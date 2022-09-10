The Heritage Lion sold peanuts at Hoagland’s main intersection on Wednesday. Allan Doctor chairs the project. Helping him were Dick Weber, Dan Harkless and Rick Boys. Altogether they sold 10 cases of peanuts in a little over two hours, in perfect weather. The Heritage Lions Peanuts is a limited time project. They are available at these locations: (in Hoagland) Aspy Tire, Dick’s Pizza, The Hair Lounge; (in Monroeville) the Marathon station, Myers Auto, Ag Plus, the beauty shop, and Moon Tavern. Peanuts also available at the Maples Tavern in Maples, and Norm’s Point in New Haven. All profits from the sale are distributed to the local community.

HOAGLAND, IN ・ 16 HOURS AGO