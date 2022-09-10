ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Comments / 478

Wicked Witch of the West
3d ago

Don’t you even see the takeover? Can’t you see it’s RIGHT IN FRONT OF YOU! They’re buying up all the houses so they can control where you live. They’re forcing you into EVs to restrict your ability to travel. They’re taking over the farm production. The news is already controlled. All social media is controlled. For God sakes wake up and LOOK!

Reply(54)
379
VJD
3d ago

Psycho is up to NO good. Wants to force people to eat his veggies……….laced with his chemicals! This man has a screw loose!

Reply(18)
227
Guest
3d ago

He and China are buying a lot of land and farm land to control the food chain etc ,google why is China buying U S land.

Reply(10)
161
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
Fox News

Montana files legal challenge against Biden admin over plans to take land out of production

FIRST ON FOX: Montana filed a legal challenge against the Biden administration Friday, challenging a decision that take large swaths of land out of agricultural production. The filing, spearheaded by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, challenges a decision the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued in late July approving a request from the American Prairie Reserve (AP), a conservation nonprofit organization, to allow bison grazing across tens of thousands of acres in central Montana. The decision effectively took large swaths of federal land once used for livestock grazing out of production.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Gates
Person
Drew Wrigley
rigzone.com

Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Bill Gates#Linus Business#Business Leadership#Land Use#Farmland#Business Industry#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Linus Company Microsoft#North Dakota Outrage#Red River Trust#T V#Llc#North Dakota Agriculture#Campbell Farms#Agweek
Daily Mail

Is America on the verge of a house price collapse? Prices could crash by up to 20% and homes are overvalued by as much as 72%, expert warns

House prices could fall by up to 20 percent next year if there's a recession, experts warn - and property in some areas of the country is overvalued by as much as 72 percent. Mark Zandi, chief economist for Moody's Analytics, was pessimistic about the housing market in May, but he has now made his forecasts even more bleak, Fortune reported on Wednesday.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Disability benefits for millions ‘to be rendered worthless’ by soaring energy bills

Millions of Britons with disabilities or long-term illnesses are to have their benefits wiped out by soaring bills, new figures reveal. Energy bills are expected to reach an estimated £5,386 per year by January, but benefits to help the 2.9 million who receive personal independence payment (PIP) are not due to rise until April 2023. Charities are warning that disabled people will be among the hardest-hit groups over winter as a result, and are already being forced to cut back on carers amid spiralling living costs.Of those who claim PIP – the main disability benefit for working-age individuals...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Income Tax
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
81K+
Followers
165K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy