Miller County, MO

krcgtv.com

Man seriously injured after losing control of motorcycle

GASCONADE — A man was flown by helicopter to Mercy Hospital after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing Monday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online report, Joshua Johnson, 41, of Bland, was riding along Route Y in Gasconade County when he lost control. Johnson's bike...
BLAND, MO
lakeexpo.com

HIGHWAY ROUNDUP: Three Seriously Injured In Motorcycle Crashes At Lake Of The Ozarks

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — A Prairie Home man was seriously injured Saturday in a crash on Missouri 87. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Joseph Lusky, 58, was driving a 2008 Harley Davidson and was attempting to navigate a curve when the motorcycle began to skid, crossed the centerline of the highway and struck a 2017 Ford F150. After impact, the Harley Davidson crossed the center of the road, overturned and ejected Lusky.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
Washington Missourian

Motorcyclist killed in crash in rural Franklin County

A Gerald man was killed and a Union woman was seriously injured in a motorcycle wreck Sept. 10 in rural Franklin County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol reports that Larry McGee, 64, was driving a 2006 Harley Davidson Road King Classic southbound on Highway CC. Shortly before 3 p.m., near Peters Ford Road, the motorcycle carrying McGee and passenger, Darla Wallace, 52, failed to make a right-hand turn, crossed the centerline to and started sliding off the left side of the road. The vehicle then struck a highway sign and ejected both McGee and Wallace.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boy hurt in crash on Highway 42 in Miller County

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A two-vehicle crash in Miller County on Sunday morning left a 4-year-old Iberia boy hurt. The crash happened on Highway 42 at Route C just after 11:45 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a minivan driven by Elaine K. Steen, 67, of Iberia, made a left turn The post Boy hurt in crash on Highway 42 in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

Four injured in an accident

Four persons were injured Tuesday morning in a crash at Highways 38 and 17 west of Houston, authorities said. Three were in a vehicle and a fourth in an all-terrain vehicle. Two fire departments – Houston and Roby — were called, as well as EMS from Texas County Memorial Hospital and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
HOUSTON, MO
krcgtv.com

Four-year-old Iberia boy seriously injured in Miller County crash

A four-year-old Iberia boy was seriously injured in a crash on State Highway 42 in Miller County. The crash happened Sunday at 11:47 am on Highway 42 at Highway C, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash report. Elaine Steen, 67, of Iberia, was driving a Chevrolet Uplander...
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Wanted man faces additional drug charges during Camden County arrest

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. - A wanted man apprehended in Osage Beach receives additional drug charges during his arrest early Monday. Camden County Sheriff’s Office indicate the incident occurred when they conducted a search warrant on Three Seasons Road to apprehend a wanted felon, identified as 36-year-old Rory R. Borden. Deputies allegedly recovered methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and an unknown white powdery substance, pending a lab report.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Body found in Lake of the Ozarks last week identified as Osage Beach man

The body found underneath an Osage Beach boat dock has been identified. The Osage Beach Police Department reports the body has been identified as Christopher Williams, 36, of Osage Beach. Williams was reported missing on August 17 after his family and co-workers hadn’t seen him in a few days after he walked away from a job site where he was working.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
kjluradio.com

Osage Beach man, woman face drug charges after search of their home

An Osage Beach man and woman are facing drug charges after authorities find methamphetamine during a search of their home. Rory Borden, 36, and Christina Schaffer, 45, are both charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says deputies searched...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
939theeagle.com

CPD: Deadly Columbia I-70 crash happened during heavy congestion

A Boonville man is dead after a Friday afternoon crash on heavily-congested I-70 in Columbia. CPD investigators say the crash happened when 84-year-old Wayne Simmons of Boonville slowed for heavy traffic ahead in the driving lane of westbound I-70 near the 123-mile marker. Columbia Police say 30-year-old Ruzana Tadzhibayev’s vehicle then struck the back the Simmons’ Hyundai, causing both vehicles to leave the roadway.
COLUMBIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

Family Of Missing Teen To Hold Vigil On Lake Ozark Strip, One Year After His Disappearance

The family of a young man who went missing a year ago is holding a vigil, Monday evening on the Bagnell Dam Strip, in hopes of raising awareness and finding their son. “Light It Up, Bring Him Home” will take place on the Luby Stage at Bagnell Dam Strip on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 at 5 p.m. by those who continue the search for David Bowers. David Michael Bowers Jr., of Eldon, Mo., went missing on Sept. 12, 2021. He was 18 at the time of his disappearance. Affton, Mo. was the last known location where Bowers was seen. On August 11, 2022, Miller County Sheriff’s Office posted a missing notice. Detective Wheeler is the contact on the case, and if anyone has any information about the David Bowers case, Wheeler can be reached at 573-369-2341.
ELDON, MO
KRMS Radio

One Injured in Accident on Westbound-54 in Miller County

Improper loading of a unit being towed is being blamed for a one-vehicle accident on westbound-54 near Tollwood Road in Miller County. The highway patrol says it happened Saturday afternoon causing the pickup driven by Larry Skinner, of Nelson, Missouri, to fishtail before overturning and coming to rest upright off the roadway. Nelson was wearing a seat belt and escaped with moderate injuries. He was treated at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Head-on crash in Phelps county kills man from Rolla, Mo.

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Rolla, Missouri man is dead after a head-on crash in Phelps County. The collision happened Thursday on County Road 8070, two miles north of Rolla. Troopers say 74-year-old Louis Halvas died at the hospital Friday afternoon. His passenger suffered minor injuries. The other driver went to the hospital with moderate injuries.
ROLLA, MO
krcgtv.com

Accident on 1-70 East just ahead of St. Charles Road exit

One lane of Interstate 70 eastbound is closed following a two vehicle crash just before the St. Charles Road exit in Columbia. According to MoDot the crash happened at about 7:15 p.m. Traffic was backed up to the I-70/U.S. 63 Connector in Columbia at 7:45 p.m. The cause of the...
COLUMBIA, MO
KFVS12

Detectives identify body found underneath boat dock at Lake of the Ozarks

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators identified the body of a man found underneath a dock at Lake of the Ozarks. Police found the body of Christopher Don Williams, of Osage Beach, Mo., on September 8 at a boat dock off Osage Beach Parkway. The family reported Williams missing on August 17 after he walked away from a job site.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
myozarksonline.com

Kidnapping and domestic assault charges in Camden County

An Osage Beach man is facing charges after a woman showed up at the door of a residence to call 9-1-1. According to a report filed by the Osage Beach Police Department, officers responded to the area and spoke with a man who was sitting in a car with a flat tire. The officer and the man went to a residence in the 46-hundred block of Lakehurst Circle, where the officer was able to speak with the victim, who was found hiding in a closet. The victim claimed that 62-year-old Mark Eugene Dickey hits her on a regular basis, tells her when she can eat and shower, makes her sleep on the floor or in the closet, and had taken her phone, birth certificate, and social security card. The officers recovered the victim’s laptop in Dickey’s car. Dickey has been charged with kidnapping, domestic assault, and harassment. He is currently being held without bond.
OSAGE BEACH, MO

