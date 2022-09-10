Read full article on original website
Next PCBW Guest: Dr. Jon Tomlinson (NSCC)
Tune in to My102.7 FM on Tuesday and Thursday at 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. to hear from Dr. Jon Tomlinson, the new dean of Northwest State Community College (NSCC) Van Wert campus. Jon will share his background and how his path led him to NSCC and how NSCC plans to connect to our local schools, communities, and businesses with programs to grow our workforce close to home. Thank you to Tiffany Goings with Paulding County OhioMeansJobs for making this program possible.
PC Sheriff K-9 Unit Receive Donation
The FOE #2405 of Paulding, recently made a donation to the Paulding County Sheriff Department’s K-9 unit. Accepting the donation are Deputy Bill Lyons with K9 Duke (left), and Sergeant Nick Cunningham with K9 Vet (right). Representing the Eagles are (L-R) Jeff Clark, Nick Martinez, Doug MIller, Chris Moyer & John Gutierrez.
Heritage Lions Give Back to Community Through Peanuts
The Heritage Lion sold peanuts at Hoagland’s main intersection on Wednesday. Allan Doctor chairs the project. Helping him were Dick Weber, Dan Harkless and Rick Boys. Altogether they sold 10 cases of peanuts in a little over two hours, in perfect weather. The Heritage Lions Peanuts is a limited time project. They are available at these locations: (in Hoagland) Aspy Tire, Dick’s Pizza, The Hair Lounge; (in Monroeville) the Marathon station, Myers Auto, Ag Plus, the beauty shop, and Moon Tavern. Peanuts also available at the Maples Tavern in Maples, and Norm’s Point in New Haven. All profits from the sale are distributed to the local community.
AHS Class of 1962 Reunion
The Antwerp High School Class of 1962 recently gathered for their 60th reunion at the Day in the Park and Alumni Banquet. Those present for the picture were: Jerry Berryhill, Don Smith, Larry Smith, Ray Friend, Larry Ryan, Joe Barker, Beverly Foreman Tustison and Julene Seslar Ott. Dennis Lucas and Sue Zuber Derck joined the group later. Regrets were sent from Larry Ladd and Susan Howard Kelley. The class has 13 deceased members. Classmates recently attended the Celebration of Life for Patsy Sukup which was held at the Sukup Farm. The Class would like to give a shout out to the ACDC for sponsoring the Alumni Banquet this year!
Amos Raber Family To Perform at Flat Rock Creek Festival
At 7:00pm on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the Flat Rock Creek Fall Festival in Paulding, OH the Amos Raber family will be performing a gospel music concert. Bring a lawn chair to the west end of the Paulding County Fairgrounds and enjoy the show. For more information about the...
MILITARY HISTORY IN PAULDING COUNTY
I know this is not a Paulding County unit, but this unit caught my attention. This World War 1 unit was originally the 15th New York (Colored) Infantry Regiment, a National Guard unit. June 2, 1913, a bill authorizing an all black National Guard regiment finally passed the New York State Legislature, and Governor William Sulzer signed it into law.
