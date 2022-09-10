ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Comments / 412

Infamous V
3d ago

I think we do the same thing, "just letting you know, we will strike if, you strike first" sad the World has come to this, we can't be positive and work together. Life would so different, people are way to angry nowadays and lost their 🧭morals and values compass. Get Right with God.

Reply(18)
83
AP_001067.eb381e336f9548f6926ccb2c7794a711.0018
3d ago

We had diplomacy with N Korea when Trump was president… now we have the scorched earth democrats running amok again…

Reply(65)
100
Richard Clarke
3d ago

The idiot in the White House with all his political experience has the world closer to WW3.....DEMOCRATS SUCK....VOTE REPUBLICAN

Reply(6)
76
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

US tips off Russia before nuke-capable missile launch

The U.S. military test-launched a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Wednesday, the Air Force confirmed in a statement. The launch took place after the U.S. gave Russia advance notice. According to Reuters, U.S. Air Force announced the ICBM test in advance in an effort to avoid worsening tensions with...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
Business Insider

Putin brags that Russian weapons are 'years, perhaps even decades' ahead of rivals as his army pulls old Soviet-era tanks out of deep storage due to losses in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin bragged about his country's advanced weapons on Monday. He said during a speech that they are "years, perhaps even decades" ahead of foreign rivals. But on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia has been forced to use outdated Soviet-era armor due to heavy losses. Russian President Vladimir...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Weapon#Ne White House#Diplomacy#The White House#North Korean#Dprk#United Nations#U N
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Benzinga

Kim Jong-Un Orders Lockdown As North Korea Sees Suspected COVID-19 Cases Week After Declaring 'Shining Victory'

Just a week into declaring a "shining victory" on COVID-19, Kim Jong-un's isolated nation said it detected four fever cases in its border region with China. What Happened: North Korean health workers were testing the samples taken from people in the Ryanggang Province who exhibited fevers to confirm if they were suffering from a "malignant virus," the state news agency KCNA reported.
WORLD
Daily Beast

Putin World Declares ‘Our Agent Trump’ Is Irreversibly Screwed

Concerns are swirling within the Kremlin and splashing onto the screens of Russia’s tightly controlled state media. Moscow’s grueling invasion of Ukraine and Washington’s potential designation of Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism are at the top of the list—but the upcoming U.S. elections are likewise causing some heart palpitations.
POTUS
Business Insider

Russia is trying to fool the world with its new 'hypersonic' Kinzhal missile

In March, Russia announced the first operational use of its new Kh-47M2 Kinzhal hypersonic missile. While it was the first operational use, it wasn't exactly the historic occasion it was made to seem. The Kh-47M2 is little more than a conventional air-launched ballistic missile with a decades-old design. In March...
MILITARY
Business Insider

US troops are still under fire in America's 'forgotten war'

Many Americans were reminded last week that the United States remains actively engaged in military combat overseas. But this conflict is not in Afghanistan, where the US withdrew its forces last August. Nor is it in Ukraine, where President Joe Biden has gone out of his way to avoid direct military involvement. It's in Syria.
MILITARY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
81K+
Followers
165K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy