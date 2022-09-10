Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Ky. daycare worker facing charges after baby taken to hospital with brain bleeds
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman who is expected to take care of children is now facing charges. Tyeisha Smith is a daycare worker in Madison County. She’s now charged with child abuse after a baby was taken to UK Children’s Hospital with brain bleeds. Jail records...
foxlexington.com
Kentucky State Police deliver teddy bears to UK Children’s Hospital
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Hospitals can be a scary place for children, but the company of visitors and small gifts can help them feel loved and special. On Tuesday, Kentucky State Police (KSP) visited 26 young patients at UK Children’s Hospital with that goal in mind, and brought the gift of teddy bears along with them.
WTVQ
Kentucky unveils first PACE Program
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — There’s a new program in Kentucky providing all-inclusive care for the elderly. The state’s first PACE Program was unveiled at the Bluegrass Pace Care Center in Lexington Tuesday morning. State and local officials gathered to celebrate the launch which they say offers medical,...
wdrb.com
Emotional Lexington police chief demands public 'start appreciating' law enforcement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An emotional police chief addressed reporters at a Lexington news conference Tuesday morning as he and the city's mayor answered questions about the recent rise in violent crime in Lexington. "Start appreciating what your police do for you," Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers told reporters, according...
foxlexington.com
Lexington grandmother talks about UK Hospital arrests
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two armed men were arrested at UK Hospital Saturday night as victims of a shooting on Georgetown Road were being transported in. Now, the grandmother of the arrested subjects is speaking up, saying there is more to the story. Andre Maxberry pleads for the...
foxlexington.com
What’s behind Lexington’s spike in violent crime?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – City leaders said the rise in violent crime is something Lexington has never experienced before. They are pointing to a rising rate of violence that is being experienced across the country. “The police can’t be on every square foot of Fayette County at every...
wmky.org
Upward Bound Associate Director Arrested
An Upward Bound employee has been arrested for the second time this summer. 33-year-old Samantha Bryant has been the Associate Director of Upward Bound Math and Science at Morehead State University since March of 2018. She has been employed at MSU since 2009. Bryant was arrested early Saturday morning for...
WUKY
A celebration? A mob? Whatever you call it, the latest State Street incident is prompting more handwringing
Win or lose, it’s become an unwelcome tradition for some residents and law enforcement: animated UK athletics fans taking over State Street, lighting couches alight, and, most recently, toppling a car. UK Police Chief Joe Monroe says, unfortunately, State Street and other incidents are keeping his department on their toes.
foxlexington.com
Neglected dogs rescued in Clark County, charges expected
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — Animal abuse charges are expected after five dogs were seized and taken to the Clark County Animal Shelter. According to the shelter, animal control officers along with Winchester Police seized the dogs on Sunday from a location that was in “terrible condition”.
clayconews.com
Subject believed to be Armed and Dangerous sought by KSP Post 7, Richmond in ongoing Death Investigation after Human Remains found in Lee County, Kentucky
BEATTYVILLE, KY (September 13, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Post 7, is asking for the public’s assistance with locating Logan S. Reed, 33 years old of Richmond, KY. Reed is a person of interest involving an ongoing death investigation in Lee County. Reed...
WTVQ
State Street ‘chaos’ leaves a family frustrated, car totaled
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A University of Kentucky win over Florida over the weekend resulted in a wild night on State Street. Now, Lexington police are asking the community for help in an investigation of property damage after one student watched his car get flipped by a mob of fans.
spectrumnews1.com
'We all know that you can't teach a hungry child': Kentucky man plans to travel the nation to demo healthy school meals
RICHMOND, Ky. — School cafeterias across the nation and Kentucky continue to experience supply chain issues. "We all know that you can't teach a hungry child," said Scott Anderson, a former food service director. But Anderson hopes to ease those burdens by offering practical solutions to school districts across...
foxlexington.com
Lexington police turn to Crime Stoppers to ID Horse Mania vandal
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – They’re conversation pieces, examples of pride and talent across the city. The Horse Mania sculptures are also a target for late-night mischief that can easily result in damage to the art. Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time one of the Horse Mania sculptures...
foxlexington.com
Police seek ‘armed & dangerous’ man in connection with human remains found in Lee County
BEATYVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky State Police is asking for assistance locating a person of interest involving the death of Tamika L. McDaniel. Police identified 33-year-old Logan S. Reed, of Richmond, as a person of interest on Tuesday in a news release. Reed is being described by authorities...
foxlexington.com
Lexington police investigating riotous celebrations on State Street
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – After the University of Kentucky’s win against the Florida Gators Saturday, some fans took to State Street near UK’s campus to celebrate. But videos circling social media showed those celebrations turned destructive for some, leaving the Lexington Police Department to investigate complaints of property damages.
WKYT 27
KSP looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ man in connection with body found in burned-out building
LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police are looking for a person of interest in connection with a body found in a burned-out building in Lee County. The investigation began in early September when human skeletal remains were found in a burned structure on KY-52 W. The State Medical...
WKYT 27
Two arrested for brawl at UK Hospital during violent weekend in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was a busy and violent weekend in Lexington, with multiple shootings and a fight outside UK Chandler Hospital. Two men are facing charges after Lexington police say they got into a brawl with relatives of a gunshot victim at the hospital. Marquis Tompkins and Roderick Bowditch Jr. were arrested Saturday night and were in court Monday afternoon.
foxlexington.com
Lexington firefighters, police officers remember 9/11
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Sunday marked 21 years since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Over 3,000 people lost their lives on 9/11, including 403 firefighters and police officers. Various memorial events were held in downtown Lexington were held to honor those who lost their lives on that horrific...
clayconews.com
HUMAN SKELETAL REMAINS LOCATED IN BURNED STRUCTURE ON HIGHWAY 52 W IN LEE COUNTY, KENTUCKY IDENTIFIED AS A BEATTYVILLE RESIDENT
BEATTYVILLE, KY (September 12, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Post 7, Richmond is continuing to investigate human skeletal remains that were located in a burned structure on KY-52 W in Lee County on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. As a result of the ongoing investigation,...
foxlexington.com
Woodford County officials review school safety measures
VERSAILLES, Ky. (FOX 56) – Data shows every minute at school here in Kentucky there are five cases of bullying, according to the Kentucky Center for School Safety. The state has seen at least two school shootings, one in Paducah and one in Marshall County. Now following the mass...
