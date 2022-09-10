Flipkart will sell you Google Pixel 6A for an effective price of Rs. 27,699. Let us explain how you can get this offer. Google Pixel 6A was launched back in July and lots of users raised their concerns about the price on social media platforms. Now the phone is getting a price cut for Flipkart's Big Billion days sale, and the phone will be available for a price worth buying in the sale. The phone is now available on Flipkart for the launch price of Rs. 43,999, add it to your wishlist now to get notified of the price drop!

