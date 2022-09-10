Read full article on original website
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Behind the Pride of Arizona: The Music of Silk Sonic 2022
In light of everything that has happened in the past two and a half years, the Pride of Arizona marching band’s 2022 show, "The Music of Silk Sonic," is all about expressing gratitude and choosing happiness. Silk Sonic consists of the duo Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak. The show...
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Sonoran Restaurant Week brings fresh flavors, new culinary experiences to Tucson
This word cloud was created by those in the restaurant community participating in Sonoran Restaurant Week. To newcomers, southwestern cuisine may seem straightforward. Maybe they think of Tex-Mex or their local Mexican restaurant or chimichangas and spicy flavors. While you can find all of these things in a place like...
KOLD-TV
New light show coming to Tucson this holiday season
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Halloween may be just around the corner, but some people’s minds are already on Christmas. This year, there’ll be more to see during the holidays. Right now, the Tucson Botanical Gardens is hard at work on a brand new light show that...
Arizona Daily Wildcat
University of Arizona ranked among best universities in U.S. for water resources
The University of Arizona is ranked amongst the world's finest for water resource programs, according to the 2022 ShanghaiRanking's Global Ranking of Academic Subjects. Coming in at No. 2 nationally and No. 6 internationally, the UA beats out top universities in water resources alongside other outstanding programs like ecology and geography.
azpm.org
Lanterns fill the sky over Benson
“When the time is right, we light the sky with our highest hopes, deepest desires, and fondest memories, mark milestones, set goals, or celebrate the life of a loved one in heaven.”. Those are the words of Benson City Manager and founder of the annual Benson Lantern Festival Vicki Vivian....
hamiltonpawprint.com
Jordyn Dunlap, Clubs/Organizations
Hi my name is Jordyn Dunlap and I am in 9th grade. I was born in Tucson, Arizona but moved to Chandler 4 years ago. This year I am covering Clubs/Organizations. Some things about me is that I hate math and I am not very good at it. I love to read and have read over 40 books this year. I'm also very interested in sports and love going to sports games. I love music and going to concerts, my favorite artist is Harry Styles and I am going to see him on tour October 23.
iheart.com
Here's The Best Chocolate Shop In Tucson
Tuesday is International Chocolate Day! What better way to celebrate than by visiting one of the city's best chocolate shops?. Yelp has a list of the highest-rated chocolate shops in the city. According to the list, the highest-rated chocolate shop in Tucson is Purple Penguin Candy Emporium. One Yelp user...
Free medical supplies and low cost equipment available at local nonprofit
We Care Tucson provides medical supplies for free for the Tucson community. Medical equipment is basically free with minimal charges.
fox10phoenix.com
Waymo autonomous semi trucks cut costs for Arizona food banks
Waymo is offering its autonomous driving semi-trucks to make food deliveries to other food banks throughout Arizona. On Sept. 13, one of Waymo's autonomous semi's arrived at St. Mary's Food Bank warehouse, loading 22,000 pounds of bread for another food bank in Tucson. Waymo offered its service to the Arizona Food Bank Network earlier this year, fighting food insecurity across the state. FOX 10's Danielle Miller has the story.
What could reduce housing costs?
With housing costs going out of reach for so many, state lawmakers are looking for ways to make housing more affordable, but there’s controversy over whether one idea could take
Popular Restaurant Fails Health Inspection
A location restaurant has failed its annual inspection.Mae Mu/Unsplash. Food trucks offer an easy alternative for both restaurant owners and patrons. Restaurant owners have a significantly reduced point of entry cost to open a food truck and to serve customers, while guests can often receive a quality, freshly produced meal for less than what they’d spend at a more traditional restaurant. However, despite operating out of a moving vehicle, these restaurants are still the subject of annual health inspections. Naturally, some inspection variables do not exist simply because of the preparation method, but food truck operators are not able to open up shop without approval from their city of origin. One locally operated food truck recently failed its annual health inspection.
City of Tucson set to rename I-10 overpass
City council will meet Tuesday evening about naming the new I-10 overpass at Ruthrauff Road after Arizona State Trooper, Juan Cruz
KOLD-TV
State testing scores released for southern Arizona schools
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It has been a difficult 2.5 years for students with many still playing catchup after dealing with learning loss during the pandemic. New test results just released by the Arizona Department of Education show many southern Arizona students are falling behind. For the ELA...
Tucson's food trucks create first ever Arizona Food Truck Association
Most food truck owners will tell you: their heart and soul go into the food, and on the side, their livelihood.
KOLD-TV
Southern Arizona Greyhound Adoption is helping dogs go from the track to a forever home
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Now that the Tucson Greyhound Park is officially closed for good, a local Tucson organization is stepping up to help rehabilitate more dogs from the track. Southern Arizona Greyhound Adoption has placed over 800 greyhounds in the last ten years, now they’re taking on...
azpm.org
Arizona sees increase in housing permits
A housing subdivision under construction in Tucson off Silverbell Road. December 2020. The number of construction permits for new housing is growing in Arizona and across the country, but supply chain issues and slow hiring are still holding up construction on new units. Arizona saw 52% more permits approved in...
Arizona Daily Wildcat
An inside look into game day from an Arizona pommie
Cheerleaders perform at the football game on Nov. 6, 2021, at Arizona Stadium. The Wildcats beat the University of California Golden Bars 10-3. The University of Arizona football team opened its season on Saturday, Sept. 3, in San Diego, California. After the team's first home game at Arizona Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, the season is in full swing and it's game-on for Makenzie Stratton and her fellow UA pomline members.
Trulieve Opens its First Branded Dispensary in Tucson, Arizona
Location now open; grand opening celebration on September 17. TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Sept. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) (“Trulieve” or “the Company”), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the opening of its first Trulieve-branded dispensary in Tucson. Located at 4659 E. 22nd St., the new dispensary is now open, with ongoing hours of 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
thisistucson.com
A foodie trip to Bisbee, starring food you can't find in Tucson
Bisbee has a mythical quality to me. When I was four, my parents took their anniversary trip to the Copper Queen, leaving me with my grandparents at their big plot of land in Hereford. Though I loved the Hereford house — it had a lofted ceiling and cable television; it...
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Letter to the Editor: A response to 'ASUA and the ASUA Supreme Court have lost all credibility'
Have something you want to say? Send your "Letter to the Editor" to editor@dailywildcat.com to be considered for publication. A letter was recently published in the Daily Wildcat that contained a vital detail missing from its criticism and commentary on the [Associated Students of the University of Arizona] Senate and its proceedings.
