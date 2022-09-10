ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Late pick seals win for LTHS over Red Devils

Lyons Township High School junior cornerback Danny Montesano nearly had an early interception during the Sept. 9 showdown with rival and two-time defending West Suburban Conference Silver football champion Hinsdale Central. Senior linebacker Noah Pfafflin came over to lend encouragement. “He went up and the ball was just out of...
HINSDALE, IL
oakpark.com

Legendary 1962 Friars football team to mark 60th anniversary

In this modern era of Illinois high school football, younger fans and alumni are more likely to recall great Fenwick High School teams from the IHSA state playoffs era, which began in 1974. But older fans will fondly recall a dominant squad that took the field 60 years ago. The...
OAK PARK, IL
BlueDevilCountry

Jon Scheyer visits top Chicago prep

First-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer was back in his home state on Monday to visit the No. 1 high school junior in Chicago, St. Rita (Ill.) center James Brown. On3's Joe Tipton reported the news, noting that Missouri head coach Dennis Gates would also be in town on Monday to visit the ...
DURHAM, NC
Scorebook Live

Chicago’s Mother McAuley wins 2022 Adidas LIVT title

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – If Mother McAuley’s volleyball team was looking for a signature win this season, the Mighty Macs definitely found it on Saturday. Led by the tenacious play of outside hitter Ellie White and middle hitter Ellery Rees, top-seeded McAuley of Chicago powered past second-seeded ...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Pritzker, Bailey clash over TV ad that shows woman being attacked in Chicago

CHICAGO - Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is denouncing an independent campaign commercial that blames him for the rise in violent crime since he took office. His Republican challenger, State Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia), fired back that Pritzker is being divisive. The widely seen ad features surveillance-camera footage of a group...
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Illinois

While there is no doubt that fueling your body with fresh vegetables and fruits is extremely important, enjoying some comfort food from time to time it's just as important. After all, it's all about balance. If you eat a healthy, whole foods diet most of the time and only eat highly processed food occasionally, it's perfectly ok for healthy adults. It really comes down to how often you choose to indulge in this kind of food. And if you love to share a pizza with your loved ones from time to time, here are three amazing pizza spots in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN TV

See homes of key mobsters on suburban Gangster Tours

OAK PARK – This Fall you can immerse yourself in the world of some of Chicago’s legendary organized crime figures. It’s all part of the “There Goes the Neighbor Hood” Oak Park River Forest Gangster Tour happening on September 18 and October 16. John Binder...
CHICAGO, IL
Affricity

What Chicago suburb suffered the worst declines?

Although many arguments can be made that Gary suffered the worst decline I don’t think it should be mentioned cause that probably popped to the top of everyone’s heads. :) Bukharin: I had to take the metra to flossmore the other day. Passing Harvey was an experience. All the buildings near the station were collapsing.
CHICAGO, IL
dominicanstar.com

Fenwick Closes Sale and Agreement on Priory Campus

Fenwick High School and Dominican University officially closed their sale and agreement on The Priory on May 19. The Priory, Dominican’s additional campus down Division Street, was an asset to the University since it was purchased from the Dominican Friars religious order in 2002. Before President Glena Temple was...
RIVER FOREST, IL
wgnradio.com

The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Is anyone hearing Chicago’s screams?

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (09/12/2022): On this episode, John Kass & Jeff Carlin are joined by Matt Rosenberg to discuss the work at WirePoint.org and the ‘unraveling’ of Chicago. Plus, Kasso reacts to this news story about a violent mugging in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood and wonders if everyone hears screams the same? Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
CHICAGO, IL
Mashed

Portillo's Menu Item Ranked Worst To Best

The origins of Portillo's "began in the dog house." A man named Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small hot dog trailer he nicknamed "The Dog House" in Villa Park, Illinois, in 1963. What started out as a small food endeavor eventually expanded into a chain restaurant till the Portillo's brand basically became synonymous with Chicago. Today, Portillo's has over 70 locations across several states, and people living outside of the Chicago area can indulge in Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, and a variety of other authentic Chicago fare.
CHICAGO, IL
POLITICO

Bailey’s suburban woes

Happy Monday, Illinois. Congrats to the folks at Misericordia for powering through the rain to pull off a successful Family Fest. Republican governor candidate Darren Bailey has been ramping up his time in the northern part of Illinois, knowing that he’s got downstate all sewn up. But some Republicans say he still needs to do more to endear himself to suburban Chicago Republicans. Why, for example, must he denigrate Chicago as a “hellhole”?"
ILLINOIS STATE
Essence

Review: Unparalleled Luxury In The Heart Of Chicago’s Magnificent Mile

If you're wanting a five star luxury stay on your next visit to Chicago, here's why you need to stay at the Four Seasons Hotel Chicago. If you’re planning a trip to The Windy City and you’re looking for a five-star luxury stay (in a prime location that’s close to everything), then The Four Seasons Hotel Chicago is the perfect hotel for you. The gorgeous hotel is located in the famous Magnificent Mile neighborhood, on one of the hottest shopping streets in Chicago, with unrivaled Lake Michigan and skyline views.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Heavy rain and flooding possible in Chicago area Sunday

CHICAGO - Residents of Chicago and the suburbs can expect moderate to heavy rain through Sunday. The National Weather Service said areas north of I-80 might get a few inches, and localized flooding is possible. The rain will move in on Saturday night and continue off-and-on through Sunday, with more...
CHICAGO, IL

