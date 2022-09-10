Read full article on original website
Antischism: Anarcho-punk Band of South CarolinaTyler Mc.Columbia, SC
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking TravelerColumbia, SC
"There is a complete and utter lack of responsibility": Midlands schools beef up security
Columbia, S.C. (WACH) — The fight to keep students safe in the Midlands continues. So far this year, at least three guns have been seized at Midlands schools, there have been threats, and there have been fights. Earlier in September Richland County School District Two Superintendent Baron Davis called...
The Town of Blythewood awards $100,000 to fund Warrior PATHH classes for First Responders
BLYTHEWOOD S.C. (WACH) — The Town of Blythewood awarded a $100,000 grant to The Big Red Barn Retreat to support Warrior PATHH classes (Progressive and Alternative Training for Helping Heroes) for First Responders that serve the Northeast area of the Midlands, including law enforcement, EMTs, and firefighters. LOCAL FIRST...
Columbia Police investigating pedestrian fatality on Broad River
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police say they are investigating a Monday night pedestrian fatality on Broad River. Officials say the 69-year-old man was walking westbound across the road as the car traveled southbound on a green light. Cameras can help determine how the two collided.
'I have nowhere else to go': Man living in flooded apartment pleads for change
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Columbia is man frustrated after he says he’s dealt with flooding in his apartment for the last month. He says he’s been offered promises for a permanent fix, but nothing’s panned out as of yet. “The last three weeks or so,...
Columbia considers funding non-profit group working to fight gun violence
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- Columbia council may fund the Getting A New Generation Started (G.A.N.G.S) in Peace pilot program, which is aimed at ending gun violence among youth. The youth organization, which formed earlier this year, is spearheaded by Bishop Eric Davis and led by former gang members who have been looking for outlets to keep children on the right path, but have had little luck obtaining funds.
11 people compete for the title of Drill Sergeant of the Year
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) - — The ultimate test for a drill sergeant is happening at Fort Jackson this week. Since 1969 the Army has put on a competition to find the Drill Sergeant of the Year. LOCAL FIRST | Columbia Police investigating pedestrian fatality on Broad River. “It’s been...
Tuesday Tails: Doris and Scooter
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Doris is an approximately two year old female that's down as a pit terrier mix. She previously lived with another medium sized dog and got along fine but it's always recommended that you bring in your pet for a meet and greet. Doris has never...
Camden residents continue to battle city hall for high utility bills
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Paying the rent, the power bill or moving. Those are some very real choices that some people in Camden are facing right now. Some people brought those concerns to a city hall meeting this evening, as some residents and business owners deal with skyrocketing power bills.
"We are not ever going to forget ": 9/11 Morning of Remembrance Ceremony
Columbia, S.C (WACH) — Sunday marks 21 years since the 9/11 attacks. Across the nation people are taking the day to remember the lives lost and sacrifices made. In Columbia the 9/11 Remembrance Foundation held it's annual Morning of Remembrance Ceremony on Sunday to Commemorate and honor all of the lives lost on 9/11 as well as lives lost locally in the line of duty.
Lex-Rich 5 unanimously approves to arm its security team
CHAPIN, SC (WACH) -- Lexington-Richland School District Five unanimously approved to arm three of its safety officers in an effort to add an extra layer of security for students at schools. The three men, who were at Monday's (Sept.12, 2022) district board meeting, will be assigned to schools in Chapin,...
WACH Fox weather visit to Ballentine Elementary School
BALLENTINE, SC (WACH) — Fourth graders at Ballentine Elementary School got a special visit from Chief Meteorologist Josh Knight Tuesday. Josh was able to help kick off their weather unit with experiments and demonstrations. The students had a chance to ask Josh all sorts of questions about his job...
Orangeburg deputies searching for catalytic converter thief
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Orangeburg County investigators are looking for a person of interest caught on camera during a catalytic converter theft. The person, seen driving an Audi A4, was seen on security cameras at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home, around 7:10 a.m. on September 6. LOCAL FIRST | Three...
Lexington flea market manager charged for stealing roughly $45,000 from employer
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — SC Law Enforcement (SLED) officials have charged a Lexington County woman accused of stealing roughly $45,000 from the Barnyard Flea Market from December 2020 to September 2021. 46-year-old Kathryn Ward of Lexington, is being charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent, after an internal...
South Carolina ranks 8th for being 'vape obsessed'
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — A new study shows South Carolina ranks eighth in the country when it comes to checking out vaping. “It’s a way to calm the nerves per say, quite honestly it is addicting, and it’s a socially acceptable thing,” said Richard Kinlaw with Dab City Tobacco & Vape.
Chapin man sentenced; stole thousands of dollars from his mother in nursing home
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Chapin man will be in prison after pleading guilty to stealing thousands of dollars from his mother who was a nursing home resident, the SC Attorney General's Office said. 50-year-old David Crider, was sentenced on Tuesday to three years in prison and an additional...
Inmate dies after fight at Broad River Correctional Institute
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — An inmate has died after being in a fight with his cellmate at a Columbia area correctional facility. Officials say 35-year-old Jermaine Antonio Gross was injured in a fight with his cellmate. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. The SCDC Office...
Columbia police investigating fatal vehicle collision
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department is investigating a deadly, two-vehicle collision. Officials say the crash occurred on Saturday, September 10 at the 7400 block of Monticello Road. Police say at this time, only one person died, and the driver of one of the vehicles was taken...
Motorcycle groups holds memorial ride to raise money for 4-year-old girl
LUGOFF, SC (WACH) — Dozens took a ride to benefit a 4-year-old girl from Lugoff. It was the 6th annual Harold Kennington Memorial Ride put on by the Punishers LE/MC Swamp Foxes chapter. The motorcycle group works with the family of Harold Kennington, a fellow biker who died in a motorcycle accident in 2016, to figure out who their ride will benefit each year in his honor.
Richland County Sheriff's Department phones are down
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The phone lines to the Richland County Sheriff's Department are temporarily down. Anyone who is calling with an emergency that requires law enforcement please call 911, officials said. For non-emergent calls please dial 803-252-2911. The Sheriff's Department is working to resolve this issue.
USC African American Studies program now a department
Columbia, S.C. (WACH) — After 50 years the African American Studies program at USC is now a department. The change happened on Friday Sept. 9th. USC students will now see department on their diplomas instead of program. According to Associate Professor of African American Studies Todd Shaw, the African...
