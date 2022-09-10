ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Alabama man accused of possessing 67 pounds of meth, cocaine

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L7z7K_0hqD4nGN00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A North Alabama man is accused of trafficking drugs after police found him with a combined 67 pounds of methamphetamine and cocaine, authorities said.

Mark Saint Jules Dolce, 28, of Huntsville, was arrested on Sept. 2 and charged with two counts of drug trafficking, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

Members of the North Alabama High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) program and the Port of Huntsville Police seized 50 pounds of meth and 17 pounds of cocaine from Dolce after he returned to Huntsville from out of state, WHNT-TV reported.

According to Huntsville police, the street value for the meth that was seized is approximately $2,268,000, while the cocaine’s value is estimated at $700,000, WAFF-TV reported.

“The lengthy investigation stretched across several states, and more arrests are anticipated,” the Huntsville Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. “Our federal partners involved plan to prosecute Dolce federally in the future.”

Dolce was arrested and booked into the Madison County Jail. Bail was set at $2 million, online records show.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Madison County, AL
City
Madison, AL
Madison County, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
WAFF

Mother accused of drowning 2-year-old daughter appears in court

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A judge has ruled there is probable cause to charge a 25-year-old woman accused of drowning her two-year-old daughter with capital murder. Laccuina Braithwaite was charged with capital murder on July 27, after officers discovered a little girl floating in a bathtub during a welfare check.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville woman indicted for 2021 murder of husband

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The defense team for a woman accused of killing her husband has submitted a motion to suppress some evidence. In April 2021, a fight between a husband and wife turned deadly in Huntsville as Inez Fuqua allegedly shot her husband in the head. Now, Fuqua’s defense...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Alabama#Cocaine#Police#Drug Trafficking#Whnt Tv#Waff Tv#Cox Media Group
sylacauganews.com

Talladega County Sheriff’s Office identifies suspect and person of interest in case of stolen vehicles

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. – Two individuals have been identified by the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) after multiple stolen vehicles were reported. 61-year old Richard Lynn Brown, of Talladega, has been marked by the TSCO as the suspect in these cases. Brown is listed as 6’3″ tall while weighing 200 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville woman indicted on murder charge after fatally shooting husband during argument

A Huntsville woman accused of fatally shooting her husband during an argument in April 2021 has now been indicted on a murder charge, records show. A Madison County grand jury indicted Inez Renae Fuqua, 40, on Sept. 2 on a single count of murder for the death of Christopher Fuqua at their home on Cypress Point Drive. The indictment says Inez Fuqua shot him "several times, with a handgun."
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Albertville Police: Argument between brothers leaves 1 shot, 1 arrested

The Albertville Police Department says an argument between brothers led to a Saturday shooting. Police said Keven Jomar Martinez, 27, of Albertville was shot in the lower torso by his brother, Waldemar Martinez, 32, of Guntersville. Keven Martinez is expected to make a full recovery, police said. Waldemar Martinez has...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Alabama Now

Alabama teen on trial for killing dad, stepmom, three siblings after saying he was ‘fed up’ with them

An Alabama youth accused of killing his father, stepmother and three young siblings when he was 14 went on trial Tuesday on capital murder charges. Prosecutors accuse Mason Sisk of shooting his family to death in their north Alabama home in 2019, saying he told investigators he killed them because he was “fed up” with them. In their opening statements, prosecutors said Sisk told a teacher he wouldn’t be in school the following week and then took a handgun from the home of a family friend to shoot his family, news outlets reported.
ELKMONT, AL
WAFF

Body found near waterway on Highway 67 in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday afternoon officers with the Decatur Police Department were dispatched to the Osprey Point Ramp at Hwy 67 and Hickory Hill Road, in reference to a body found in the water. The officers located the body of an unidentified man near the edge of the...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Catalytic converter thieves hit Huntsville American Legion Post

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Veterans in Huntsville’s American Legion Post are calling for justice after thieves made off with the catalytic converter of the post’s van. The volunteers believe the theft happened Sunday night in the parking lot of the American Legion Post 237 located next door to the Huntsville Aquatics Center.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
On Target News

Tullahoma Police needs Your Help

The Tullahoma Police Department needs the public’s help in identifying a person interest. They say he was involved in an incident that occurred on 09/06/2022 at a local business. Call Det. Karl Pyrdom at 931-455-0530 Ext. 112 or email kpyrdom@tullahomatn.gov with any information. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced...
TULLAHOMA, TN
weisradio.com

Alabama State Troopers Investigating Etowah County Accident Involving Motor Vehicle and Two Bicycles

A bicyclist was listed as being injured Monday evening after being struck by a vehicle in Etowah County. According to an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report that incident took place on New Welcome Road at approximately 6:50pm, and it involved a 2003 Chevy, being driven by a male resident of Crossville and two bicycles, one that was operated by a male from Altoona, who was unhurt, and one operated by a male from Boaz, who did receive injuries.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
16K+
Followers
90K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy