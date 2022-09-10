TORONTO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - In 1967, John "Chickie" Donohue was sitting at a Manhattan bar with his buddies thinking up a way he could support his friends from the neighborhood who were fighting in the Vietnam War. The U.S. Marine Corps veteran and merchant seaman decides there is no better way than to head into the war zone to deliver them American beer.

