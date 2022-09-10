Read full article on original website
Infamous V
3d ago
I think we do the same thing, "just letting you know, we will strike if, you strike first" sad the World has come to this, we can't be positive and work together. Life would so different, people are way to angry nowadays and lost their 🧭morals and values compass. Get Right with God.
Reply(18)
83
AP_001067.eb381e336f9548f6926ccb2c7794a711.0018
3d ago
We had diplomacy with N Korea when Trump was president… now we have the scorched earth democrats running amok again…
Reply(65)
100
Richard Clarke
3d ago
The idiot in the White House with all his political experience has the world closer to WW3.....DEMOCRATS SUCK....VOTE REPUBLICAN
Reply(6)
76
Related
Fox News
Putin says he's 'ready to offer' allies, including in Latin America, the 'most modern' military weaponry
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that his country is ready to distribute advanced weaponry across the globe, including in Latin America, which he says is superior to other weapons systems. "Russia sincerely cherishes the historical strong, friendly, truly trusting ties with the states of Latin America, Asia, and...
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
Kim Jong-un builds eight new mansions so that would-be assassins never know where to find him
KIM Jong-un has built several new mansions so that would-be assassins never know where to find him, experts have revealed. Eight luxury houses have been detected in the North Korean tyrant’s Ch’angkwangsan compound at the heart of the capital Pyongyang. The blog North Korea Leadership Watch also identified...
americanmilitarynews.com
US tips off Russia before nuke-capable missile launch
The U.S. military test-launched a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Wednesday, the Air Force confirmed in a statement. The launch took place after the U.S. gave Russia advance notice. According to Reuters, U.S. Air Force announced the ICBM test in advance in an effort to avoid worsening tensions with...
RELATED PEOPLE
Trump Says Putin's Ukraine Invasion Will Result In World War 3: 'Watch What's Going To Happen With China And Taiwan'
Former U.S. President Donald Trump said Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine could "ultimately" be a "World War 3." What Happened: “Ultimately, (Russia-Ukraine) could be a World War 3,” Trump said in an interview with India’s NDTV, as he added that the Kremlin would have never invaded Ukraine if he was the President.
Iran nuclear deal is ‘insanity’ & will lead to ‘Mexico becoming a staging ground to sneak agents into US,’ expert says
MEXICO could become a staging ground for Iran to send agents into the US as Tehran threatens to wage an unconventional war against America, an expert fears. Geopolitical expert Brandon J Weichert has branded the current Iran nuclear deal as an attempt to placate Tehran, warning that its ambitions will not be curbed.
Norway has overtaken Russia as Europe's biggest supplier of natural gas - and vowed to keep output high as the energy crisis worsens: report
Norway now supplies Europe with more natural gas than Russia does after Moscow cut flows, per Reuters. Its gas production is set to rise 8% this year, on track for a record, as Europe shuns Russian imports. "I expect that we can maintain the production levels we are at now...
Putin brags that Russian weapons are 'years, perhaps even decades' ahead of rivals as his army pulls old Soviet-era tanks out of deep storage due to losses in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin bragged about his country's advanced weapons on Monday. He said during a speech that they are "years, perhaps even decades" ahead of foreign rivals. But on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia has been forced to use outdated Soviet-era armor due to heavy losses. Russian President Vladimir...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ukraine's military chief says 'limited' nuclear war with Russia can't be ruled out, warning it could raise the prospect of World War 3
Ukrainian military officials said a "limited" nuclear war with Russia can't be ruled out. In an op-ed, they wrote that a nuclear conflict raises the possibility of World War III. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has shown it "neglects" the concept of global nuclear security, the officials wrote. Ukraine's top military...
U.S.: Russia could be about to buy 'millions' of North Korean shells, rockets
WASHINGTON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Russia could be about to buy "literally millions" of artillery shells and rockets from old Cold-War ally North Korea, the White House said on Tuesday, calling this further evidence of Moscow's "desperation" amid supply shortages for its war in Ukraine.
'Not Just Putin's War:' Former US Diplomat Says Many Russians Now Support 'National Extermination Of Ukraine'
As Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine enters its seventh month now, a former U.S. diplomat said that more and more Russians support Moscow's acts and want to eradicate its war-torn neighbor. What Happened: Daniel Fried, distinguished fellow at the Atlantic Council and former Ambassador to Poland, in a tweet on...
If Biden Wants to Talk Nuclear Weapons, China Says U.S. Needs Less of Them
A U.S. official argued China had a "responsibility" to discuss arms control; a Chinese official called it an attempt to "deflect blame and distract attention."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kim Jong-Un Orders Lockdown As North Korea Sees Suspected COVID-19 Cases Week After Declaring 'Shining Victory'
Just a week into declaring a "shining victory" on COVID-19, Kim Jong-un's isolated nation said it detected four fever cases in its border region with China. What Happened: North Korean health workers were testing the samples taken from people in the Ryanggang Province who exhibited fevers to confirm if they were suffering from a "malignant virus," the state news agency KCNA reported.
Mystery as ‘top secret hypersonic 5,000mph US spy plane’ spotted flanked by two fighter jets flying near Britain
FLYING high over the North Sea, a mysterious "black triangle" shape flanked by two US fighter jets was spotted by an oil rig worker. The sighting came as there was a flurry of reports of unusual aircraft, unexplained sonic booms, ear-splitting high-pitched shrieks and fast-moving radar dots around Britain. For...
Kim Jong-un’s sister says North Korea will ‘never deal’ with South’s offer of economic boost to give up nuclear weapons
KIM Jong-un's powerful sister has blasted South Korea's "audacious" offer of an economic boost in exchange for the North giving up nuclear weapons as she confirmed a fresh missile launch. It comes within weeks of the dictator issuing a chilling warning to the West as he claimed his country is...
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
Daily Beast
Putin World Declares ‘Our Agent Trump’ Is Irreversibly Screwed
Concerns are swirling within the Kremlin and splashing onto the screens of Russia’s tightly controlled state media. Moscow’s grueling invasion of Ukraine and Washington’s potential designation of Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism are at the top of the list—but the upcoming U.S. elections are likewise causing some heart palpitations.
Business Insider
Russia is trying to fool the world with its new 'hypersonic' Kinzhal missile
In March, Russia announced the first operational use of its new Kh-47M2 Kinzhal hypersonic missile. While it was the first operational use, it wasn't exactly the historic occasion it was made to seem. The Kh-47M2 is little more than a conventional air-launched ballistic missile with a decades-old design. In March...
Business Insider
US troops are still under fire in America's 'forgotten war'
Many Americans were reminded last week that the United States remains actively engaged in military combat overseas. But this conflict is not in Afghanistan, where the US withdrew its forces last August. Nor is it in Ukraine, where President Joe Biden has gone out of his way to avoid direct military involvement. It's in Syria.
North Korea tells South Korean president to 'shut his mouth' after offer of aid
SEOUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) - North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said on Friday South Korea's president should "shut his mouth" after he reiterated that his country was willing to provide economic aid in return for nuclear disarmament.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
81K+
Followers
165K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 412