Bluekatts Lose to Veribest - Play IN Hamilton Tuesday
The Coleman Bluekatts hosted Veribest on Saturday afternoon. Even though Veribest took both matches, the Katts did get some experience which will help in the district race. Coleman girls will travel to Hamilton on Tuesday with all three teams playing. JV White will begin at 4:30, with JV Blue at 5:30 and Varsity scheduled for 6:30pm. Below are the scores and stats from Saturday's matches against Veribest.
PHOTO ALBUM #2 of 3 - Coleman Bluecats vs Brady, September 9, 2022
The Bluecats beat Brady 56-24 in a Homecoming matchup. This is PHOTO ALBUM #2 of 3 that will be published on the GALLERIES page. (ColemanToday Photos)
Richland Springs’ Burkhart ruled to have recruited player, suspended three years by UIL
AUSTIN – In a UIL State Executive Committee (SEC) Monday morning meeting, Richland Springs head football coach Jerry Burkhart was unanimously ruled to have attempted to recruit a Mullin player prior to the start of the 2022-23 school year. With that decision, the SEC also issued a three-year suspension to Burkhart effective immediately.
Coleman Hosted XC Meet Monday
The Country Club was the site of the 2022 Coleman Cross Country Meet this afternoon. Above are a few photos, but attached to this article (and on the GALLERIES PAGE) is a photo album from the meet. Coleman JH and HS teams did well. Congratulations to all! Attached are complete results for the 4 different divisions and below are Coleman's results by division:
Charles Eldon Collins, 83
Charles Eldon Collins was called home September 11, 2022, at the age of 83. We have lost a great husband, dad, grandad, great grandad, great-great granddad, brother, uncle and friend. The family will hold visitation on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Lewallen Garcia and Pipkin from 6:00 pm to 8:00...
Gear Up Abilene and Jump On the Battle Wagon To Help Annihilate The Demons
Abilene's Rise Church and their Rise Discipleship are getting ready for their annual event, the "Demon Hunter Expo" a Zombie Paintball Ride. The demon hunting and extermination are scheduled for every Saturday night in October from 7:30 PM until midnight. This incredibly fun event all started as an exciting way...
Judy Lewallen, 84
Judy Lewallen, age 84, long-time San Angelo resident, died in Cocoa, Florida on September 4, 2022. Her family will host a visitation at Stevens Funeral Home, 400 W. Pecan Street, Coleman, Texas on Saturday, September 17 from 2-3 pm. After the visitation, a service will be held at 3:30 pm...
Twisted Root Burger Co. officially open for business in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Twisted Root Burger Co. is officially open for business in Abilene. Their newest location is open at the Allen Ridge shopping center on the 2400 block of N Judge Ely Blvd from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. Friday and Saturday. The […]
Antonio Bernal, 84
Antonio Bernal passed peacefully at home on September 12, 2022 at the age of 84. He was born on October 8, 1937 in Monclova, Coahuila, Mexico to Cecilio & Carlota Bernal. Antonio married the love of his life Maria Venacio on February 20, 1964 & they celebrated over 57 years of marriage.
Madi Delivers Tabs Collected by CHS Student Council
On behalf of the Coleman High School Student Council, we would like to thank Madison Brown for delivering our collection of aluminum tabs to the Ronald McDonald House. Madi visits Cook Children’s Hospital to check up on her diagnosis of Juvenile Myositis. Juvenile myositis involves a run-away immune response...
Small Town Near Brownwood is Building a Community Splash Pad
BANGS – The small town of Bangs just outside of Brownwood announced last month it is building a community splash pad. The Bangs City Council has approved the seeking of bid proposals for construction on a splash pad for the Bangs community. At an August meeting, Greg Parrott, a...
Hundreds Without Power Across the Northern Concho Valley
MILES, TX – AEP Texas is reporting an electrical power outage for a large portion of northern Tom Green County. The effected cities are Bronte, Miles, Robert Lee, Rowena, and some parts of Winters. The cause of the outage has not been shared but the City of Miles is...
Semi loaded with wooden pallets overturns
No injuries were reported Friday after a semi carrying wooden pallets overturned near the intersection of FMs 2126 and 2524 (the Access Road and Austin Avenue). The incident occurred at approximately 10 a.m. and members of the Brownwood Fire Department, Brown County Sheriff’s Office and DPS troopers were on site conducting an investigation.
Crime Reports: Abilene woman hallucinating bugs, man accused of pulling weapons on group while preaching
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4400 block of 10th Street – Indecent AssaultA victim reported indecent assault 3100 block of […]
BREAKING: Student arrested for ‘threatening action’ toward other students at Abilene High
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A student has been arrested for making a “threatening action” toward other students at Abilene High School Monday. Campus administrators used their red alert system to give parents information Monday afternoon, saying earlier that day, “a student made a threatening action toward a small group of students during one class period.” […]
TGC sheriffs searching for suspect from high-speed chase
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Tom Green County Sheriff’s department is searching for a suspect that was involved in a high-speed chase. According to sheriffs, the chase started in Runnels County and ended at Cooper’s Bar-B-Q in Christoval. Currently, game wardens are working in cooperation with the sheriff’s department using various resources to search for the […]
Report: Abilene resident holds burglar at gunpoint after catching him trying to steal son’s car
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene resident held a burglar at gunpoint after catching him trying to steal his son’s car. Craig Campbell was arrested at the scene of the burglary on Waverly Avenue around 4:00 a.m. Tuesday. An arrest report states a resident at a home on Waverly Avenue heard his dogs barking, so […]
CCJLA Meeting Tuesday, September 20th
A COLEMAN COUNTY JUNIOR LIVESTOCK ASSOCIATION MEETING will be held at the Bill Franklin Center on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 7:00pm. AGENDA ITEMS are as follows:
DPS: Elderly Woman Riding on a Couch in an RV Killed in Bizarre Crash
ABILENE – An 80-year-old woman riding on a couch in an RV was killed in a crash when the vehicle had a blowout and crashed east of Abilene Saturday. According to the Texas Department of Safety, Sharon Barry Smith of Lake Kiowa, TX was a passenger in a recreational vehicle eastbound on I-20 just east of Abilene when the crash occurred. The RV was towing a 2020 GMC pickup and was being driven by 52-year-old Richard B. Smith of Allen, TX. The left front tire of the RV blew out causing the rig to crash. The elderly Mrs. Smith was seated on the build-in couch behind the driver and was not…
Crime Reports: Abilene woman says ex-boyfriend set truck on fire, drunk driver accused of injuring 2 during crash
Incidents 1200 block of Albany Street – Burglary of Vehicle A victim reported his rental vehicle was broken into while it was parked outside his parents’ home in south Abilene. Multiple items, including a laptop, iPad, nintendo switch, a hard drive, a backpack, and books were taken. Total value of stolen items is nearly $3,000. 800 […]
