ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

Yes, that was rain you felt Monday, Portland

First it was the thunderclap heard ‘round the city Sunday. Then Portlanders found themselves united by another curious weather pattern Monday: for the first time in 67 days, the weather station at Portland International Airport recorded measurable rain. It wasn’t much. But after a hot, dry and windy weekend,...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Man arrested in Lents neighborhood break-in, fatal shooting

A 46-year-old man accused of breaking into an apartment in Southeast Portland’s Lents neighborhood and fatally shooting a man was arrested Tuesday. Shaka Imani Chambers pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder with a firearm, first-degree burglary constituting domestic violence and unlawful use of a weapon during an arraignment at the Multnomah County Justice Center.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Marion County, OR
City
Salem, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Reduce guns, increase safety

I am concerned about the increasing number of guns in the hands of citizens in Washington County. As a member of Moms Demand Action, I recently had the opportunity at the Hillsboro Farmers’ Market to speak with people about safe storage of firearms. I was shocked at how many readily admitted to having insecurely stored firearms and a little freaked out by the three people I spoke to at the market who had guns in their pockets “just in case.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Metro’s flawed spending formula

There is a major flaw in Metro’s 10-year supportive housing services measure. (“Clackamas County spent only 7% of its homeless tax revenue in first year,” Sept. 7) The distribution of funds to each of the three Metro counties is based on the revenues received from each county due to the tax, which is levied on high-income earners and big businesses in the three counties. Based on this proportion, the distribution is 45% for Multnomah County, 34% for Washington County and 21% for Clackamas County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Containment#The Salem Fire Department
The Oregonian

Loud thunder from small Oregon storm shakes Portland

A single strike of lightning from a small Oregon storm and the ensuing thunder shook the city of Portland on Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service said. The flash and bang was an unexpected “one-hit wonder” that came from a small storm cell, meteorologist Tyler Kranz said. No more lightning was expected.
The Oregonian

Portland sees measurable rain early, air quality improves Monday

Onshore flow brought a few light showers to Portland early Monday, ending a 67-day streak of dry days. Just after 6 a.m., the Portland International Airport recorded 0.02 inches of rain, coming in just four days shy of the longest streak on record set in 1967. Overall, Monday should be cooler and cloudier, with some haze left in the air from regional wildfires.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
The Oregonian

Portland’s best new food carts of 2022

While researching our annual guides to Portland’s best new food carts, what usually stands out are places that challenge expectations. Tidy trucks where fine-dining chefs shuck oysters, baking pastries and plating dishes (on actual plates!). Colorful carts exploring cuisines the city has rarely seen before, or making dishes from family recipes better than any local restaurant. Tumbledown trailers smoking Texas-style brisket as tasty as the stuff they line up for in Austin.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Portland not afraid to be different

It seems to me the arguments against the Portland Charter Review Commission’s recommended changes to our city’s government are that they are too different and they are too complicated. I reject both these arguments. Since when has Portland been afraid to be different? Besides, in using ranked-choice voting...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Beaverton sensor manufacturer Senva sells to Italian firm for $34 million

Senva, a Beaverton company that makes sensors for air conditioning systems, has sold to an Italian firm for $34 million. Founded in 2007, Senva employs 75 and is in the process of expanding into a 34,000-square-foot factory and research laboratory. The new owner is Carel Industries, an Italian air conditioning company that reported worldwide sales of more than $420 million last year.
BEAVERTON, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
81K+
Followers
47K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy