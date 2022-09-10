ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

clarksvillenow.com

APSU Football: DiLiello earns first ASUN Offensive Player of the Week honors

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Austin Peay State University quarterback Mike DiLiello was named the ASUN Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. The graduate student from Pembroke Pines, Florida completed 25-of-33 passes for an ASUN record 383 yards and a conference record-tying five touchdowns....
CLARKSVILLE, TN
actionnews5.com

Last Southern Heritage Classic in Memphis? TSU head coach Eddie George hopes not

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Over 51,000 fans packed Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium last night to watch what may be the last Southern Heritage Classic. Classic Founder Fred Jones simply responded with “no comment” when asked last week if the classic would continue despite Jackson State officials saying they are pulling out of the annual game.
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Tyler Booth to play Downtown @ Sundown this weekend

CLARKSVILLE, TN – This Friday, Sept. 16, Downtown @ Sundown will feature Tyler Booth. Growing up in Kentucky, Tyler is a bluegrass lover and singer of all things country. Starting at 7 p.m., opener Landon Parker will take the stage. Landon is a singer/songwriter in Nashville offering the crowd a mix of traditional country music.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Steven Randolph Chase

Steven Randolph Chase was born in Washington, D.C., on 1 March 1955 to Milton Chase and Alice Chase Coleman (Samual). Steven departed his life on Friday, 2 September 2022, at Brookdale Senior Living in Clarksville, Tennessee. Steven is survived by his brothers Van (Margaret), Keith, his sister Crystal Swepson, his...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Rodger Ogburn

Rodger Ogburn, age 64, of Clarksville passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Visitation Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. with the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Interment with full Military Honors at Kentucky Veteran Cemetery West, Hopkinsville, KY. Rodger was born April 23, 1958, in...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Charles Parham

LCPL Charles McGavock Parham, age 72, of Clarksville, TN passed away Monday, September 12, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 2nd Mile Church. Charles entered this life on January 16, 1950, in Franklin, TN to the late Thomas Leroy Parham and Annie...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Hendersonville juvenile leads police on multi-state chase

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A juvenile is in custody after police said he stole his grandmother’s vehicle and led authorities on a chase through Tennessee and into Kentucky. Hendersonville Police Commander Scott Ryan told WSMV 4 the juvenile stole the car Tuesday morning. Police later heard the vehicle...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Thomas Aurelio Elliott

Thomas Aurelio Elliott, age 52, of Clarksville, TN passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Ahava Healthcare. Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Father Jacob Dio officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Peggy Lou Miller

Peggy Lou Miller, age 81, of Clarksville, TN passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at her residence. Peggy was born July 22, 1941, in Cleveland, OH to the late Clarence Melvin Miller and Hildred Wallace Miller. She is also preceded in death by her son, Robert John (Robbie) Barrett; brother, Dale Miller; and sisters, Virginia Whitaker and Jean Ford.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Claiborne Progress

Tennessee history for kids: Post office closing would be end of an era in Nashville

In a few months, Nashville’s oldest center of commerce may close for good. There’s been a post office in the downtown Nashville Arcade since April 1903. Since that time, we’ve had 20 presidents and two world wars. The mansions that used to line Eighth and West End Avenues have been torn down and replaced with skyscrapers such as the L&C Tower and BellSouth Tower. Downtown grew as a work location, then experienced a suburban exodus, and has since transformed into a tourist and entertainment venue where parking costs upwards of $30 a day.
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Virginia Ann Scogin

Virginia Ann Scogin, 78, passed away surrounded by her loving family, Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 10 a.m. Friday, September 16, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Eddie Campbell officiating. Interment will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 15, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Peggy Hunter

Peggy Irvin Hunter, age 94, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 12, 2022. Peggy entered into this life on April 3, 1928 in Laurel, Mississippi to the late Thomas William Irvin and Eula Clifton Irvin. She was a retired school teacher, a career in which she took great pride educating and expanding the minds of the children she cared so much for. Additionally, Peggy was a member of the church family at Clarksville Cumberland Presbyterian Church where she belonged to the Loyalty Sunday School Class.
LAUREL, MS
whvoradio.com

Clarksville Pursuit With Tractor-Trailer Ends In Christian County (w/VIDEO)

A police pursuit with a tractor-trailer that started in Clarksville ended in Oak Grove Saturday afternoon. Oak Grove Police say the pursuit crossed into Kentucky on Fort Campbell Boulevard and the tractor-trailer lost a tire then the driver 33-year-old Vincent Hawkins Jr. of Clarksville turned into Walmart. The truck reportedly...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Name Released In Pembroke Skid Steer Accident

Authorities have released the name of a child that was killed in an accident involving a skid-steer on Beeker Road in Pembroke Friday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say 15-month-old Bradley Martin was hit by a skid-steer and shortly after an ambulance arrived the Christian County Coroner was called to the scene.
PEMBROKE, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Kenneth Leon Walker, Jr.

Kenneth Leon Walker, Jr., age 50, passed away on September 13, 2022. Visitation Wednesday, September 14, 2022 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. with the family present 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Celebration of Life 12:00 noon Thursday, September 15, 2022 at New Jerusalem 5 Fold Ministries.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

