Read full article on original website
Related
Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs absolutely dominated the Arizona Cardinals Sunday on the road, coming away with a 44-21 victory to give themselves a great start to the 2022 NFL regular season. It wasn’t all that good, though, for the Chiefs, with a few players suffering injuries. It was not obvious with the […] The post Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: Nebraska Running Back Reacts To Scott Frost Firing
There aren't many Nebraska football players who will or even can respond directly to the firing of head coach Scott Frost. But one running back had a telling message in the wake of the news. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Nebraska running back Ajay Allen made his first comments since...
Report: Prominent Coach Interested In The Nebraska Job
The Nebraska football job has only been open for several hours and already one coach is being mentioned heavily in conjunction with it. This afternoon, longtime college football writer Lars Anderson reported that Iowa State's Matt Campbell is the "primary" target for Nebraska and that the 42-year-old head coach is intrigued about leaving his current post to lead the Huskers.
Look: Postgame Video Of Nick Saban, Wife Terry Went Viral
Even Miss Terry was a bit stressed during Saturday's Alabama at Texas game. The Crimson Tide nearly fell on the road to the Longhorns, though Nick Saban's team was able to pull out the win late, emerging with a close victory. Following the game, Saban's longtime wife, Terry, joked that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 SEC Coaches Named Candidates For Nebraska Job
It's going to take a special candidate to get Nebraska's football program back on track. And according to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, a couple of SEC coaches are on the Huskers' watchlist. Among the suggested candidates, Dodd listed: Iowa State's Matt Campbell, interim coach Mickey Joseph, Wisconsin DC Jim...
There's 1 Quarterback Trade Mentioned Most For Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys look to be in big trouble for the next couple of months. Starting quarterback Dak Prescott is set to have surgery on his right thumb after suffering an injury to it during Sunday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That means Cooper Rush is next in...
Matthew McConaughey Tweets Reaction to Texas vs. Alabama Outcome
The Longhorns lost a close battle against the nation’s No. 1 team on Saturday.
thecomeback.com
NFL world blasts Chicago Bears for terrible sideline paint
The playing conditions at Soldier Field, the NFL home of the Chicago Bears, have been heavily criticized recently, with the NFL world blasting the field turf during the preseason and the Bears’ own kicker admitting he practices in poorly-kept parks to simulate the horrid conditions. Well, Soldier Field just gave fans another reason to criticize.
RELATED PEOPLE
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
4 potential Nebraska coaching candidates to replace Scott Frost
The Nebraska Cornhuskers hired Scott Frost with the hope he could turn his alma mater around. After more than four
Look: NFL Fan Brawl Gets Bloody On Sunday Afternoon
The Lions-Eagles game on Sunday afternoon had no shortage of fireworks and that included fan fights. Multiple brawls inside Ford Field broke out during the game, one of which showed fans having blood all over them. One video inside the dome showed a Lions fan covering his bloody nose while...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts as Cowboys fans throw trash at Dak Prescott
The Dallas Cowboys struggled offensively during Sunday night’s season-opening matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, including starting quarterback Dak Prescott before he left the game with an injury. Prescott finished the game 14-for-29 through the air for 139 yards and an interception with no touchdowns. As a team, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jason Garrett was hung out to dry with his game pick in nightmare debut on NBC Sunday Night Football
JASON Garrett had a Sunday Night Football debut to forget last night. The former Dallas Cowboys head coach has stepped into a media career with NBC this season. Garrett was in the studio for Sunday Night Football between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
ESPN
Marshall football coach Charles Huff says intimidation 'out the window' against traditional powerhouses like Notre Dame
Marshall football coach Charles Huff knew the team he took into Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday wouldn't be overwhelmed by the sights and sounds. Some of the players had been there before. Marshall added 24 transfers to its roster this offseason, including several from Power 5 programs. "We've got three...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Tom Brady retirement news
Following the conclusion of the 2021-22 NFL season, legendary Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady initially decided to retire from the NFL, but changed his mind just a few months later. Though Brady never said how long he planned to play following his unretirement, that timeline has now become clear.
Desmond Howard Catching Heat for His College Football Playoff Picks After Week 2
The ESPN analyst's bold playoff predictions didn't go as planned.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Browns’ awesome midfield logo change
The Cleveland Browns have been playing at FirstEnergy Stadium since the city of Cleveland got their team back in 1999, and the stadium has looked largely remained the same ever since. That is until Tuesday when the Browns organization announced a huge change to their midfield logo in a video...
Report: Primary Target Of Nebraska's Coaching Search Revealed
Having fired Scott Frost, Nebraska must now embark on their first head coaching search in five years. And it appears their primary target is one of the most coveted names in football. According to Lars Anderson of Sports Illustrated, Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell is the primary target of...
Matt Leinart Blames Alabama vs. Texas Refs: Fans React
The officiating did Texas no favors in Saturday's loss to No. 1 Alabama, and Matt Leinart is calling them out for it. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Leinart declares that Texas should have won the game and will lament the mistakes they made. But he also stated that the officiating in the game was terrible.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to flooded Soldier Field for Bears–Niners game
When the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers open their 2022-23 NFL season on Sunday, it looks like they’ll do it in less-than-ideal field conditions as the Soldier Field turf was nearly underwater during warmups ahead of Sunday afternoon’s game. As Stacey Dales of NFL Network reports, heavy...
Comments / 0