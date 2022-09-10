Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
allsportstucson.com
Sabino’s Cameron Hackworth earned an Ed Doherty Nomination Medallion
The Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club (GCSGC) announced the recipients of the Week 4 Ed Doherty Award Nomination Medallions on Tuesday. Five players were recognized for outstanding play during their respective games on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022: Matt Brimhall (Sr. DB, Snowflake); Navi Bruzon (Jr. QB, Liberty); Cameron Hackworth (Jr. QB/DB, Sabino); Dylan Lee (Jr. RB, Williams Field) and Mack Molander (Sr. QB, Eastmark).
allsportstucson.com
2022 Southern Arizona high school football spotlight: Flowing Wells Caballeros
2022 record: 1-1 Head coach: Brian Hook, 1-1 first season at Flowing Wells and overall. Hook served on the staff of former Flowing Wells coach Mark Brunenkant — who is now the Caballeros’ defensive coordinator — for nine seasons as the offensive coordinator until Brunenkant resigned to become the school’s athletic director in 2019-20. Hook is from California with a background in football coaching. He became involved with high school coaching in Tucson through a mutual friend of Brunenkant while teaching at a middle school in the Flowing Wells District. He was a coach of the freshman team last season at Mountain View after leaving Flowing Wells following the 2020 season.
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott, Az – Severe Storm Risk For Northern Arizona
There is a Marginal Severe Storm Risk for our location. Continue reading for today’s outlook from the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center. URGENT – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Watch National Weather Service Flagstaff AZ 216 AM MST Mon Sep 12, 2022, Grand Canyon Country-Coconino Plateau-Yavapai County Mountains- Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County-Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County-Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County-Western Mogollon Rim-Eastern Mogollon Rim-White Mountains- Northern Gila County-Yavapai County Valleys and Basins-Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons- Including the cities of Munds Park, Young, Winslow, Seligman, Tuba City, Sedona, Show Low, Williams, Strawberry, North Rim, Grand Canyon Village, Flagstaff, Bagdad, Greer, Valle, Heber, Wupatki N.M., St. Johns, Springerville, Happy Jack, Ash Fork, Cottonwood, Camp Verde, Supai, Holbrook, Pinetop, Payson, Prescott, Snowflake, Forest Lakes, and Cordes Junction 216 AM MST Mon Sep 12, 2022,/316 AM MDT Mon Sep 12 2022/ …FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT… * WHAT…Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE…Portions of northern Arizona, including Yavapai, northern Gila, Coconino, Apache, and Navajo counties. * WHEN…Through late tonight. * IMPACTS…Flash flooding will be possible in creeks, normally dry washes, swimming holes, and over recently burned areas. Low-water crossings could also experience flash flooding, which would create deadly travel conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – Visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood for more information on flood safety. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
AZFamily
April’s Arizona Bucket List: Desert Domes
WILLIAMS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new glamping spot in Northern Arizona is quickly growing in popularity. Clear Sky Resorts is located just north of Williams and about 20 minutes south of the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. Guests stay in one of 45 themed domes. Themes include the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
allsportstucson.com
Petroglyphs Pigskin Postscripts: Top performers from Week 4
PUSCH RIDGE (4-0) QB Bubba Mustain, 17-25, 223, 2 TDs, 8 rushes, 128 yards, 1 TD. No stats reported as of Sunday night. Glendale Copper Canyon 12, Rincon/UHS 6 (OT) QB/CB Cameron Hackworth, 21-28, 319 yards, 4 TDs, 10 rushes for 80 yards and 2 TDs and 1 INT on defense.
azpm.org
Lanterns fill the sky over Benson
“When the time is right, we light the sky with our highest hopes, deepest desires, and fondest memories, mark milestones, set goals, or celebrate the life of a loved one in heaven.”. Those are the words of Benson City Manager and founder of the annual Benson Lantern Festival Vicki Vivian....
allsportstucson.com
Cienega volleyball can’t overcome struggles against Casteel
QUEEN CREEK — It was a long ride back to Vail on Monday night for the Cienega Bobcats girls volleyball team after falling on the road to the Casteel Colts 3-0. Plagued with errors, Cienega struggled to string together enough big plays for a momentum shift to make a difference in the game, but the Bobcats still kept fighting until the end.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Eastern Arizona – August 2022 – San Pedro River Valley
The road from the small town of San Manuel to Benson runs for 60 miles through the San Pedro River Valley. Of those 60 miles, at least half are unpaved, and at many points, very rough. It is however a great drive, with impressive scenery along the way. The monsoon...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thisistucson.com
A foodie trip to Bisbee, starring food you can't find in Tucson
Bisbee has a mythical quality to me. When I was four, my parents took their anniversary trip to the Copper Queen, leaving me with my grandparents at their big plot of land in Hereford. Though I loved the Hereford house — it had a lofted ceiling and cable television; it...
12news.com
Recap: Storms hit northern Arizona and south of the Valley Monday
PHOENIX — Another round of strong storms hit parts of Pima and Pinal counties on Monday, even causing a rare tornado warning that expired at 4:30 p.m. Storm chances fade for the second half of the week, and temperatures will turn hotter. Increased moisture and energy caught up in our atmosphere will spark episodes of scattered to numerous showers and storms across Arizona.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day: Thunderstorms move south of Casa Grande; Tornado warning expires
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A rare occurence happened in Arizona when a tornado warning was issued for parts of Pima and Pinal counties on Monday afternoon. A tornado warning radar indicated that a thunderstorm could produce a tornado, but it was never spotted. The warning expired around 4:30 p.m. Isolated...
knau.org
Flash flood watch in effect throughout Northern Arizona
A flood watch is in effect for most of Arizona through Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service says flash flooding is possible due to excessive rainfall largely in part to the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay that’s making its way through the state. The watch extends to much of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fronteras Desk
Heavy rain prompts flooding concerns in southern Arizona
The National Weather Service has issued flood warnings for parts of southern Arizona as more remnants of Tropical Storm Kay send ripple effects into Arizona, California and Nevada. A flash flood warning in place Monday afternoon for parts of southwestern Arizona was expected to last until the evening. The agency...
KOLD-TV
New light show coming to Tucson this holiday season
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Halloween may be just around the corner, but some people’s minds are already on Christmas. This year, there’ll be more to see during the holidays. Right now, the Tucson Botanical Gardens is hard at work on a brand new light show that...
KOLD-TV
State testing scores released for southern Arizona schools
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It has been a difficult 2.5 years for students with many still playing catchup after dealing with learning loss during the pandemic. New test results just released by the Arizona Department of Education show many southern Arizona students are falling behind. For the ELA...
ABC 15 News
Tornado Warning expires for Pima and Pinal counties
MARANA, AZ — A tornado warning has been issued for parts of Pima and Pinal counties. The National Weather Service Tucson issued the warning at about 3:50 p.m. for the area about 20 miles west of Picacho Peak. The warning expired at about 4:30 p.m. There has been no...
SignalsAZ
Marriott Coming to Prescott Valley
The ownership of Prescott Valley’s Hampton Inn and Suites is working to bring a Marriott TownePlace to Prescott Valley’s Town Center. The Beck Legacy Group has been the managing partner of the Hampton Inn and Suites of Prescott Valley since 2008 and will be the managing partner of the new hotel.
KTAR.com
East side of Phoenix hit by monsoon storm overnight
PHOENIX — Rain fell Friday afternoon and continued through the night in parts of the East Valley as Phoenix’s monsoon season continued. After rain hit much of the West side of the Valley Friday afternoon, as from north as New River all the way south to Queen Creek received rain overnight on the east side of town, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County.
KOLD-TV
More than 90 golf carts, stoarage area destroyed in blaze at Randolph Golf Course
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than 90 golf carts and a storage area were destroyed by fire at Randolph Golf Course in Tucson early Tuesday, Sept. 13. The Tucson Fire Department said crews were called to the course around 2:20 a.m. following reports of a building fire. The fire was under control by 2:45 a.m., according to TFD.
City of Tucson set to rename I-10 overpass
City council will meet Tuesday evening about naming the new I-10 overpass at Ruthrauff Road after Arizona State Trooper, Juan Cruz
Comments / 0