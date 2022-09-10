ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Comments / 0

Related
BoxingNews24.com

Andy Ruiz Jr already calling out Deontay Wilder for WBC eliminator

By Brian Webber: Andy Ruiz Jr. is jumping the gun by calling out Deontay Wilder in a WBC heavyweight title eliminator despite him needing to beat the dangerous Robert Helenius on October 15th. Former unified champion Ruiz posted a photo of him and Wilder inside the ring today on social...
BROOKLYN, NY
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder on Anthony Joshua: ‘They made him”

By Charles Brun: Deontay Wilder says he believes Anthony Joshua was created by his promoters, and he wasn’t born to be a champion. Wilder says Joshua’s management “bought” his belts, and as a result, he wasn’t ready for when he finally started fighting quality opposition.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gilberto Mendoza
Person
Devin Haney
BoxingNews24.com

Golovkin motivated by underdog status against Canelo

By Brian Webber: Gennadiy Golovkin says he’s “motivated” at being the underdog against Canelo Alvarez this Saturday night for their trilogy fight. Both the oddsmakers and many boxing fans believe the 40-year-old Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) has shown signs of slippage in the last four years since his loss to Canelo in 2018. As such, they feel Golovkin is too old to beat Canelo.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Chris Eubank Jr says he’ll retire if Conor Benn beats him

By Charles Brun: Chris Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs) says he’ll be retiring if he loses to welterweight Conor Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) on October 8th in their 157-lb catchweight fight. As far as Eubank Jr is concerned, it’s “physically impossible” for the inexperienced 25-year-old Benn to beat him...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Wba#Combat#Gervonta Tank#Kos#World Boxing Association#Lsb Tank
BoxingNews24.com

Is Anthony Joshua throwing his career away by fighting Fury?

By Craig Daly: Anthony Joshua is taking a major career gamble by agreeing to fight Tyson Fury on December 3rd. If Joshua loses, it’s going to be next to impossible for him to come back from this. If the defeat to Fury is really bad, it’s possible that Joshua...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Conor Benn labels Eubank Jr as an “underachiever”

By Charles Brun: Conor Benn feels he’s got nothing to fear from the “underachiever” Chris Eubank Jr on October 8th in their headliner on DAZN PPV. Even though Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) is giving away size, experience, and power against the middleweight Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs), he thinks he’s got the goods to pull off the upset at the O2 Arena in London, England.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Leigh Wood injured, pulls out of Mauricio Lara fight

By Barry Holbrook: Leigh Wood has suffered a torn bicep and won’t be able to go through with his defense of his WBA World flyweight title against the dangerous Mauricio Lara on September 24th at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England. At this point, it’s unclear whether the 34-year-old...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
BoxingNews24.com

Golovkin unsure what he needs to change to beat Canelo

By Brian Webber: Gennadiy Golovkin isn’t certain what he needs to change in his game for him to defeat Canelo Alvarez on Saturday because he feels what he did in his first two fights with the superstar should have resulted in him getting his hand raised. Golovkin (42-1-1, 37...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Chris Sr pulling Eubank Jr out of Conor Benn fight

By Charles Brun: Chris Eubank says he’s pulling his son out of his scheduled October 8th fight against Conor Benn due to the 157-lb catchweight, which he feels is unsafe. The well-accomplished British boxing legend Eubank doesn’t want to risk seeing his son Eubank Jr. (32-2, 23 KOs) drop below 160 pounds for a fight against welterweight Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) on DAZN pay-per-view at the O2 Arena in London.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

LIVE: GGG Golovkin vs Canelo Alvarez Final Press Conference Stream

Saul Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin will clash for a third time on Saturday September 17, live on DAZN PPV in the U.S., Canada, and worldwide on DAZN (excluding Mexico, Latin America.) To launch the trilogy battle between the two modern greats, DAZN, Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing, Canelo Promotions and GGG...
LAS VEGAS, NV
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo, Pitbull and Patriotism

By Mohamed Horomtallah: Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz is not a patriot. He doesn’t represent Mexico. His recent knockout victory against fellow Mexican Eduardo Ramirez should be dismissed and considered as a betrayal. Plain and simple. A Mexican fighter should not fight other Mexican fighters. Since Isaac Cruz apparently...
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy