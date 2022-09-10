Read full article on original website
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Late pick seals win for LTHS over Red Devils
Lyons Township High School junior cornerback Danny Montesano nearly had an early interception during the Sept. 9 showdown with rival and two-time defending West Suburban Conference Silver football champion Hinsdale Central. Senior linebacker Noah Pfafflin came over to lend encouragement. “He went up and the ball was just out of...
oakpark.com
Legendary 1962 Friars football team to mark 60th anniversary
In this modern era of Illinois high school football, younger fans and alumni are more likely to recall great Fenwick High School teams from the IHSA state playoffs era, which began in 1974. But older fans will fondly recall a dominant squad that took the field 60 years ago. The...
Nazareth Academy coach suspended after attacking Marist player on sideline
LA GRANGE PARK, Ill. — A Catholic high school football coach was suspended after a video captured him attacking a player on the opposing team. Nazareth Academy, located in La Grange Park, played host to Marist High School on Friday. Late in the second quarter, Nazareth’s quarterback scrambles toward his team’s sideline and was tackled […]
Jon Scheyer visits top Chicago prep
First-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer was back in his home state on Monday to visit the No. 1 high school junior in Chicago, St. Rita (Ill.) center James Brown. On3's Joe Tipton reported the news, noting that Missouri head coach Dennis Gates would also be in town on Monday to visit the ...
Chicago’s Mother McAuley wins 2022 Adidas LIVT title
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – If Mother McAuley’s volleyball team was looking for a signature win this season, the Mighty Macs definitely found it on Saturday. Led by the tenacious play of outside hitter Ellie White and middle hitter Ellery Rees, top-seeded McAuley of Chicago powered past second-seeded ...
4 Illinois Universities Land on U.S. News & World Report's ‘Best Colleges' List
Four colleges in Illinois have earned a spot on U.S. News & World Report's newest ranking of the 2022-2023 Best Colleges and Universities in the nation, with two of them landing among the top ten. The annual list, released Monday, evaluates 1,500 colleges and universities on more than a dozen...
Darren Bailey living in Hancock to 'immerse' himself in city he's repeatedly called 'hellhole'
Bailey has repeatedly called Chicago a "hellhole," and did so again on Tuesday.
Small Illinois Based Restaurant is so Popular it has a ‘Cult Following’ Nationwide
If you're a regional fast food restaurant and people in other parts of the country want you to open up shop in their backyard, that means you might be on to something. Kind of like how people in Illinois wouldn't mind an In-N Out or a Whataburger, I can imagine how people from Texas and California would like a Portillo's.
fox32chicago.com
Pritzker, Bailey clash over TV ad that shows woman being attacked in Chicago
CHICAGO - Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is denouncing an independent campaign commercial that blames him for the rise in violent crime since he took office. His Republican challenger, State Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia), fired back that Pritzker is being divisive. The widely seen ad features surveillance-camera footage of a group...
3 Great Pizza Places in Illinois
While there is no doubt that fueling your body with fresh vegetables and fruits is extremely important, enjoying some comfort food from time to time it's just as important. After all, it's all about balance. If you eat a healthy, whole foods diet most of the time and only eat highly processed food occasionally, it's perfectly ok for healthy adults. It really comes down to how often you choose to indulge in this kind of food. And if you love to share a pizza with your loved ones from time to time, here are three amazing pizza spots in Illinois.
See homes of key mobsters on suburban Gangster Tours
OAK PARK – This Fall you can immerse yourself in the world of some of Chicago’s legendary organized crime figures. It’s all part of the “There Goes the Neighbor Hood” Oak Park River Forest Gangster Tour happening on September 18 and October 16. John Binder...
What Chicago suburb suffered the worst declines?
Although many arguments can be made that Gary suffered the worst decline I don’t think it should be mentioned cause that probably popped to the top of everyone’s heads. :) Bukharin: I had to take the metra to flossmore the other day. Passing Harvey was an experience. All the buildings near the station were collapsing.
After more migrants bused in, Texas governor criticizes Illinois leaders for sending them to suburbs
"Governor Pritzker and Mayor Lightfoot have been complaining about a few hundred migrants being bused into self-declared sanctuary city Chicago, then turn around and dump them in the suburbs for Republican mayors to deal with," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's press secretary said.
dominicanstar.com
Fenwick Closes Sale and Agreement on Priory Campus
Fenwick High School and Dominican University officially closed their sale and agreement on The Priory on May 19. The Priory, Dominican’s additional campus down Division Street, was an asset to the University since it was purchased from the Dominican Friars religious order in 2002. Before President Glena Temple was...
wgnradio.com
The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Is anyone hearing Chicago’s screams?
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (09/12/2022): On this episode, John Kass & Jeff Carlin are joined by Matt Rosenberg to discuss the work at WirePoint.org and the ‘unraveling’ of Chicago. Plus, Kasso reacts to this news story about a violent mugging in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood and wonders if everyone hears screams the same? Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
Portillo's Menu Item Ranked Worst To Best
The origins of Portillo's "began in the dog house." A man named Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small hot dog trailer he nicknamed "The Dog House" in Villa Park, Illinois, in 1963. What started out as a small food endeavor eventually expanded into a chain restaurant till the Portillo's brand basically became synonymous with Chicago. Today, Portillo's has over 70 locations across several states, and people living outside of the Chicago area can indulge in Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, and a variety of other authentic Chicago fare.
POLITICO
Bailey’s suburban woes
Happy Monday, Illinois. Congrats to the folks at Misericordia for powering through the rain to pull off a successful Family Fest. Republican governor candidate Darren Bailey has been ramping up his time in the northern part of Illinois, knowing that he’s got downstate all sewn up. But some Republicans say he still needs to do more to endear himself to suburban Chicago Republicans. Why, for example, must he denigrate Chicago as a “hellhole”?"
Essence
Review: Unparalleled Luxury In The Heart Of Chicago’s Magnificent Mile
If you're wanting a five star luxury stay on your next visit to Chicago, here's why you need to stay at the Four Seasons Hotel Chicago. If you’re planning a trip to The Windy City and you’re looking for a five-star luxury stay (in a prime location that’s close to everything), then The Four Seasons Hotel Chicago is the perfect hotel for you. The gorgeous hotel is located in the famous Magnificent Mile neighborhood, on one of the hottest shopping streets in Chicago, with unrivaled Lake Michigan and skyline views.
The Best Pizza Restaurants in Chicago (Opinion)
Chicago has some of the best pizza joints in the country. From classic Chicago deep dish pies to gourmet thin-crust pizzas, there is something for everyone. Delicious pizza being made at a pizzeria.Image by SALVATORE MONETTI/Pixabay.
fox32chicago.com
Heavy rain and flooding possible in Chicago area Sunday
CHICAGO - Residents of Chicago and the suburbs can expect moderate to heavy rain through Sunday. The National Weather Service said areas north of I-80 might get a few inches, and localized flooding is possible. The rain will move in on Saturday night and continue off-and-on through Sunday, with more...
