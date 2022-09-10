COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- Columbia council may fund the Getting A New Generation Started (G.A.N.G.S) in Peace pilot program, which is aimed at ending gun violence among youth. The youth organization, which formed earlier this year, is spearheaded by Bishop Eric Davis and led by former gang members who have been looking for outlets to keep children on the right path, but have had little luck obtaining funds.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 11 HOURS AGO