Two people, including an Emporia teenager, were hurt in a crash southwest of Emporia on Tuesday morning. Emporia Fire and local law enforcement were dispatched to Kansas Turnpike mile marker 117.6 southbound, about 10 miles southwest of Emporia, around 6:10 am, although the Kansas Highway Patrol’s crash log indicates the crash happened about 15 minutes earlier. Troopers say a car driven by 59-year-old Barbara Stuhlsatz (STOOL-sats) of Burns was northbound, countering initial reports of southbound travel. Stuhlsatz lost control after passing another vehicle, with her car going off the highway into a ditch and overturning.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO