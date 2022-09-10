Read full article on original website
Pa. doctor, 4 others plead guilty in pain pill scheme
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Five doctors pleaded guilty in a pain pill prescription scheme involving clinics in West Virginia and Virginia, federal prosecutors said Monday. The scheme was tied to the Hope Clinic and involved prescribing oxycodone and other controlled substances that weren’t for legitimate medical purposes from 2010 to 2015. Some prescriptions provided up to seven pills per day, and several Hope locations averaged 65 or more daily customers during a 10-hour workday with only one practitioner working, prosecutors said in a news release.
How Josh Shapiro is trying to encourage Black voters in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia playground was already packed by the time Josh Shapiro arrived. The attorney general and candidate for Pennsylvania governor paraded into North Philly on Saturday, where he was cheered by neighborhood activists who wanted a fist bump and welcomed by elected officials who wanted his ear.
Pa. House votes Philly DA in contempt for defying subpoena
The state House of Representatives voted Tuesday to hold Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner in contempt for failing to respond to a subpoena requesting documents from Krasner’s office. The House voted 162-38 to hold him in contempt, including numerous Democrats. The subpoena is related to an ongoing investigation by...
Pa. election 2022: Where governor candidates Mastriano, Shapiro stand on LGBTQ rights
HARRISBURG — Over the past two years, Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled legislature has advanced bills that would ban LGBTQ curricula in schools and limit what teams transgender athletes can play on. Without substantial Democratic support, neither piece of legislation has any chance of becoming law because Gov. Tom Wolf, the...
Long before run for Pa. governor, Josh Shapiro seized political opportunities
Josh Shapiro’s ascent to the top of the Democratic Party mountain in Pennsylvania has been marked by a relentless string of successes — including eight straight general election wins — that can seem like the result of some calculated master plan. Most of those wins have come...
Donald Trump Jr. to headline Chambersburg rally for Doug Mastriano on Friday
Donald Trump Jr., son of former president Donald J. Trump, is headed to Chambersburg this week to help boost Republican Doug Mastriano’s campaign for governor of Pennsylvania. A free but ticketed outdoor rally is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Friday at The Orchards Restaurant. If that portion of the program...
Central Pa. man charged with girlfriend’s homicide, shooting at police during hours-long standoff: prosecutors
A 38-year-old man has been accused of killing his girlfriend over the weekend, then barricading himself inside his Lancaster County home and trying to shoot officers who responded to the scene, authorities said. Miguel A. Rodriguez is charged with the homicide of Nemesis Florentino, which the Lancaster County District Attorney’s...
Time running on out bill to reform Pa.’s probation system; advocates call for action
Advocates calling for an overhaul of Pennsylvania’s probation system are making a push for a bill that accomplishes that goal to land on Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk before the legislative session ends. Representatives from the law enforcement and business community as well as conservative groups gathered in the...
‘Patriot’ groups try to ban electronic voting machines across Pa.
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Across Pennsylvania, conservative activists are trying to stop the usage of electronic voting machines at the behest of former President Donald Trump and his allies who continue to claim without proof the 2020 election was stolen. Activists began collecting signatures to get a referendum question on...
A bipartisan call to give more Pennsylvanians a clean slate | Opinion
Donna Gathright will be the first to tell you she made a mistake. A single mother who was facing dire economic circumstances, she chose to sell drugs. She was caught and convicted of several drug felonies. She served her time and paid her debt to society. But as she tried to turn her life around and provide for herself and her two young children, her criminal record set up roadblocks at every step.
Pa. law protects workers who are approved for medical marijuana — but once they use it, it’s a different story.
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Story by Ed Mahon of Spotlight PA. Vague legal safeguards for medical marijuana users in Pennsylvania are forcing patients to choose...
Knoebels awards; lost neighborhoods; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. High: 82; Low: 61. Sunny. Lost neighborhoods: The Harrisburg area known as the Old 8th Ward, home to Black-owned homes and businesses, was demolished for the Capitol Complex. Part of the adjacent Seventh Ward was also torn down. A new exhibit remembers them.
Pennsylvania owes a lot to Latino culture; this is the month to say thank you | Social Views
It’s one thing to celebrate yourself and your own accomplishments, it’s another entirely when others take time to do so. That’s why Friday’s “We Stand Together: A Tribute to Latino Leaders in PA” at The Civic Club of Harrisburg will be such a special community event.
Woman found dead in Lancaster County home after standoff
A woman was found dead following the standoff in East Hempfield Township early Sunday morning that ended with a wounded suspect being taken into custody, according to authorities. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s office said in a release Sunday afternoon that a female victim was found with a gunshot wound...
Man arrested after armed standoff in East Hempfield Twp.
A man was arrested Sunday morning in East Hempfield Township after what police described as a roughly five-hour standoff that included the suspect shooting at officers multiple times. According to police, officers were called to the 2000 block of Swarr Run Road around 1:30 a.m. Sunday for a domestic disturbance....
Tyseer Denmark might be Pa.’s top receiver. Check out the Roman Catholic standout and Penn State target in action
Tyseer Denmark has over 32 Division I scholarship offers for a reason. The four-star, blue chip wide receiver from Philadelphia’s Roman Catholic has started off the 2022 season on fire. Check out some of his highlights against Trinity High School below:
Here’s where Pa. ranks among the most vaccinated states
Vaccines have reportedly prevented four to five million deaths a year, according to the World Health Organization. Vaccinations have reduced the spread severity of many diseases like chicken pox, measles, polio, and tetanus. On the other hand, smallpox has been eradicated, with no natural cases since 1977. The COVID-19 vaccines...
These Pa. colleges are the best in the country, says U.S. News
The U.S. News Best Colleges rankings for 2022-2023 have been released, and Pennsylvania’s institutions of higher learning have been judged against one another as well as against every college and university in the nation. The rankings have been scrutinized and drawn a growing amount of criticism over the years,...
Philadelphia prepares for potential arrival of migrant buses | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Police chief salaries in central Pa. can top $100K: Here’s who made the most – and least
Police departments typically account for the highest percentage of any municipality’s annual budget. That’s because police departments often employ the most people, to cover the most hours, as they work around the clock. The annual costs for police in Dauphin County ranged from $138 to $538 per person in taxes in 2020, depending on the municipality.
