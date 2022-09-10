ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen's Funeral Plans Announced: What We Know About Royal Send Off

By Thomas Kika
 3 days ago

The Royal Family on Saturday confirmed plans for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II , who passed away at the age of 96 on Thursday following a historic and contentious 70-year reign.

In a post to the family's official website, it was confirmed that the queen's funeral will be held on September 19, beginning at 11 a.m. BST. For four days prior to the funeral, she will lie in state at London's Westminster Hall for four days. A national bank holiday has been declared in the United Kingdom for the day of the funeral.

"The Queen's Coffin currently rests in the Ballroom at Balmoral Castle," the post reads. "Her Majesty's Coffin will travel to Edinburgh tomorrow, Sunday 11th September, by road, to arrive at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, where it will rest in the Throne Room until the afternoon of Monday 12th September. On the afternoon of Monday 12th September, a Procession will be formed on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse to convey the Coffin to St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh. The King and Members of the Royal Family will take part in the Procession and attend a Service in St Giles' Cathedral to receive the Coffin."

Following this procession, the queen's coffin will remain at St. Giles' Cathedral, "to allow the people of Scotland to pay their respects." On Tuesday afternoon, the coffin will be transported by air from Edinburgh Airport to the RAF Northolt base, from which it will be transported by road to Buckingham Palace. On Wednesday, it will be taken from the palace to Westminster Hall, where the queen will lie in state, allowing members of the public to visit and pay their respects.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rkhcj_0hqD3ygv00

"The Procession will travel via Queen's Gardens, The Mall, Horse Guards and Horse Guards Arch, Whitehall, Parliament Street, Parliament Square, and New Palace Yard," the post continues. "After the Coffin arrives at Westminster Hall, The Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct a short service assisted by The Very Reverend Dr. David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster, and attended by The King and Members of the Royal Family, after which the Lying-in-State will begin."

The state funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey, and the queen's body will be buried at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, alongside members of her immediate family.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away shortly after reports emerged that she was in failing health. Following her death, her son, Prince Charles, ascended to the throne, taking the name King Charles III , after a period in which he was the longest-serving heir apparent in the history of the Royal Family. Charles's son, Prince William, was in turn given his father's prior title, the Prince of Wales.

