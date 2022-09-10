Indiana Jones 5 trailer premieres behind closed doors at D23

(Image credit: Paramount)

Lucasfilm has unveiled the first trailer for the long-awaited Indiana Jones 5 at D23, where Total Film is on the ground in LA.

The trailer features multiple high-speed chases, on planes, trains, and horseback. "Goosebumps for the Indiana Jones trailer," says our reporter at D23. "Supporting cast look spot on." At one point, Indy's seen riding a horse through a tunnel, and he punches someone – with that iconic sound effect being heard.

An emotional Harrison Ford then took to the stage to say: "We have a really human story to tell, as well as a movie that will kick your ass." Ford reprises his iconic role as the adventure hero, with multi-talented powerhouse Phoebe Waller-Bridge, best known for Fleabag, co-starring as a badass adventurer named Helena.

Also on stage, Waller-Bridge said that "Keeping up with [Ford] is exhausting." Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, and Olivier Richters also star.

The fifth installment is helmed by Academy Award-winning director James Mangold and scored by none other than John Williams – who composed the original theme music for Indiana Jones as well as E.T the Extra-Terrestrial, Jurassic Park, and Harry Potter. A first look was shown earlier this year at the 2022 Star Wars Celebration.

"It's a great story, it's a great character, and I think you're going to be very happy with this movie," producer Frank Marshall told A.frame (opens in new tab), the Academy's digital magazine. "It's everything I think that everybody wants out of an Indiana Jones movie."

Indiana Jones 5 is slated for a June 30, 2023 release. For more, check out our guide to all the other upcoming movies to get excited about this year and beyond.

