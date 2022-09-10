Ticketing software issue creates chaos for college football fans

Utah State’s Robert Briggs (22) runs with the ball during the game against the UConn Huskies at Maverik Stadium in Logan on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. | Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

BYU, Utah State and other college football programs across the country ran into an unexpected opponent Saturday: a technological issue with their ticketing platform.

Numerous schools, including high-profile programs like Michigan and Wisconsin , started tweeting about the problem around 11 a.m. MDT, promising to keep fans informed about efforts to fix the issue.

“We are currently experiencing issues within our ticketing platform where users are not able to access their tickets in the Mobile App or online account portal. This is a nationwide outage that is being worked on. We will provide an update when the issues have been resolved,” tweeted the Utah State University football account.

Just over an hour later, Utah State announced that the issue had been resolved.

However, around the same time, BYU Football noted that it was being affected by the same problem and promised to “provide updates as available.”

Here’s a look at which schools were affected by the Paciolan outage:

About an hour after reporting the problem, some schools tweeted that it had been resolved: