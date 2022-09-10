ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney Illusion Island is an all-new four-player platformer coming in 2023

By Vikki Blake
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago
(Image credit: Disney)

A brand-new Mickey Mouse adventure is on the way exclusively to Nintendo Switch: Disney Illusion Island.

Announced at the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase, D23, Disney Illusion Island lets you team up with up to three pals to join Mickey and friends – Minnie, Donald, and Goofy – on a new 2D "cooperative adventure platformer".

With the same striking style as the Mickey Mouse Shorts animations, here's the game in action:

"Join Mickey & Friends on a quest to save a mysterious world from disaster!" teases the game's description on YouTube. "In this brand-new 1-4 player cooperative adventure platformer, you’ll navigate as Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy through a beautifully hand-crafted world as you run, swim, swing, and jump to recover three magical books to save the world."

In an interview with IGN (opens in new tab) about the new title, Disney VP of Disney, Pixar, and 20th Century Games Luigi Priore said that whilst it wasn't "exactly the same game" it was being developed by Dlala again, complete with "the same characters".

"It didn’t work then, but the environment changed with Sean Shoptaw [Senior VP, Walt Disney Games] taking over, with us bringing in people like John Drake on the business development side... we already knew [Dlala CEO] AJ [Grand-Scrutton] and the team at Dlala and we knew they could do great work, so we wanted to start a project and work with them to create this new game."

In other news fresh from D23, the heavily-rumored Iron Man game may not have made an appearance, but industry insider Jeff Grubb reckons it's still on the way.

"This is the other game I was talking about when we went over the Black Panther stuff," he tweeted once the showcase was done. "You shouldn't have to wait much longer to hear about it, but you will have to wait to play it. Although it's coming before Black Panther.

"Motive is doing Iron Man after Dead Space [remake]," he added in a subsequent (opens in new tab) tweet. "A team of former Shadow of Mordor devs will make Black Panther."

There's still a lot to get excited about in gaming this year. Here are the upcoming games of 2022 (opens in new tab) we really just can't wait for.

Vikki Blake is GamesRadar+'s Weekend Reporter. Vikki works tirelessly to ensure that you have something to read on the days of the week beginning with 'S', and can also be found contributing to outlets including the BBC, Eurogamer, and GameIndustry.biz. Vikki also runs a weekly games column at NME, and can be frequently found talking about Destiny 2 and Silent Hill on Twitter.

Comments / 0

GamesRadar

Yakuza 8 launches in 2024

Yakuza 8 will launch in 2024, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio revealed today. Earlier today on September 14 at the RGG Summit presentation, the developer unveiled a brand new trailer (opens in new tab) for Yakuza 8. Dubbed "Like a Dragon 8" in Japan at least, the new game won't be with us until the year after next in 2024.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Bayonetta 3 trailer shows new enemies and a changed protagonist

A brand new Bayonetta 3 trailer just dropped at the Nintendo Direct presentation. PlatinumGames' new offering had a new trailer present at the Nintendo Direct earlier today on September 13. The new Bayonetta 3 trailer showed everything we've come to expect from the threequel so far: Bayonetta taking out man-made bioweapons all in incredibly stylish action, on top of Bayonetta's changed attitude to fight for humanity instead of herself.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

The Last Guardian composer took one look at Planet of Lana and reached out on the spot

How one single image made The Last Guardian composer make first contact with Planet of Lana devs Wishfully. Planet of Lana was my favorite game at Gamescom 2022. I saw some crackers during my time on the Koelnmesse show floor, granted – not least new in-game footage of The Callisto Protocol, Pieces Interactive's reimagining of Alone in the Dark, an early look at Creative Assembly's Hyenas, and hands-on time with Goat Simulator 3, to name but a few games that caught my eye. But it was Swedish indie outfit Wishfully and Thunderful Publishing's gorgeous and whimsical platformer that captured my heart.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Fire Emblem Engage Divine Edition features 4 goodies for collectors

Not only has Nintendo just revealed Fire Emblem Engage during a recent Direct, but we've also caught a glimpse of a special edition on the way. The Fire Emblem Engage Divine Edition comes with a steel book, art cards, art book, and a poster. Naturally, you're getting the new Fire Emblem game alongside your décor. Sold? You can pre-order (opens in new tab) the special edition now for $59.99. Fire Emblem Engage is due to launch on Nintendo Switch on January 20, 2023.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Pikmin 4 lives, and it's coming in 2023

Pikmin 4 has finally been re-confirmed, and it's due out in 2023. Today's Nintendo Direct presentation only showed some brief snippets of the game, but no direct gameplay footage. Series creator says you'll be able to play "from the pikmin's perspective near the ground," suggesting something of a move away from the isometric perspective of the originals.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

God of War Ragnarok fans are eagerly anticipating a new trailer after retweets from developers

God of War Ragnarok fans are on some major compium after several prominent figures involved with the sequel retweeted a single tweet. That tweet would be the announcement from PlayStation of a brand new PlayStation State of Play presentation, as you can see just below, set to premiere later today on September 13. The tweet has since been retweeted by the likes of producer Cory Barlog, actor Christopher Judge, lead UX designer Mila Pavlin, and several other figures.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Netflix announces new Tudum event – teasing Stranger Things, Squid Game, and The Witcher sneak peeks and "secrets"

Fans can expect exclusive reveals and announcements on the streamer's biggest titles on September 24. Netflix has promised that sneak peeks and announcements surrounding Stranger Things, Squid Game, The Witcher, and more are on their way in a trailer for a new Tudum event. Chris Hemsworth, Gal Gadot, Millie Bobby Brown and plenty of other famous faces appear in the promo, which you can watch above, as they clue subscribers in on what they can expect from the global showcase on September 24.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

