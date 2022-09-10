Read full article on original website
KVOE
Emporia High girls golf team takes first at Newton
It was another first-place finish for the Emporia High girls golf team on Tuesday. The Spartans won the Newton Invitational with a score of 175 in the 9-hole tournament. Olivia Eckert was the individual champion with a round of 36. She had a birdie on the first playoff hole to be named the individual champion.
KVOE
Emporia High boys soccer, girls tennis, girls golf, gymnastics in action Tuesday
Four Emporia High athletic teams are in action on Tuesday. Only one team, the Emporia High boys soccer team, will be competing at home. After playing their first five games on the road, the Spartans will face Topeka-Hayden for their home opener. Coach Victor Ibarra says the Spartans have another...
KVOE
Emporia State volleyball swept by #2 Washburn
The Emporia State volleyball team was swept by the number 2 ranked team in the nation, Washburn, Tuesday. Emporia State jumped out to a 10-5 lead in the first set before Washburn rallied for a 25-16 win. Washburn won the 2nd set 25-15. In the 3rd set the two teams were tied at 14 before Washburn closed out the set on an 11-3 run.
KVOE
Emporia State Soccer team plays Fort Hays State to 1-1 tie
The Emporia State soccer played Fort Hays State to a 1-1 tie Sunday. The Lady Hornets scored first. Aislinn Hughes scored off a corner kick in the 49th minute of play. Fort Hays would tie the match with just over 10 minutes to play. The Lady Hornets outshot the Tigers...
KVOE
Burns woman, Emporia teen hurt in Tuesday crash southwest of Emporia
Two people, including an Emporia teenager, were hurt in a crash southwest of Emporia on Tuesday morning. Emporia Fire and local law enforcement were dispatched to Kansas Turnpike mile marker 117.6 southbound, about 10 miles southwest of Emporia, around 6:10 am, although the Kansas Highway Patrol’s crash log indicates the crash happened about 15 minutes earlier. Troopers say a car driven by 59-year-old Barbara Stuhlsatz (STOOL-sats) of Burns was northbound, countering initial reports of southbound travel. Stuhlsatz lost control after passing another vehicle, with her car going off the highway into a ditch and overturning.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Watch: Jerome Tang Leads Way in Re-Branding Wabash Cannonball with K-S-U
A week after Kansas State threatened to stop playing the Wabash Cannonball, which has been apart of the school’s history since 1968, K-State students chanted “K-S-U” during the song. Previously during the Wabash Cannonball, students chanted “F KU” loud and clear, but that became no more after...
WIBW
Washburn, Emporia State, Kansas and K-State college rankings released
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - US News and World Report released their 38th annual best colleges rankings. The rankings are divided into two categories: National and Regional. Washburn and Emporia State universities are included in the regional ranking list with Kansas and Kansas State universities included in the national list. Washburn...
Emporia gazette.com
Sneak preview of fall to be short
If you were in the middle of it, it may have seemed like more. But about a half-inch of rain stymied several events in Emporia over the weekend. Emporia Municipal Airport received 0.48 inches Saturday. Cottonwood Falls reported 0.51 inches, while Madison had 0.26 inches..
Geary County Schools employees recognized for milestone years of service
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. – Geary County Schools USD 475 honored staff members who had reached milestone years of service last school year at its 2022 General Session Friday. All honorees were listed in the event program and those with 10 or more years were announced by USD 475 Associate Superintendent Deb Gustafson, Ed.D. Certificates will also be awarded.
Emporia gazette.com
UPDATE: Pre-dawn flip on turnpike injures two
Two people were taken to a hospital with injuries after a crash Tuesday morning southwest of Emporia on the Kansas Turnpike. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Barbara Stuhlsatz, 59, of Burns and Fred Duensing, 13, of Emporia were in a car heading north toward Emporia around 5:55 a.m. After passing...
Football oddsmakers show respect to KU Jayhawks, K-State Wildcats ahead of Week 3
The opening lines are out for Kansas and K-State ahead of Week 3 in college football.
KVOE
Local artists come together to shed a light on suicide prevention Tuesday evening with first Emporia Words Save Lives event
Words matter and words helped make a difference to several residents at the Lyon County Fairgrounds Bowyer Community Building Tuesday night. The Bowyer Building hosted Emporia’s first Words Save Lives performing arts event where poets, musicians and comedians took the stage to share a powerful message. Amongst them was Kansas Poet Laureate Huascar Medina.
WIBW
Family with generational ties to K-State named Family of the Year
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One family with generational ties to Kansas State University dating back to 1946 has been chosen as the 2022 Family of the Year. Kansas State University says the Virgil Lair family has been chosen as its Family of the Year by Chimes Junior Honorary and will be recognized at the K-State-Tulane football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
KVOE
Two people hospitalized after injury crash southwest of Emporia
Two people have been taken to Newman Regional health after a crash on the Kansas Turnpike southwest of Emporia on Tuesday. Law enforcement and Emporia Fire were dispatched to the Kansas Turnpike mile marker 117.6 southbound, about 10 miles southwest of Emporia, shortly after 6 am. Early indications are one vehicle was involved, but further details are pending through the Kansas Highway Patrol.
WIBW
Wamego motorcycle driver rushed to hospital after rollover accident
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wamego motorcycle driver was rushed to the hospital after a rollover accident in Manhattan on Sunday. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, emergency crews were called to the 200 block of Fort Riley Blvd. in Manhattan with reports of an injury accident.
WIBW
Holy Smokin’ Jamboree back for annual event
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Holy Smokin’ Jamboree is back at Mother Teresa Catholic Church for its annual event. The celebration took place the weekend of Sept. 10 with activities for both kids and adults. The event has been held since 2008 - filled with pancake feeds, country store items...
Immaculata Church ceremony celebrates newest addition
TOPEKA (KSNT) – More updates are coming to the Immaculata Church in St. Mary’s. The $40 million church received two new additions and brought the congregation together on Saturday. A ceremony outside of the church consecrated the five liturgical bells on Saturday. The new bells from France arrived last week, the biggest weighing in at […]
KVOE
2022-23 budget to lead busy agenda for USD 252 Southern Lyon County board
Budgetary matters will lead the agenda for USD 252 Southern Lyon County with its board meeting Wednesday. Board members are poised to adopt the 2022-23 budget and a document certifying the district’s revenue-neutral rate in separate items. There will be time for public comment ahead of both votes. Once...
KVOE
Great American Market packs Emporia’s Commercial Street with vendors, shoppers
Rain may have wrapped things up a bit early for Emporia’s Great American Market, but it was still a banner event. Main Street Community Engagement Coordinator Jessica Buchholz says there was a fun atmosphere in and amongst all the treasures to be had. Buchholz says over 160 vendors crammed...
WIBW
Augusta woman sent to Topeka hospital after blown tire causes collision
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Augusta woman was sent to a Topeka hospital after the tire on her vehicle blew and caused a collision. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:40 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 164.1 on northbound I-335 in Osage Co. with reports of an injury crash.
