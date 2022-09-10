‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Shows Off Gripping Sequence at D23

Marvel kicked off its D23 panel with a performance of a song from Hawkeye ‘s “Rogers: The Musical” and quickly moved into a fresh look at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever .

The gripping sequence, which will not be released online, showed a global fight for vibranium resources, acknowledged the death of T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), and hinted at Shuri (Letitia Wright) taking up the Black Panther mantle. At one point, a special opps team attempted to break into a secure location to steal vibranium, and they were quickly put in their place by the Wakandan team.

“We had to meet his level of excellence, and we did,” Angela Bassett said of honoring original Black Panther star Boseman, who died after a private battle with cancer in 2020.

The film hails from Ryan Coogler, the director behind the 2018 box office hit and cultural phenomenon. Wakanda Forever stars Lupita Nyong’o, Wright, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba, Bassett and Martin Freeman, as well as Marvel newcomer Tenoch Huerta as Namor and Dominique Thorne as the hero Riri Williams, who will go on to headline her own Disney+ series, Ironheart .

Coogler took the stage with Wright, Duke, Bassett and Huerta. Duke noted that Wakanda has grown since Avengers: Endgame (2019), with even better technology.

“Everything has changed. Everything is bigger, everything is better, everything is new,” said Duke, who plays M’Baku. “I’m not the most technologically inclined character, but the tech is fun, the tech is different, the tech is like nothing you’ve ever seen. It’s Wakanda.”

Wright added, “I’m most excited about just you guys seeing the beautiful story that Mr. Ryan Coogler has put his heart and soul into.”