clarksvillenow.com
APSU Football: DiLiello earns first ASUN Offensive Player of the Week honors
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Austin Peay State University quarterback Mike DiLiello was named the ASUN Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. The graduate student from Pembroke Pines, Florida completed 25-of-33 passes for an ASUN record 383 yards and a conference record-tying five touchdowns....
atozsports.com
Florida head coach Billy Napier is getting blasted on social media for reaction to Kentucky loss
Billy Napier and Dan Mullen are two very different coaches but they have one thing in common — they both lost to Kentucky in their first season as the head coach of the Florida Gators. Napier, who was hired last winter to replace Mullen, was rudely welcomed to the...
actionnews5.com
Last Southern Heritage Classic in Memphis? TSU head coach Eddie George hopes not
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Over 51,000 fans packed Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium last night to watch what may be the last Southern Heritage Classic. Classic Founder Fred Jones simply responded with “no comment” when asked last week if the classic would continue despite Jackson State officials saying they are pulling out of the annual game.
clarksvillenow.com
Tyler Booth to play Downtown @ Sundown this weekend
CLARKSVILLE, TN – This Friday, Sept. 16, Downtown @ Sundown will feature Tyler Booth. Growing up in Kentucky, Tyler is a bluegrass lover and singer of all things country. Starting at 7 p.m., opener Landon Parker will take the stage. Landon is a singer/songwriter in Nashville offering the crowd a mix of traditional country music.
localmemphis.com
'We've got to do better business' | Deion Sanders isn't attached to the Southern Heritage Classic tradition
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southern Heritage Classic has come and gone. The final one, as we know it, ended with a 16-3 win for Jackson State over Tennessee State on Saturday. Jackson State Head Coach Deion Sanders made it clear that he doesn’t care about the rivalry’s tradition, but he does care about it’s business.
clarksvillenow.com
Steven Randolph Chase
Steven Randolph Chase was born in Washington, D.C., on 1 March 1955 to Milton Chase and Alice Chase Coleman (Samual). Steven departed his life on Friday, 2 September 2022, at Brookdale Senior Living in Clarksville, Tennessee. Steven is survived by his brothers Van (Margaret), Keith, his sister Crystal Swepson, his...
clarksvillenow.com
Rodger Ogburn
Rodger Ogburn, age 64, of Clarksville passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Visitation Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. with the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Interment with full Military Honors at Kentucky Veteran Cemetery West, Hopkinsville, KY. Rodger was born April 23, 1958, in...
1 Person Injured In A Pedestrian Accident In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)
According to the Clarksville Police Department, a pedestrian accident was reported on Friday morning. The officials stated that a motorist suddenly stopped in [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
clarksvillenow.com
Charles Parham
LCPL Charles McGavock Parham, age 72, of Clarksville, TN passed away Monday, September 12, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 2nd Mile Church. Charles entered this life on January 16, 1950, in Franklin, TN to the late Thomas Leroy Parham and Annie...
WSMV
Hendersonville juvenile leads police on multi-state chase
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A juvenile is in custody after police said he stole his grandmother’s vehicle and led authorities on a chase through Tennessee and into Kentucky. Hendersonville Police Commander Scott Ryan told WSMV 4 the juvenile stole the car Tuesday morning. Police later heard the vehicle...
clarksvillenow.com
Thomas Aurelio Elliott
Thomas Aurelio Elliott, age 52, of Clarksville, TN passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Ahava Healthcare. Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Father Jacob Dio officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.
clarksvillenow.com
Peggy Lou Miller
Peggy Lou Miller, age 81, of Clarksville, TN passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at her residence. Peggy was born July 22, 1941, in Cleveland, OH to the late Clarence Melvin Miller and Hildred Wallace Miller. She is also preceded in death by her son, Robert John (Robbie) Barrett; brother, Dale Miller; and sisters, Virginia Whitaker and Jean Ford.
Claiborne Progress
Tennessee history for kids: Post office closing would be end of an era in Nashville
In a few months, Nashville’s oldest center of commerce may close for good. There’s been a post office in the downtown Nashville Arcade since April 1903. Since that time, we’ve had 20 presidents and two world wars. The mansions that used to line Eighth and West End Avenues have been torn down and replaced with skyscrapers such as the L&C Tower and BellSouth Tower. Downtown grew as a work location, then experienced a suburban exodus, and has since transformed into a tourist and entertainment venue where parking costs upwards of $30 a day.
This Is The Best Milkshake In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the tastiest milkshake in each state, including this frozen favorite in Tennessee.
clarksvillenow.com
Virginia Ann Scogin
Virginia Ann Scogin, 78, passed away surrounded by her loving family, Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 10 a.m. Friday, September 16, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Eddie Campbell officiating. Interment will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 15, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.
clarksvillenow.com
Peggy Hunter
Peggy Irvin Hunter, age 94, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 12, 2022. Peggy entered into this life on April 3, 1928 in Laurel, Mississippi to the late Thomas William Irvin and Eula Clifton Irvin. She was a retired school teacher, a career in which she took great pride educating and expanding the minds of the children she cared so much for. Additionally, Peggy was a member of the church family at Clarksville Cumberland Presbyterian Church where she belonged to the Loyalty Sunday School Class.
Fort Campbell soldier identified as drowned swimmer at Clarksville park
Clarksville police have released the identity of the victim in Saturday's drowning at Billy Dunlop Park.
whvoradio.com
Clarksville Pursuit With Tractor-Trailer Ends In Christian County (w/VIDEO)
A police pursuit with a tractor-trailer that started in Clarksville ended in Oak Grove Saturday afternoon. Oak Grove Police say the pursuit crossed into Kentucky on Fort Campbell Boulevard and the tractor-trailer lost a tire then the driver 33-year-old Vincent Hawkins Jr. of Clarksville turned into Walmart. The truck reportedly...
whvoradio.com
Name Released In Pembroke Skid Steer Accident
Authorities have released the name of a child that was killed in an accident involving a skid-steer on Beeker Road in Pembroke Friday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say 15-month-old Bradley Martin was hit by a skid-steer and shortly after an ambulance arrived the Christian County Coroner was called to the scene.
clarksvillenow.com
Kenneth Leon Walker, Jr.
Kenneth Leon Walker, Jr., age 50, passed away on September 13, 2022. Visitation Wednesday, September 14, 2022 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. with the family present 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Celebration of Life 12:00 noon Thursday, September 15, 2022 at New Jerusalem 5 Fold Ministries.
