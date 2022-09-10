ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Chipotle puts a stop to ‘hack’ that allowed customers to order $3 burritos

By Nexstar Media Wire, Michael Bartiromo
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vy3lx_0hqD0u3O00

(NEXSTAR) – It was fun while it lasted, Chipotle fans.

Chipotle has confirmed that guests will no longer be able to take advantage of an online “hack” that gained popularity on social media, as it resulted in a “poor experience” for employees and customers in the restaurants.

Users who had partaken in the “hack,” as it was referred to on social media, had instructed their followers to use Chipotle’s online ordering platforms to place an order for a single taco with all of the free toppings on the side, along with a tortilla. By doing so, many users claimed they could construct what essentially amounted to an entire burrito (or burrito bowl) for around $3 and change.

When ordered the traditional way, burritos generally cost upwards of $9, depending on proteins and add-ons, according to the Chipotle website.

Chipotle testing new ‘fiery’ chicken item at nearly 100 locations

As first reported by Insider, Chipotle disabled the online option to order a single taco earlier this week.

“Guests are currently unable to order a single taco from our online ordering systems,” said Laurie Schalow, the chief corporate affairs officer for Chipotle, in a statement shared with Nexstar. “While we have long embraced customizations and even released our own hack menu, the current social media trend is resulting in a poor experience for our food, our employees and our customers waiting for orders.”

Workers at several Chipotle locations across the U.S. told Insider that having to fulfill these orders would slow down the entire restaurant. The item itself also wasted more packaging and single-use plastic cups than a traditional burrito order.

One manager, from Ohio, even told Insider that customers would get “aggressive” with employees when they were given the appropriate-sized sides for a taco (rather than the larger sides provided in burrito orders), even though they were technically only entitled to the smaller taco-sized portions.

“It was just annoying for everyone,” she said, in part, in a statement to Insider.

Chick-fil-A introduces new shake, brings back spicy sandwich

Meanwhile, Schalow indicated in her statement that Chipotle isn’t against all menu “hacks” on social media, pointing to three that Chipotle itself shared on TikTok in 2020. But each of these “hacks” — for ordering nachos , a taco salad or a seven-layer dip — were aimed at helping customers create off-menu items, rather than cheaper versions of current menu items.

Chipotle customers who still wish to order tacos, meanwhile, can still do so in-person, Schalow told Nexstar.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Coroner IDs 4 killed after car hits train Saturday night in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The four people killed Saturday night when a car crashed into a train in downtown Florence have been identified. Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victims as Mitchell Carter II, 34; Jeneka Carter, 40; Antoine Hines, 46; and Ruby Taylor, 27. One person survived the crash, von Lutcken said. However, no […]
FLORENCE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chipotle#Nexstar#Burrito Bowl#Hack#Food Drink
WJBF

Tanker traps pickup truck against concrete divider in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated a crash Tuesday along Interstate 20 westbound inside of Aiken County near mile marker 1. An investigation revealed that a tanker truck and a pickup truck collided and the pickup truck became trapped between the tanker and a concrete divider. A passenger had to be […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Augusta Krispy Kreme re-opens following fire

#Update | September 14th, 2022 (WJBF) – Krispy Kreme on Peach Orchard has reopened after a fire Monday night. AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Krispy Kreme on Peach Orchard Road is closed Tuesday due to a fire. According to an employee the fire broke out Monday night. Augusta Fire Department officials tell us the fire was […]
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WJBF

Aiken Tech getting new campus thanks to MOX settlement

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Money from the recent MOX settlement is going to help build a new campus at Aiken Technical College. The announcement came Tuesday night during the Aiken County school board meeting. The State Legislature has granted the district $30-million dollars to help build a new Career and Technology Education campus. T he […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

RCSO searching for missing 16-year old

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to locate a missing teenage girl. 16-year-old Lay la Jerrideau was last seen September 12th wearing a burgundy fur jacket, black biker shorts, and black crocs. She’s described as 5’5″, weighing 123 pounds with blonde hair and black eyes. Jayla is known […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Rapper PnB Rock fatally shot at South L.A. Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles

(KTLA) — PnB Rock, a 30-year-old rapper from Philadelphia best known for his hit singles “Fleek” and “Selfish,” was fatally shot during a robbery in South Los Angeles Monday, according to reports. The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Hasheem Allen, was dining with his girlfriend at Roscoe’s Chicken on Manchester Avenue around 1 p.m. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
WJBF

WJBF

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy