WVNews
Increasing pressures on Colorado River water in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Colorado River tributaries in New Mexico bring water to the alfalfa fields in the Four Corners and the forested hills of the Gila wilderness in the southwestern part of the state. But Colorado River and reservoir management was designed during a much wetter period.
WVNews
Farming, water and Wall Street on Colorado’s Western Slope
LOMA, Colo. (AP) — Under the blazing afternoon sun, Joe Bernal navigates a shiny-green John Deere tractor onto a dirt road a few miles north of downtown Fruita. Bernal is headed to cut hay in a field a few hundred feet down the road. On his way, he points out the land his family has acquired over the years. His grandparents had 150 acres over there. His parents bought this land here. His great grandparents, who showed up in 1925, lived in a house right there.
WVNews
Dispelling myths: West Virginia welcomes new development
So much for West Virginia being a backwoods state so married to coal that it isn’t interested in green energy. If the Mountain State hadn’t dispelled that myth with earlier announcements of developments like the GreenPower Motor Company, then Tuesday’s announcement of BHE Renewables’ plan to build a renewable energy micro-grid in Jackson County should make it clear.
WVNews
MyPillow exec Lindell says FBI agents seized his cellphone
WASHINGTON (AP) — MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell said Tuesday that federal agents seized his cellphone and questioned him about a Colorado clerk who has been charged in what prosecutors say was a “deceptive scheme” to breach voting system technology used across the country. Lindell was approached...
WVNews
Monongalia County's Amber Nichols named West Virginia Teacher of the Year
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Amber Nichols, an elementary teacher in Monongalia County was named the West Virginia Teacher of the Year. The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) and the West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) announced Nichols as the winner during a ceremony Tuesday night.
WVNews
Damaged interstate bridge lane reopens in WVa after repairs
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Workers have completed repairs to an interstate bridge in West Virginia and reopened it fully. The Interstate 77 bridge over U.S. 50 near Parkersburg has been hit by heavy trucks several times in recent years. A northbound lane of the bridge has been closed for more than two years.
WVNews
Community Care of West Virginia receives recognition
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Results from the Health Resources and Services Administration Uniform Data System review ranks Community Care of West Virginia as one of the top rated federally qualified health centers. Members of the Health Resources and Services Administration Health Center Program must report on various data...
WVNews
Woman's rape cries go unheard in unmonitored drug sting
ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — A woman outfitted with a tiny microphone and hidden camera walked up to a dilapidated drug house on a chilly afternoon last year looking to buy meth from a dealer known on the streets as “Mississippi.”. But as the informant disappeared inside with a...
WVNews
Upshur County's Jessica Grose named West Virginia School Service Personnel of the Year
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Jessica Grose, a special education aide at Hodgesville Elementary School in Upshur County is the 2023 West Virginia School Service Personnel of the Year. The West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) and the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) made the announcement as part of the Celebration of Excellence in Education: Honoring the 2023 Teacher and School Service Personnel of the Year in Charleston Tuesday evening. WVBE President L. Paul Hardesty and West Virginia Superintendent of Schools David L. Roach were joined by members of the State Board of Education for the occasion which was held at the State Culture Center.
WVNews
Impact celebrates annual adult education and family literacy week
Sept. 18–24, 2022, marks Adult Education and Family Literacy Week, hosted annually by the National Coalition for Literacy. This week exists to remind us all that reading, writing, and basic math skills remain elusive for millions of adults nationwide. Nationally, West Virginia is in the bottom 25%, based on average scores for literacy and numeracy combined. IMPACT, located in Weston’s Garton Plaza, is part of a national network of organizations that work to change lives and communities through the power of adult literacy.
