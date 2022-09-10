Read full article on original website
Related
Man dead after barricading himself with hostage at home daycare in Lane County: police
An armed standoff at a home daycare near Springfield ended Monday with a man apparently being shot to death. A child called 911 shortly before 4 p.m. and reported that his stepfather was assaulting his mother at a house on South Ash Street, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
Portland man found fatally stabbed at Irvington church lived in car on street, neighbors say
A man with what appeared to be stab wounds was found dead in the driveway of an Irvington neighborhood church Monday morning, Portland police and witnesses said. The man lived in a station wagon parked on the street for a few years, said John Schwiebert, pastor of the Metonia Peace Community United Methodist Church.
Yes, that was rain you felt Monday, Portland
First it was the thunderclap heard ‘round the city Sunday. Then Portlanders found themselves united by another curious weather pattern Monday: for the first time in 67 days, the weather station at Portland International Airport recorded measurable rain. It wasn’t much. But after a hot, dry and windy weekend,...
Man arrested in Lents neighborhood break-in, fatal shooting
A 46-year-old man accused of breaking into an apartment in Southeast Portland’s Lents neighborhood and fatally shooting a man was arrested Tuesday. Shaka Imani Chambers pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder with a firearm, first-degree burglary constituting domestic violence and unlawful use of a weapon during an arraignment at the Multnomah County Justice Center.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mount Tabor fires: 2 Portland teens released after being charged in arson spree
Two teens linked to at least three dozen fires set at Mount Tabor during the peak of Portland’s fire season were released without bail Monday after prosecutors said their crimes weren’t violent or threatening physical harm. Malik M. Hares and Samuel O. Perkins, both 18, made their first...
2022 Restore Oregon preservation awards spotlight historic buildings revitalizing neighborhoods
Oregon preservationists are applauding that a vacated church has become an inviting event center, an old bank is a bustling brew pub, and new energy-wise buildings alongside historic structures are adding to an area’s diversity and growth. To highlight how rural and big city downtowns can change from easy-to-ignore...
Readers respond: Reduce guns, increase safety
I am concerned about the increasing number of guns in the hands of citizens in Washington County. As a member of Moms Demand Action, I recently had the opportunity at the Hillsboro Farmers’ Market to speak with people about safe storage of firearms. I was shocked at how many readily admitted to having insecurely stored firearms and a little freaked out by the three people I spoke to at the market who had guns in their pockets “just in case.”
Readers respond: Metro’s flawed spending formula
There is a major flaw in Metro’s 10-year supportive housing services measure. (“Clackamas County spent only 7% of its homeless tax revenue in first year,” Sept. 7) The distribution of funds to each of the three Metro counties is based on the revenues received from each county due to the tax, which is levied on high-income earners and big businesses in the three counties. Based on this proportion, the distribution is 45% for Multnomah County, 34% for Washington County and 21% for Clackamas County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting at Cornelius house party
Police in Salem on Saturday arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly shooting and killing a 20-year-old man at a Cornelius house party in February. Cesar Alvarez-Alcazar, 19, was being held in the Marion County Jail after police in Salem arrested him during a traffic stop.
Loud thunder from small Oregon storm shakes Portland
A single strike of lightning from a small Oregon storm and the ensuing thunder shook the city of Portland on Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service said. The flash and bang was an unexpected “one-hit wonder” that came from a small storm cell, meteorologist Tyler Kranz said. No more lightning was expected.
Portland sees measurable rain early, air quality improves Monday
Onshore flow brought a few light showers to Portland early Monday, ending a 67-day streak of dry days. Just after 6 a.m., the Portland International Airport recorded 0.02 inches of rain, coming in just four days shy of the longest streak on record set in 1967. Overall, Monday should be cooler and cloudier, with some haze left in the air from regional wildfires.
For better or worse, Oregon coast weddings draw couples from around the world
Likely as not, it will rain, or at least blow, and probably both. There will be sand in places it doesn’t belong, the occasional canine party crasher, countless birds and, of course, no end of curious onlookers. But the couples who come from across the globe to say “I do” know it’s all part of the package that is a wedding on the Oregon coast.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Historical mystery over Cayuse Five: Oregon students advance the search for answers
After months of research, students at the University of Oregon have narrowed potential sites where they think five Cayuse men were buried or reburied after they were hanged for the death of missionary Marcus Whitman. The burial locations have been unknown for generations, but students in the UO Clark Honors...
Portland’s best new food carts of 2022
While researching our annual guides to Portland’s best new food carts, what usually stands out are places that challenge expectations. Tidy trucks where fine-dining chefs shuck oysters, baking pastries and plating dishes (on actual plates!). Colorful carts exploring cuisines the city has rarely seen before, or making dishes from family recipes better than any local restaurant. Tumbledown trailers smoking Texas-style brisket as tasty as the stuff they line up for in Austin.
2 Nigerian nationals charged in attempted $2.9 million fraud of Portland Public Schools
Two Nigerian nationals are accused of attempting to steal about $25 million from nearly two dozen hospitals, schools and universities around the United States, including about $2.9 million from Oregon’s Portland Public Schools district in 2019. Efeturi Ariawhorai, also known as Efeturi Simeon, 35, and Ikenna Nwajiaku, 41, each...
Wednesday morning cloud cover gradually clears to partly sunny Portland afternoon
Summer seems to be going out with a whimper this year. Much of this week’s, and next week’s, extended forecast is showing cloudy skies, cool temperatures, and some chances of rain. Wednesday morning’s clouds should stick around through the lunch hour before gradually clearing to partly sunny skies....
Portland’s first tiny house hotel closes, selling two homes on wheels
Northeast Portland’s famous Caravan-The Tiny House Hotel, popular with people wanting to test out living in a space smaller than a parking spot, has closed. Two of the original tiny homes on wheels are for sale. Caravan, the world’s first collection of rentable micro dwellings built on trailers, opened...
Portland firefighters endorse challenger Rene Gonzalez over Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty
Portland’s firefighter union Monday voted to back City Council hopeful Rene Gonzalez over incumbent Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, who oversees the city’s fire bureau, offering the political newcomer a coveted endorsement ahead of November’s election. The decision by the Portland Firefighters Association comes amid staffing shortages that...
Readers respond: Portland not afraid to be different
It seems to me the arguments against the Portland Charter Review Commission’s recommended changes to our city’s government are that they are too different and they are too complicated. I reject both these arguments. Since when has Portland been afraid to be different? Besides, in using ranked-choice voting...
Beaverton sensor manufacturer Senva sells to Italian firm for $34 million
Senva, a Beaverton company that makes sensors for air conditioning systems, has sold to an Italian firm for $34 million. Founded in 2007, Senva employs 75 and is in the process of expanding into a 34,000-square-foot factory and research laboratory. The new owner is Carel Industries, an Italian air conditioning company that reported worldwide sales of more than $420 million last year.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
81K+
Followers
47K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0