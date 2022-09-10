ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 New Trades For Los Angeles Lakers To Add More Shooters

There is something unappealing about following a formula. Perhaps it’s human nature – we all want to put our own stamp on whatever it is we’re doing, even NBA teams. At the same time, some formulas are tried, tested and true. Put differently, there’s no point in reinventing the wheel. It would be impossible to conceive of a shape that would roll as well as the wheel does.
Amid trade rumors, Russell Westbrook lists Los Angeles mansion for $30 million

Have $29.995 million burning a hole in your pocket? Lucky for you, Russell Westbrook’s Brentwood mansion just went on the market for exactly that amount, which is roughly $10 million more than he paid for the property in 2018. It’s a beaut too, clocking in at 13,425 square feet with six bedrooms, eight baths, a wine cellar, home theater, gym, pool and outdoor kitchen, among other amenities.
