Lexington, KY

Kentucky State Police deliver teddy bears to UK Children’s Hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Hospitals can be a scary place for children, but the company of visitors and small gifts can help them feel loved and special. On Tuesday, Kentucky State Police (KSP) visited 26 young patients at UK Children’s Hospital with that goal in mind, and brought the gift of teddy bears along with them.
Kentucky unveils first PACE Program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — There’s a new program in Kentucky providing all-inclusive care for the elderly. The state’s first PACE Program was unveiled at the Bluegrass Pace Care Center in Lexington Tuesday morning. State and local officials gathered to celebrate the launch which they say offers medical,...
Lexington grandmother talks about UK Hospital arrests

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two armed men were arrested at UK Hospital Saturday night as victims of a shooting on Georgetown Road were being transported in. Now, the grandmother of the arrested subjects is speaking up, saying there is more to the story. Andre Maxberry pleads for the...
What’s behind Lexington’s spike in violent crime?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – City leaders said the rise in violent crime is something Lexington has never experienced before. They are pointing to a rising rate of violence that is being experienced across the country. “The police can’t be on every square foot of Fayette County at every...
Upward Bound Associate Director Arrested

An Upward Bound employee has been arrested for the second time this summer. 33-year-old Samantha Bryant has been the Associate Director of Upward Bound Math and Science at Morehead State University since March of 2018. She has been employed at MSU since 2009. Bryant was arrested early Saturday morning for...
Neglected dogs rescued in Clark County, charges expected

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — Animal abuse charges are expected after five dogs were seized and taken to the Clark County Animal Shelter. According to the shelter, animal control officers along with Winchester Police seized the dogs on Sunday from a location that was in “terrible condition”.
State Street ‘chaos’ leaves a family frustrated, car totaled

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A University of Kentucky win over Florida over the weekend resulted in a wild night on State Street. Now, Lexington police are asking the community for help in an investigation of property damage after one student watched his car get flipped by a mob of fans.
Lexington police turn to Crime Stoppers to ID Horse Mania vandal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – They’re conversation pieces, examples of pride and talent across the city. The Horse Mania sculptures are also a target for late-night mischief that can easily result in damage to the art. Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time one of the Horse Mania sculptures...
Lexington police investigating riotous celebrations on State Street

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – After the University of Kentucky’s win against the Florida Gators Saturday, some fans took to State Street near UK’s campus to celebrate. But videos circling social media showed those celebrations turned destructive for some, leaving the Lexington Police Department to investigate complaints of property damages.
Two arrested for brawl at UK Hospital during violent weekend in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was a busy and violent weekend in Lexington, with multiple shootings and a fight outside UK Chandler Hospital. Two men are facing charges after Lexington police say they got into a brawl with relatives of a gunshot victim at the hospital. Marquis Tompkins and Roderick Bowditch Jr. were arrested Saturday night and were in court Monday afternoon.
Lexington firefighters, police officers remember 9/11

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Sunday marked 21 years since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Over 3,000 people lost their lives on 9/11, including 403 firefighters and police officers. Various memorial events were held in downtown Lexington were held to honor those who lost their lives on that horrific...
Woodford County officials review school safety measures

VERSAILLES, Ky. (FOX 56) – Data shows every minute at school here in Kentucky there are five cases of bullying, according to the Kentucky Center for School Safety. The state has seen at least two school shootings, one in Paducah and one in Marshall County. Now following the mass...
