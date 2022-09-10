ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juneau, AK

Juneau's ballot processing center is now open ahead of October election

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The City and Borough of Juneau's Municipal Clerk's Office has launched its Juneau Ballot Processing Center. For the last two years, CBJ has partnered with the Municipality of Anchorage to process municipal election ballots. With the opening of the Thane center, CBJ will now be able...
JUNEAU, AK
CBJ Assembly takes on mammoth agenda on Monday night

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The CBJ Assembly met on Monday night to discuss more than 30 individual items that were on the agenda. Deputy Mayor Maria Gladziszewski spoke to News of the North about some topics that highlighted the three-hour-long meeting. Incentivizing housing and an alternative development overlay for downtown...
JUNEAU, AK
University of Alaska Board of Regents sets FY24 budget priorities

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - During its two-day meeting in Juneau, the University of Alaska Board of Regents addressed Alaska’s critical needs for a qualified workforce, dual enrollment programs across the system, and investments in the university to improve the student experience, faculty capacity, research, and innovation. On Thursday, regents...
JUNEAU, AK
UAS to receive $2.3M to support mariculture workforce development

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The University of Alaska Southeast will be receiving $2.3 million dollars to support its mariculture workforce development program, operated through the Applied Fisheries program at UAS. On Sept. 2, President Joe Biden announced the 21 winners of the $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge, which...
JUNEAU, AK
Hoonah DPS responds to person stranded in Icy Strait Point gondola

Hoonah, Alaska (KINY) - The Hoonah Public Safety Department dispatch office relayed a call from a stranded person in the Icy Strait Point gondola on Sunday evening. According to Hoonah DPS Chief Eric Hurtado, dispatch received a 9-1-1 call at 5:30 p.m. from someone who said they were stranded in the gondola.
HOONAH, AK
News of the North gleans thoughts from first responders at 9/11 memorial

The Juneau Police Department Color Guard half-staffs the colors as Elizabeth Djajalie sings the National Anthem. (Photos by Greg Knight) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A memorial service to remember the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on New York, Washington, D.C. and Shanksville, Pennsylvania was held Sunday at Riverside Rotary Park.
JUNEAU, AK
State Trooper K9 in Alaska locates wandering elderly woman in Houston

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A woman was located safe Saturday after a report that she had wandered away from home. On Saturday afternoon at 4:55, Alaska State Troopers received a report from a male that his 92-year-old mother with severe Alzheimer’s and dementia had wandered away from their home in the Houston area.
JUNEAU, AK
Olympic figure skaters coach Juneau Skating Club

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Two Olympic figure skaters, Gracie Gold, Jeremy Abbott, and figure skating coordinator employee Pam Leary joined Dano on Capitol Chat to talk about the Juneau Skate Club. Gracie Gold and Jeremy Abbott, two Olympic figure skaters are coaching the kids at Juneau Skating Club. Gold said...
JUNEAU, AK

