TechRadar

Which iPhone models has Apple discontinued now the iPhone 14 is here?

With each new iPhone release, a selection of existing devices always gets shown the door, and now that the iPhone 14 range launched and hit pre-order, four older iPhone models (and an Apple Watch) have been removed from the Apple Store. This routine trimming of models keeps Apple's device portfolio...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Google Pixel 6A is getting a price drop of over Rs. 16,000 - How to get the discount?

Flipkart will sell you Google Pixel 6A for an effective price of Rs. 27,699. Let us explain how you can get this offer. Google Pixel 6A was launched back in July and lots of users raised their concerns about the price on social media platforms. Now the phone is getting a price cut for Flipkart's Big Billion days sale, and the phone will be available for a price worth buying in the sale. The phone is now available on Flipkart for the launch price of Rs. 43,999, add it to your wishlist now to get notified of the price drop!
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

This Amazon deal gets you a cheap Samsung Galaxy A32 for just £159

Great Amazon deals on Samsung devices have been popping up more and more lately, offering customers the chance to save a ton of money on some really decent devices. This week, you can bag yourself the budget-orientated Samsung Galaxy A32 at its lowest ever price of £159 (was £249) (opens in new tab).
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

iPhone 14 Pro Max review

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is truly the best of everything in the current iPhone world. It’s got the best design, the biggest screen, the best cameras, and the smartest display. You’ll pay for all of that but, if you’re determined to get an iPhone and want the absolute apex device, this is clearly the handset for you. If you can live with a slightly smaller display, and want less weight in your pocket, we might recommend the more compact 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, instead.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

You could soon control your VPN through Microsoft Edge

Windows 11 users may soon be able to control and tweak their VPN from within their browser thanks to a new update coming to Microsoft Edge. Appearing now for some Canary users, controls for the Microsoft Edge Secure Network (VPN) are now accessible within the browser for the first time, providing a quick and easy way to make sure their online activity stays private.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Nokia’s new phone is like a 3310 with earbuds built into the back – and I love it

Miss playing Snake Xenia or having to fit the battery yourself? Have at this 4G throwback phone!. At TechRadar, we pride ourselves on comparing, critiquing and testing some of the best small smartphones in the world – 5G mini-beasts with ever impressive snapper lenses, video resolutions, audio chops and ecosystem enhancements to make our collective lives that little bit easier (and hopefully more sociable) with every new iteration.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Now is a great time to buy a second-hand or older Amazon Kindle

The new Amazon Kindle (2022) has been unveiled, bringing a USB-C port and high-res screen to the company's line of budget ereaders – however it continues a worrying trend amongst the rainforest-named brand's E Ink gadgets. The new Kindle costs more than its predecessor, the Kindle (2019), with an...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

iPhone 14 colors: every shade, including 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max

There are a lot of things to consider when buying a phone in the iPhone 14 line – first there’s the choice of which model, be it the iPhone 14 itself, the iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 14 Pro, or the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Then you need to consider how much storage you want. But just as importantly there’s also the choice of color.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Razer Naga Pro Wireless review

Razer continues to provide its highest quality performance for MMO and MOBA gamers alike with the newest rendition of their Naga model. Not only does the Naga Pro offer superb speed and performance both wired and wireless, but it also provides alternative side plates to suit a wide range of games. However, the bulkiness of the design may cause discomfort for some.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Amazon's new cheap Kindle update comes with 3 useful upgrades

It's been over three years since the launch of the Amazon Kindle (2019), but finally, the tech giant has decided to update its entry-level ereader line with the launch of the Kindle (2022). This new ereader, released alongside a Kids' Edition version, sits below 2021's Kindle Paperwhite, as well as...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Amazfit launches premium range GTR 4 with an attractive Rs 1700 discount

Amazfit has brought its new flagship smartwatch, the Amazfit GTR 4, to India. The new model comes with a circular design and sports a 1.43" always-on AMOLED color touchscreen of 466x466-pixel resolution protected by tempered glass. It's covered with an anti-fingerprint coating and surrounded by an anti-glare bezel. It also debuts the upgraded Zepp OS 2.0 for optimized user experience.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

New Apple AirPods Pro 2 are already discounted by AU$80 on Amazon AU

UPDATE: Since this article was published, Amazon has marked the new AirPods Pro 2 as "temporarily out of stock" on its site. We don't know when this will change, but we'll keep an eye out for any stock changes. Our original article continues below... The Apple AirPods Pro 2 pre-orders...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

I tested Hisense’s budget mini-LED TV, and it does 3 things as well as expensive sets

Hisense grabbed attention at CES 2022 when it announced its U8H series, a 4K TV line that promised high performance at a budget price. The key feature responsible for the picture quality boost to be delivered by Hisense’s new sets was mini-LED backlighting, a tech found in the best 4K TVs, and one that’s known to deliver the high brightness levels required for high dynamic range (HDR) sources.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Apple discontinues various older iPhones after iPhone 14 series launch

Apple has discontinued many older iPhones, including iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 11. Apple routinely discontinues its older iPhones with the launch of the latest generation to curb the overlapping of phones in its portfolio. These iPhones are removed from the official Apple...
