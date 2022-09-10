The Mandalorian season 3 trailer is here – and Baby Yoda's in trouble

Disney has unveiled the first trailer for The Mandalorian season 3. The trailer, which is very similar to the one that debuted at Star Wars Celebration, sees the return of Baby Yoda, Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin, and Carol Weathers' Greef Karga.

The trailer begins Mando in the wake of season 2 being warned about removing his helmet, meaning he's a Mandalorian no more. Katee Sackhoff's Bo-Katon is back as well with some choice words for Pascal's Djarin ahead of an unlikely team-up.

That wasn't all in the latest trailer. It was revealed we'll get some exciting new additions to the cast as well, including fan-favorite Babu Frik. There was also an exciting tease that Grougu will be getting a Mandalorian helmet too.

Giancarlo Esposito is also back as Moff Gideon, with Christopher Lloyd joining the cast as an unknown character.

The Mandalorian season 2 finale left off with the Child being whisked away by Luke Skywalker for Jedi training, but the youngling was later reunited with Mando in The Book of Boba Fett episode 7.

The Mandalorian season 3 is slated for a February 2023 release date. Elsewhere on the Lucasfilm panel, Dave Filoni made an appearance to tease some upcoming projects. He announced that the anthology series Tales of the Jedi would be premiering on Disney Plus on October 26, while The Bad Batch season 2 got a January 4, 2023 release date.

For more from D23, here's everything announced at the Star Wars and Marvel panel, along with our guides to the D23 schedule and everything announced at the D23 Disney and Pixar panel.

