New Mexico Higher Education Department Applauds Rio Arriba County & UNM-Taos Partnership To Train 48 Students In Overdose, Opioid Use Disorder Response

Jack Beaty Educational Scholarship Foundation Applications Now Open To Help New Mexico Students Pay For Tuition
ALBUQUERQUE — The newly founded Jack Beaty Educational Scholarship Foundation will provide scholarships to help New Mexico students pay for tuition. An applicant must be a New Mexico resident, a high school senior, a high school graduate or have a GED equivalent with plans to enroll in an accredited two- or four-year college, university, vocational training center or polytechnic/trade school in the fall 2023 semester.
ALTSD Announces 2022 Elder Abuse Adult Protective Services Employee Of The Year
SANTA FE — The New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services Department (ALTSD) has presented Dawna Reyes with the first annual Russell Cain Elder Abuse Adult Protective Services Employee of the Year Award. This award is given to an ALTSD employee within the APS division who exemplifies a commitment to...
Los Alamos County Art In Public Places On National Map
Los Alamos County utilizes Public Art Archives (PAA) to maintain the inventory of the Los Alamos County Public Art. In April of 2022, PAA sent out a Call for Art, to represent the 10th Anniversary of Have You Seen My Public Art? map, that highlights art that can be found throughout the United States.
DNCU Shares Financial Literacy Resources Across State
Del Norte Credit Union (DNCU) is bringing financial literacy education to more than 11,760 students and residents in several New Mexico counties. Students at 92 schools and the surrounding community have free access to Banzai, an award-winning online program and content library that allows users to practice real-world finance from the safety of their home or classroom using any internet-enabled device.
State Cuts Paperwork 41 Percent For New Mexico Teachers
SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Monday announced that the Public Education Department has completed an overhaul of reporting requirements, trimming 34 percent from administrative work required of school districts and charter schools across New Mexico and cutting teacher paperwork by 41 percent. This fulfills an executive order...
Council Seeks Letters Of Interest For LACDC Board
Los Alamos County Council is seeking to fill two vacancies on the board that governs the Los Alamos Commerce & Development Corporation (LACDC) non-profit organization. The Council is afforded this opportunity due to an existing contracted agreement with the LACDC that provides the County two seats on the board. Los...
Governor Signs Emergency Declaration For Hidalgo County Due To Severe Flooding
SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Tuesday announced that she has signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Hidalgo County due to recent severe flooding, making available additional funding and state resources for affected communities. The emergency declaration comes after monsoon rain events that began...
Calf Canyon-Hermits Peak Fire Coordinated Recovery Response Open House Thursday Sept. 15
TAOS — Multiple agencies are coming together 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 for an open house to provide a one-stop coordinated event for recovery response and resources at Abe Montoya Recreation Center, 1751 N. Grand Ave., Las Vegas, NM. The open house will provide members of the public who...
Scenes Of Evacuation Underway At Ruby K’s Bagel Cafe
Scene of an evacuation underway this morning at Ruby K’s Bagel Cafe at 1789 Central Ave. Deputy Police Chief Oliver Morris told the Los Alamos Daily Post that firefighters are on scene investigating the source of a strange odor, which caused the evacuation. Check back as more details become available at ladailylost.com. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com.
LAHS Students Promote ‘Court For A Cause’
The LAHS 2022 Homecoming Court, Dominic Dowdy, Toni Galassi, Erin Gattis, Luke Gonzales, Abera Hettinga, Yunseo Kim, Lourdes Ledoux, Tara McDonald, Amelia Osborne, Isabelle Price, Seth Yost and Lenny Zhao. Courtesy/LAPS Foundation. Executive Director. LAPS Foundation. Los Alamos High School (LAHS) is celebrating homecoming this week as they prepare to...
Meet 2022 Local & State Republican Candidates Sept. 16
The Republican Party of Los Alamos (RPLA) is hosting a candidate meet and greet (very informal) to give the community a chance to talk with state and local candidates at a personal level. Constituents can ask questions, voice concerns, and discuss hopes for the future!. This will be held 8-10...
PAC 8 Community Media Center: Sept. 16-22, 2022
PAC 8 Community Media Center is available for recording events, transferring of old media, shooting and editing, live streaming and drone photography and videography. For information, email pac8@losalamos.com, call 505.662.7228 or visit pac8cmc.com. PAC 8 Television schedule for Sept. 16-22, 2022:. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022:. 6 a.m. — Democracy Now!...
Wildfire Preparedness Is Year-Round: Don’t ‘Fall’ Behind
SANTA FE — Fall is not the time to fall behind on wildfire preparedness. Although much of New Mexico has seen a robust monsoon season, large wildfires in other parts of the country have created competition for firefighting resources at the national level. The national wildland fire preparedness level...
Daily Postcard: Squirrel Finds Treasure On Barranca Mesa
Daily Postcard: The monsoons have given Los Alamos a good apple crop and this squirrel is spotted Wednesday enjoying the harvest on Barranca Mesa. Photo by Jonathan Dowell.
Weekly Fishing Report: Sept. 13, 2022
Now is a great time of the year for New Mexicans to get out and explore their state. The crowds have thinned and the weather is cooling down. Hit the road and go see that natural wonder you haven’t see yet. Go eat at that out-of-town restaurant you heard about.
Kiwanis To Host Aluminum Collection Saturday Sept. 17
Kiwanians on the job during the July aluminum can collection event, from left, John Arrowsmith, Don Dudziak and Tim Glasco. Courtesy/Kiwanis. The Kiwanis Club of Los Alamos will be collecting and buying aluminum cans Saturday, Sept. 17 to be sent for recycling. Collection hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m....
Los Alamos Light Opera Auditions Open For 2023 Show
To get to Graves Hall, enter through the double doors at the end of the parking lot and take the stairs to the second floor. Graves Hall is at the end of the hallway on the northeast end of the building. Courtesy photo. LALO News:. It’s time at last to...
Pets Of The Week: Floofy Alani & Lowrider Love, Plus Puppy Pop-Up Adoption Sept. 17
Alani isn’t fat, she’s floofy. Actually, she IS on a diet. This sweet, talkative, social cat loves to be petted around her face and head and shoulders, but has some sore spots farther back from the physical stress of being a bit … extra. Alani, 5, loves other cats, and just needs a person who can be strong enough to keep her on a diet. Walk-in adopters are welcome 11 a.m. to5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, no appointment necessary at 108 Hamm Parkway in Española. Alani’s adoption fee is waived.
Beso Jewels At Village Arts Sept. 16-17
Coral and Turquoise Silver Choker $98. Courtesy photo. Beso Jewels will be at Village Arts 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 and 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at 216 DP Road. Services:. Repairs of all types. Custom design. Gold and Silver finished jewelry, including chain...
