Prince William & Kate Just Reunited With Prince Harry & Meghan After Queen Elizabeth’s Death

By Lea Veloso
 3 days ago
Honoring their grandmother. Prince William and Kate Middleton were just seen with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the Queen’s death . The two couples made their first appearance together in months following their feud to pay their respects to their late grandmother.

The newly appointed Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were together looking at the tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle. Kensington Palace says William invited his brother and sister-in-law to join him and Kate. Earlier in the day, William was present for his father’s proclamation as King . The couples who were wearing all black looked fondly at the flowers and messages of support to the Queen and her family. “We are all very grateful – both sides putting all things aside for the Queen,” a Royal source told Page Six .

According to People , a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess confirmed that Harry was on the way to Balmoral Castle but he did not make it time to say goodbye to his grandmother before she died. Meghan did not join him in Scotland.

Buckingham Palace issued a statement on September 8 confirming the news of Her Majesty’s death, just hours after reports that Prince Harry was traveling to be with the family. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the palace’s official statement said. “ The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.” Those who were at the side of the Queen during her death include Prince Charles and his wife Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince William who is second in line for the throne. Kate stayed in Windsor as the couple’s three children, George, Charlotte and Louis, had their first day back at school.

The reunion comes months after it was reported that William and Kate weren’t that inviting to Harry and Meghan the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June 2022. At the National Service of Thanksgiving service on the morning of June 3, 2022, Harry and Meghan were sat on the second row of the cathedral on the opposite side of the Duke of Sussex’s brother, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, were seated in the front. Cameras also captured Prince Charles seemingly ignoring his youngest son and his wife while he warmly greeted William and Kate, who also didn’t talk to Harry and Meghan as they took their seats. An insider told Us Weekly on June 3, 2022, that the seating was intentional as “senior members of the royal family were seated in the front row and non-senior members in the second row.” It was Buckingham Palace’s decision “to keep them on opposite sides of [the] cathedral to avoid any unwanted attention.”

Harry and Meghan were barred from the traditional balcony appearance during the Trooping the Colour ceremony, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace on May 6, 2022. The palace confirmed, “After careful consideration, the Queen has decided this year’s traditional trooping the colour balcony appearance on Thursday, 2 June, will be limited to Her Majesty, and those members of the royal family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen.”  The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left their royal duties in 2020 and moved to Santa Barbara, California, where they permanently reside. On June 2, 2022, Harry and Meghan were not on the balcony with their immediate family but were instead watching from the Major General’s Office with other extended members of the Royal family.

Battle of Brothers by Robert Lacey

Buy: ‘Battle of Brothers’ by Robert Lacey $14.94

For more about Prince Harry and Prince William’s feud, check out historian Robert Lacey’s 2020 book, Battle of Brothers . In this New York Times and Sunday Times bestseller, Lacey takes a close look at Harry and William’s relationship throughout the years and considers each moment that led to their eventual estrangement. From the impact of their mother Princess Diana’s tragic death and the pressures of their roles in the royal family (William, the future king vs. Harry, the spare), to the influence their wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have had on their differing paths, Battle of Brothers reveals all the “highs, lows, and discretions” of these brothers’ lives in a way “never offered before.”

