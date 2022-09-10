Read full article on original website
What Bitcoin Cash [BCH] investors should be prepared for this month
Registering an 8% price uptick in the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash’s [BCH] significant positive correlation with Bitcoin [BTC] might have been the factor responsible for the asset’s failure to log double-digit gains in the last week. The price of the king coin itself grew by just 10%...
Ethereum: Chalking out ETH’s likely trajectory for the coming week
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Ethereum [ETH] registered an over 24% hike in the last two weeks after taking a u-turn from its two-month support around the $1,442-zone. With the $1,790-resistance coinciding with the upper trendline of the up-channel (yellow), the king alt could face near-term hurdles in the coming sessions.
Litecoin [LTC]: What does this metric tell us about miners’ incentive to sell
Litecoin (LTC)’s bullish activity has risen since the start of the month. It managed to recover back above $60 after ending August on a bearish note. On the contrary, however, new observations seem to indicate that it might be about to experience another slip below the $60-level. Litecoin is...
Where Shiba Inu could head next after impressive five-day feat
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. After ascending toward its three-month high on 14 august, Shiba Inu [SHIB] bears inflicted a near-term decline. As a result, the meme-coin saw a pulldown below its $0.0133-$0.0137 resistance range. (For brevity, SHIB prices are multiplied by 1000 from here on).
How real is Bitcoin’s [BTC] next bull rally likely to be
Bitcoin, after falling to as low as $18,661 last week, registered promising growth as it gained by more than 9% in the last seven days. Its latest uptick sparked excitement in the community as enthusiasts and experts predicted a further surge in BTC’s price in the coming days. Several reports and analyses also seemed to point in the same direction.
Shiba Inu’s whales have this to say to SHIB’s traders
The euphoria around meme-based cryptocurrency Shiba Inu has translated into a rapid surge in accumulation recently. The number of SHIB holders has now hit an all-time high after peaking at 1.22 million. This historic peak comes after a period of strong accumulation of late. There has also been a hike in whale holdings as strong bullish signals were sent across the crypto-industry for Shiba Inu.
Assessing the odds of Ethereum crossing $2k mark this week
Ethereum is gearing to break out through a key resistance level in the next week. The largest altcoin by market cap was trading at $1,750 after seeing a 1.15% drop in the past day. But weekly gains still stand at double digits for Ethereum as it prepares ahead of the...
Are Bitcoin short-term holders responsible for current market downturn
Bitcoin’s [BTC] decline to the $18,500 price region marked the second-lowest low of the bear cycle. As per Glassnode‘s latest report, 11.8% of the coin’s supply has been turned into an unrealized loss. Furthermore, in the last week, the price per BTC rallied from the second lowest...
Solana NFTs reach this minting milestone to leave investors in awe
Solana is showing a strong surge in its NFT ecosystem in recent days. Not to forget, the overall demand for NFTs continues to falter in September despite showing glimpses of recovery. Meanwhile, Solana NFT mints hit an all-time high recently on 7 September after it reached the 300,000 mark. The...
Voyager Digital: What you need to know ahead of scheduled auction
The price of VGX, the native token of the failed crypto brokerage firm, Voyager Digital, went up by over 60% in the last week, data from CoinMarketCap revealed. In a recent announcement, the brokerage firm confirmed that an auction for its assets had been scheduled to take place on 13 September as part of its restructuring procedure. This was initially scheduled to hold on 29 September following a bidding process that was due on 6 September.
Bitcoin halving 2023 and everything latest you need to know
Bitcoin has come into the limelight again. This, after it registered promising gains over the last week. Its price increased by more than 12%. In the midst of the hype surrounding the next bull run, an intriguing piece of information about Bitcoin halving surfaced. The fourth BTC halving, which was initially scheduled to happen in 2024 will now happen sooner than the scheduled date.
Should institutions worry about the crypto-winter? State Street says…
According to banking behemoth State Street, global asset managers are unfazed by the ongoing cryptocurrency “winter.” In what has been nicknamed a “crypto-winter,” the prices of cryptocurrencies have fallen on the back of interest rate increases. In fact, Bitcoin has depreciated by more than 50% since January.
FAMEEX: A crypto game changer tailored for quantitative futures trading enthusiasts
The hype around DeFi, GameFi, NFT, and blockchain shows us that the world of web3.0 is advancing quickly. The crypto sphere flourished with the entry of institutional capital which made what used to be an investment for geeks more fashionable and popular. Huge returns made capital even more motivated to chase profits. Those gains have become elusive in the bear market. The high degree of market control by whales, the quantitative hedging between trading bots, and various financial management tools have made stable and continuous profits an extravagant hope for many holders.
Cardano-based Aada Finance launches $25k opportunity- Here’s how
Ahead of its launch on 13 September, Cardano-based Aada Finance is offering a $25,000 bug bounty competition; those who can spot critical smart contract vulnerabilities and provide suggestions on fixing them will be eligible for the prize. Aada Finance is the first protocol set to offer NFT lending and borrowing...
ETH Merge D-Day- Update yourself with these latest developments
Ethereum [ETH] appears to be stepping up a notch after dropping to sub $1400 levels towards the end of August. This is reflected in ETH’s performance in recent days as the anticipation of the Merge continues to attract investors. According to CoinMarketCap, on 11 September, ETH was trading at...
Here’s the full scope of UST’s de-pegging on the stablecoin market
Following the collapse of TerraLUNA in May, never-before-seen attention has since been placed on stablecoins. In fact, there are many who still harbor doubts about the ‘stability’ of this class of cryptocurrency assets. According to Dune Analytics, algorithmic stablecoins have seen the most growth over the past year....
Norwegian central bank trusts Ethereum, credit goes to…
In a major announcement, the central bank of Norway, Norges Bank, has said that the source code for its central bank digital currency (CBDC) sandbox is now publicly available. The central bank has trusted Ethereum to build its national digital currency and decided to work with Nahmii, a layer-2 Ethereum scaling protocol for the project. The bank is testing many available technologies for its CBDC project.
Chainlink: Ethereum whales lend LINK a helping hand but…
Chainlink’s [LINK] hopes of reviving may have been given a big boost by the activities of Ethereum [ETH] whales. According to whale tracking platform, WhaleStats, LINK broke into the top ten assets in trading volume that ETH whales traded in the last 24 hours. Based on the data from...
Ethereum Merge nears final countdown as bitcoin and ether inch higher
Ethereum's long-awaited merge event is set to happen around Wednesday or Thursday, the Ethereum Foundation said. It will entail switching the blockchain from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake, and is meant to dramatically reduce energy use. The prices of both bitcoin and ether inched higher Wednesday after selling off sharply on Tuesday.
Will Bitcoin take No.1 spot in this metric after Ethereum Merge
Bitcoin is heralded as the flagship cryptocurrency by many across the world. However, the number one alt, Ethereum, has been leading the crypto bear market in the past two months. This is because of the much-talked-about Merge which is set to take place around 14 September. The excitement around the...
