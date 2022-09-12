ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

September 11 Never Forget: New York City marks 21 years since 9/11 terror attacks

ABCNY
ABCNY
 2 days ago

Americans remembered 9/11 with tear-choked tributes and pleas to "never forget" 21 years after the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil.

The National September 11 Memorial & Museum hosted its annual commemoration ceremony to honor the 2,983 men, women, and children killed in the 2001 attacks at the World Trade Center site, the Pentagon, aboard Flight 93, and those killed in the February 26, 1993, World Trade Center bombing.

Vice President Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff joined current New York City Mayor Eric Adams and former Mayor Michael Bloomberg, but by tradition, no political figures speak at the ground zero ceremony.

The commemoration was for family members of the victims, who were once again invited to participate in this year's reading of the names.

Bonita Mentis set out to read victims' names at the ground zero ceremony wearing a necklace with a photo of her slain sister, Shevonne Mentis, a 25-year-old Guyanese immigrant who worked for a financial firm.

"It's been 21 years, but it's not 21 years for us. It seems like just yesterday," Mentis said. "The wounds are still fresh."

"No matter how many years have passed, nobody can actually comprehend that what happened that very day," she added.

Like a growing number of those who read names at ground zero, firefighter Jimmy Riches' namesake nephew wasn't born yet when his relative died. But the boy took the podium to honor him.

"You're always in my heart. And I know you are watching over me," he said after reading a portion of the victims' names.

Readers often add personal remarks that form an alloy of American sentiments about Sept. 11 - grief, anger, toughness, appreciation for first responders and the military, appeals to patriotism, hopes for peace, occasional political barbs, and a poignant accounting of the graduations, weddings, births and daily lives that victims have missed. A few readers note recent events, this year ranging from the still ongoing coronavirus pandemic to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Some relatives also lament that a nation which came together - to some extent - after the attacks has since splintered apart. So much so that federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies, which were reshaped to focus on international terrorism after 9/11, now see the threat of domestic violent extremism as equally urgent.

"It took a tragedy to unite us. It should not take another tragedy to unite us again," said Andrew Colabella, whose cousin, John DiGiovanni, died in the 1993 bombing World Trade Center bombing that presaged 9/11.

The niece of WABC-TV engineer Don DiFranco, one of the victims who died in the September 11 terror attacks, paid tribute to her uncle during the reading of names ceremony.

The niece of WABC-TV engineer Don DiFranco, one of the victims who died in the September 11 terror attacks, paid tribute to her uncle during the reading of names ceremony.

9/11 Memorial Names: A complete list of the names of the 2,983 victims can be found by using the Memorial Guide at names.911memorial.org .

VIDEOS FROM THE 9/11 CEREMONY ON SEPTEMBER 11, 2022

  • NYC 9/11 remembrance ceremony begins

  • 9/11 reading of the names: A through B

  • 9/11 reading of the names: C

  • 9/11 reading of the names: D through F

    • 9/11 reading of the names: G through H

    9/11 reading of the names: I through K

    9/11 reading of the names: L through Mc

    9/11 reading of the names: Me through O

    9/11 reading of the names: P through Ri

    9/11 reading of the names: Ro through S

    9/11 reading of the names: T through Z

    NYC 9/11 ceremony comes to a close

    The Tribute in Light

    The Tribute in Light, with its beams of light shining into the night sky, returned as a tribute to all those who were killed on September 11, 2001 .

    Although a very foggy night, the Light was still visible emerging from the World Trade Center site.

    Assembled on the roof of the Battery Parking Garage south of the 9/11 Memorial, the twin beams reach up to four miles into the sky and are comprised of eighty-eight 7,000-watt xenon lightbulbs positioned into two 48-foot squares, echoing the shape and orientation of the Twin Towers.

    On a clear night, installation can also be viewed from a 60-mile radius around Lower Manhattan.

    More Coverage of the September 11 attacks

  • Eyewitness to 9/11: Behind the Lens' reveals untold stories, rare video of America's darkest day

  • Bill Ritter reflects on 9/11: Divided US needs unity, healing

  • How reporter N.J. Burkett and his photographer escaped Twin Towers collapse

  • NewsCopter7 reporter John Del Giorno recounts capturing 9/11 chaos from the air

  • Anthony Johnson keeps clothes caked in World Trade Center dust

  • Reporter Joe Torres and photographer Glenn Mayrose credit divine intervention for survival on 9/11

  • Remembering Don DiFranco

  • Eyewitness News 9/11 11pm newscast /

  • Eyewitness News 9/11 5pm newscast

  • Eyewitness News 9/10 11pm newscast

  • FDNY fatalities from post-9/11 illnesses set to surpass September 11 death toll

    • ----------

    * Get Eyewitness News Delivered

    * More New York City news

    * Send us a news tip

    * Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

    * Follow us on YouTube

    Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

    Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

    Comments / 2

    Related
    CBS New York

    Meet the Brooklyn artist who painted Michelle Obama

    NEW YORK -  It's a height that most artists can only dream of: to be commissioned to paint a historic portrait of the First Lady of the United States. Six years ago, that honor was given to Brooklyn artist Sharon Sprung. In her Boerum Heights studio, Sprung told CBS2's Hannah Kliger about Michelle Obama's initial reaction when she saw the completed work."I really felt that she genuinely liked the painting and she noted certain things about it," Sprung says.So did the former president. "I want to thank Sharon Sprung for capturing everything I love about Michelle: her grace, her intelligence, and the...
    BROOKLYN, NY
    RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
    City
    New York City, NY
    New York City, NY
    Government
    Commercial Observer

    The Answer to Brooklyn’s Housing Dearth Could’ve Been the Shore. Along Came E-Commerce

    For generations, Brooklyn’s waterfront has been romanticized as the place where its past, present and future converge all at once. Its shipyards once employed 70,000 people who built warships that fought in World War II. Hollywood production companies flocked to its shores to film blockbusters and TV shows. Warehouses were converted to luxury condos, or stuck around long enough to transport consumer goods and groceries to millions of New Yorkers during the pandemic.
    BROOKLYN, NY
    The Center Square

    New Yorkers freed from COVID-19 state of emergency 2 months before election

    (The Center Square) – Gov. Kathy Hochul told reporters Monday that a COVID-19 emergency order she has twice extended was expiring Monday night for New Yorkers. According to multiple media reports, the Democrat made the statement after an event at the National Urban League’s headquarters in New York City. Critics and analysts quickly pointed to the Nov. 8 election against Republican U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, and his rally into her once significant-sized lead.
    NEW YORK CITY, NY
    RELATED PEOPLE
    Person
    Kamala Harris
    Time Out New York

    15 uniquely New York habits people pick up after living here

    Before anyone moves to NYC, they have a preconceived notion about what a New Yorker is like, what they do and what their lives are like on a daily basis. We all know those clichés—yelling “I’m walkin’ here” at offensive drivers, wearing all black (which is admittedly true), jaywalking in front of on-coming traffic—and other behaviors we’ve all seen New Yorkers doing that somehow they thought they might be exempt from once they move here.
    NEW YORK CITY, NY
    PIX11

    Woman slashed with razor blade inside NYC subway: police

    CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) – A woman was slashed in the face with a razor blade at a New York City subway station, police said. The slashing happened inside a Chelsea subway station at Eighth Avenue and West 23rd Street on Sept. 10 at 8:40 a.m., NYPD officials said. The 30-year-old victim was walking down the […]
    NEW YORK CITY, NY
    PIX11

    Overnight flooding impacts drivers in New York City

    NEW YORK (PIX11) — Heavy downpours in New York City early Tuesday morning left New Yorkers with a tough commute to navigate. Pools of water flooded the Long Island Expressway, with stand-still traffic making the drive into Queens from Midtown, Manhattan a mess. Parts of Bedford-Stuyvesant in Brooklyn also experienced flooding. Earlier in September, Mayor […]
    NEW YORK CITY, NY
    IN THIS ARTICLE
    #Remembering 9 11#September 11 Attacks#Local Life#Nypd#Commemoration#Festival#Localevent#Americans#Memorial Museum#The World Trade Center#Pentagon#Guyanese
    Daily News

    Brooklyn subway rider stabbed in back by stranger he asked to quiet down: ‘Nobody came to his help’

    A Brooklyn subway rider was stabbed in the back by a stranger he asked to stop talking so loudly on the train, police said Tuesday. The 49-year-old victim, who is expected to recover, was talking on his cell phone on a Manhattan-bound No. 2 train when his conversation was disrupted by his attacker’s loud voice about 12:40 p.m. Monday, cops said. The assailant, taking offense when the victim ...
    BROOKLYN, NY
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Place
    Americas
    News Break
    Politics
    NewsBreak
    Youtube
    therealdeal.com

    The problem with tenant screening reports

    Claudinne Feliciano was probably the unluckiest winner of New York City’s housing lottery. In July 2015, she was selected for an affordable apartment at Hunter’s Point South Commons, a city-backed development in Queens. But instead of getting a new, rent-stabilized unit on the Long Island City waterfront, she ended up moving back in with her parents.
    NEW YORK CITY, NY
    untappedcities.com

    7 Forgotten and Hidden Tunnels in New York City

    When people think of the New York City underground, they usually think of the vast subway system, the sewers, or the water tunnels buried deep in the bedrock. Far lesser known are the city’s obscure tunnels that often run from building to building, or through lesser documented parts of the city. Here’s a peek at 7 such locations that will make you question what other hidden subterranean passageways sit beneath your feet.
    NEW YORK CITY, NY
    WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

    Big brother may put an end to speeding in New York

    (Motor Authority) — Officials in New York are mulling a bill that would mandate speed limiters in new vehicles that would be set to the local maximum allowable limit. The system would use GPS and traffic sign recognition technology to determine the speed limit. The system has an appropriately benign and Orwellian name: Active Intelligent […]
    NEW YORK CITY, NY
    ABCNY

    ABCNY

    New York City, NY
    121K+
    Followers
    14K+
    Post
    29M+
    Views
    ABOUT

    ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

     https://abc7ny.com

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy