fire Department crews. The fire is expected to smolder and produce smoke for an extended period of time, officials say. Firefighters will...

Fire officials say shutting the power off to avoid wildfires was the right thing to do
Some fire officials in the metro area say PGE's "Public Safety Power Shutoffs" likely prevented serious fires from starting. Crews say the inconvenience to many homeowners and businesses was worth the reduction in wildfire risk. Compared to Labor Day weekend 2020, Division Chief for Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue Cassandra...

Some evacuation orders reduced for McIver Fire burning in Clackamas County
ESTACADA, Ore. — Wildfire evacuation orders have been reduced Sunday morning for people living in Clackamas County after a fire broke out in Milo McIver State Park Friday night. A Level 3 “Go Now” order remains in effect for the McIver Fire, but it doesn’t extend far beyond the...

All McIver Fire evacuations have been dropped, park to remained closed
PORTLAND, Ore. — Clackamas County has lifted all the evacuations with the McIver Fire. Officials say that Milo McIver State Park will remain closed. Police will contact campers to assist them to recover any property they may have left behind during the evacuations.

Portland clears camp and trash along 33rd Drive, only pushing problem down the road
PORTLAND, Ore. — The City of Portland has aggressively removed homeless camps this summer, and it looks like one stretch of road in Northeast Portland is next on the list. KATU reporter Angelica Thornton and photographer Mike Warner spent a week visiting the camps along NE 33rd Drive. On...

PGE restores power to all customers impacted by power shutoffs amid wildfire danger
Portland General Electric announced it finished restoring all power to its 17 impacted areas after the utility company shut off service while trying to avoid sparking a wildfire. A Red Flag Warning was in place for much of Western Oregon and Southwest Washington on Friday and Saturday for strong wind...

Oregon State Parks hosting two volunteer opportunities on National Public Lands Day
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Parks are looking for volunteers to come work alongside park staff on National Public Lands Day. On September 24, volunteers can help at Jessie M. Honeyman State Park on the Oregon Coast to plant native trees and shrubs to increase shade cover and replace plants that have been trampled or crowded out by others in the campground.

Man killed in Sherwood rollover crash; six injured in separate head-on crash near by
SHERWOOD, Ore. — It was a busy Saturday night for first responders in Washington County. At 7:20 p.m., deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were called to a rollover crash on SW Scholls Sherwood Road near SW Stark Road. Officials say a witness reported seeing a BMW...

Police respond to arson call at Vancouver mayor's home
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Monday night, police responded to a report of arson at the home of the mayor of Vancouver. According to the Vancouver Police Department, officers were called out at about 9:40 p.m. to the home of Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle and her husband, Terry Ogle in the 3500 block of F Street.

Single lightning strike in Portland's West Hills sets off loud thunderclap, not explosions
PORTLAND, Ore. — Did you hear a loud rumble of thunder Sunday afternoon? You weren’t the only one apparently. Callers to KATU News asked if there had been an explosion in SW Portland, while social media was flooded with posts about heading a loud noise around 2:15 p.m. as a single lightning bolt set off the thunderclap.

Metro area school districts focus on air filtration, cooling systems
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — When students go back to school, parents go back to monitoring their kids' coughs, sniffles, fevers, and other symptoms. And so do schools. This fall, school districts are continuing to take preventative measures against Covid and other airborne viruses. This includes maintaining high-efficiency air filters...

Gas prices drop in Oregon, Washington, and across the nation for 13th straight week
Gas prices continue to fall across Oregon and Washington, matching the national trend for cheaper prices at the pump. The average price of gas in Portland has dropped 5.6 cents a gallon since last week to $4.77, according to GasBuddy’s latest survey of stations in Portland. That’s 20.5 cents...

Multnomah County leaders meet for update on gun violence in the Portland metro area
As Portland deals with record gun violence, Multnomah County leaders met Monday to discuss gun violence across the metro area and prevention efforts. Portland's Community Safety Division Director Mike Meyers, Deputy Police Chief Mike Frome, Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese, and Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt attended. Portland reported...

Portland businesses impacted by changing landscape of downtown
PORTLAND, Ore. — After two years of hurdles, KATU spoke with downtown Portland businesses to ask how they feel about the current landscape of the neighborhood. Jim Rice owns The Fields Bar and Grill. Rice said he sees the ongoing cleanup efforts, but after several break-ins, he decided to open his latest business in Vancouver instead of Portland.

Washington County Sheriff's Office looking for jewelry scam suspects, taken over $10,000
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office wants to know if you recognize the vehicle on this ring camera photo. Deputies say a couple in the white SUV is accused of stealing more than $10,000 in jewelry from at least three people, pretending to give them gifts. The...

Former Oregon dentist pleads guilty to stealing over $11-million in Covid relief funds
PORTLAND, Ore. — A former Oregon dentist plead guilty, Tuesday, in federal court for fraudulently monopolizing nearly $11.5-million in loans for his own personal use. Salwan Adjaj, 43, of West Linn, Oregon, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. According to court documents, beginning no later than...
