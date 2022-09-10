ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Aer Lingus says systems are restored after cancelling 51 flights

By Jonathan McCambridge
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30TMgP_0hqD25dM00

Irish airline Aer Lingus has apologised to customers after it had to cancel 51 flights to and from Dublin Airport involving UK or European destinations.

Footage on social media showed thousands of people queueing outside Terminal 2 on Saturday morning at the airport after digital systems failed.

The airline said its systems had now been restored and flights on Sunday were scheduled to operate as normal.

The airline said that customers affected by the disruption will be able to change their travel plans free of charge.

A company statement said: “Aer Lingus sincerely apologises to customers for the severe disruption caused today by the unavailability of key systems for check-in, boarding and our website.

“This system outage was caused by a break in connectivity in services from a UK network provider.

“The break in connectivity has now been restored and we are taking steps to bring all of our systems back online.

“Aer Lingus had to cancel 51 flights today, mainly to and from Dublin/European and UK destinations.”

The airline said it is operating all of its transatlantic services from Dublin, albeit with delays and reduced passenger numbers in some instances due to security restrictions applying as a result of the systems outage.

It said transatlantic services from Shannon operated as normal and Aer Lingus Regional (operated by Emerald Airlines) services would operate with some delays.

Aer Lingus advises customers that its operations for tomorrow are planned to operate as normal

The statement said: “Any customer impacted by today’s disruptions will be able apply for a refund or change their travel plans, free of charge through Aerlingus.com, our call centres and our social media channels.

“As systems have now been restored we are contacting customers directly in order to re-accommodate them as efficiently as possible.

“We have made additional customer service agents available to deal with high call volumes – please bear with us as we try to service all customer queries.

“We will also share information regarding customers’ rights.

“Aer Lingus advises customers that its operations for tomorrow are planned to operate as normal.

“Customers are advised to come to the airports at the normal time for their scheduled flight.”

The technical failure affected check-in, boarding and the company website.

It led to the airline having to cancel most flights to and from Dublin Airport to Europe and the UK after 2pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ROzOe_0hqD25dM00

It also left the airline unable to communicate directly with customers, many of whom turned up at Dublin airport.

In a tweet, Dublin Airport said impacted passengers should contact the airline directly about next steps.

The airport also said that no other airlines are affected.

Customers reported long queues at the airport on Saturday as Aer Lingus check in for earlier flights was being handled manually.

Lisa Webb from Which? said: “Aer Lingus’ sudden cancellations of flights to and from the UK and Europe will cause thousands of passengers distress and anxiety when it comes to their travel plans.

“In events such as these, airlines should be offering the option of a refund or to reroute passengers on any reasonable route as quickly as possible, using other airlines where necessary.

“Aer Lingus must also give clear information to affected customers about their entitlement to compensation.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: The Queen lying in state has the makings of a disaster to shame the nation

Anyone thinking about attending then lying-in-state for the Queen will need the kind of reserves of physical and mental stamina normally associated with running a marathon or climbing Ben Nevis. There can be very few people who will be able to queue for five miles and for more than a day in order to pay their last respects. And when I say more than a day, I don’t mean a working day of eight hours or even 24 hours – but a full 30 hours. That’s just the latest guesstimate. It could, conceivably, be even longer.Nor is this going...
U.K.
The Independent

Couple shocked as 747 plane engine falls through shed roof

A couple living in Belgium were shocked when part of a Boeing 747’s engine plunged through their garage roof.Louis and Adela Demaret, from Waremme in the Liège region of Belgium, found the item on Thursday 8 September, after it damaged their garage window by dropping from the sky.Another section of the plane’s engine landed next to the couple’s driveway. Fortunately no one was injured.The flight was being operated by Air Atlanta Icelandic, and was travelling to Malta-Luqa airport when it lost the aft cowl of one of the engines.Mr Demaret told Belgian news website 7sur7 that he had first...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Passenger kicked off plane for lighting cigarette

A video has gone viral after showing Australian police escorting a passenger off a flight for lighting a cigarette on the plane.Sinead Merrett posted the clip to video platform TikTok, saying “This guys thinks a delayed flight means he can light a dart on the plane. No bali vacay for you now.”When commenters seemed confused, she clarified: “Lighting a dart is Aussie slang for lighting a cigarette.”The Jetstar plane, bound for Bali, was delayed on the runway at Melbourne’s airport for over four hours, according to passengers.Fellow customers on the Jetstar flight JQ1035 were unimpressed when the man’s decision...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

London hotel prices soar to £1,500 a night as demand surges ahead of Queen’s funeral

As demand for rooms from people wanting to pay their respects to the Queen increases, London hotel rates are soaring to unprecedented levels.At the five-star Goring Hotel in Belgravia, close to Buckingham Palace, the cheapest double room on Sunday night is £1,550 – excluding breakfast.Along at the riverside Marriott County Hall, a double room facing across to the Palace of Westminster is selling for £1,036 on Saturday or Sunday night.On Saturday night, no Premier Inn within a three-mile radius of central London is available for under £211 for a double room. The cheapest London property in the chain is Wandsworth,...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Webb
The Independent

Rich countries set to fail in providing $100bn climate finance in 2022 again, report says

Rich countries such as the US and UK will fall short of their pledged climate finance commitment to poor countries for this year, according to new research.The countries have continued to fail on their annual $100bn commitments that was pledged to poor countries to deal with worsening impacts of the climate crisis.Analysis by the Zurich Flood Resilience Alliance published on Relief Web earlier this week showed “stark discrepancies between climate finance pledges by higher-income countries and what is being delivered”.The countries had promised annual financial assistance to poor countries in 2009’s Cop15 summit in Copenhagen to mitigate or reduce...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Italian police swoop on gang who smuggled migrants into Europe by private jet

Police have arrested five people in Rome and Brussels for smuggling migrants from Turkey to western Europe on private jets.Each migrant passenger would pay around 10,000 euros (£8,600), Italian police said Wednesday. They would be given fake diplomatic papers from St. Kitts and Nevis and put them on aircraft headed to the Caribbean state with a stopover in Europe.The suspects are accused of belonging to a criminal organisation aimed at assisting illegal immigration, a statement said.Upon landing in a European airport, the migrants, described as mostly ethnic Kurds or Iraqis, would get off, declare their real identity and file for...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shannon Airport#Dublin Airport#Business Industry#Linus Business#Irish#Dublin European#Aer Lingus Regional#Emerald Airlines
The Independent

Petition for annual ‘Queen Elizabeth II Day’ bank holiday reaches 120,000 signatures

A petition calling for a new bank holiday in commemoration of Queen Elizabeth II has received over 120,000 signatures.The campaign proposes a Queen Elizabeth II Day to take place on 8 September, the date of the monarch’s death, to mark her passing and 70 years served as British head of state.The petition was created on Change.org by John Harris, who wrote: “I believe we need a new public bank holiday to mark our greatest sovereign’s lifetime.”He added: “Queen Elizabeth II is our longest reigning monarch, and arguably the nation’s and the world’s most popular ever monarch.“In the words of...
U.K.
The Independent

Huge line to view monarch's coffin is queue fit for a queen

Queen Elizabeth II’s lying-in-state will be an occasion of regal symbolism, strong emotion — and an extremely long line. Marshaling the hundreds of thousands of people who want to view the late monarch’s coffin will test Britain’s famous queuing skills to their limit.Authorities overseeing the mammoth logistical challenge have consulted queue management experts and behavioral scientists to create not so much a line as a temporary community. It features 10 miles (16 kilometers) of “queuing infrastructure,” including moveable barriers and more than 500 portable toilets along a route leading to Parliament's Westminster Hall, where the coffin will rest.Hundreds of...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

BBC to live stream Queen Elizabeth II lying in state

The BBC will have a live stream of the Queen’s lying-in-state.Thousands of mourners are descending on London preparing to queue over three days to view the coffin in person and to pay their respects to the monarch who reigned for 70 years.A gun carriage bearing the coffin is leaving Buckingham Palace on Wednesday afternoon to travel to Westminster Hall for the lying-in-state.The mass crowds arriving in the capital have necessitated a massive security operation, and there are fears the queues to Westminster Hall could be up to 10 miles long.But millions of people in the UK will be able...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Voices: If Keir Starmer is clever, he will listen to Gordon Brown

King Charles’s warm welcome in Scotland and Northern Ireland during his UK tour cannot mask the fact that he will face a more difficult task than the Queen in holding the union together. It is not impossible that it breaks apart during his reign.It would not be about him; political developments in Scotland and Northern Ireland after Brexit would also have tested to the full his late mother’s powers to keep the UK together. If, as expected, the Supreme Court rules that the Scottish parliament does not have the power to call an independence referendum, the Scottish National Party...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Independent

‘Heartbreakingly ironic’: Outrage over food banks closing for Queen’s funeral

Several food banks in the UK will remain closed on the day of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on 19 September in a move that has triggered anger among some.The announcement of the closure of food banks comes as thousands of hospital appointments, funerals, museums, supermarkets and theatre performances have already been cancelled for Monday and amid increasing inflation and high costs.The Stoke-on-Trent food bank was among the first on Tuesday to announce the decision to close its three distribution centres. Branches in East Elmbridge, East Grinstead, Grantham, Ringwood and South Sefton were among the others to follow...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Queen’s lying in state queue could stretch to 10 miles

The queue to view the Queen’s lying-in-state will be temporarily closed to new entrants if it reaches 10 miles, it has been confirmed.The route for members of the public waiting to pay their respects to Her Majesty during the four days her coffin will rest in Westminster Hall stretches 6.9 miles over the Thames and along the South Bank to Southwark Park.But airport-style zig-zag queuing channels have been installed both in Victoria Palace Gardens and Southpark, increasing the full maximum length of the line to 10 miles.New entrants to the queue will be paused when this point is reached,...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

841K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy