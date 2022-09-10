ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Utah’s Offensive Line Off To A Good Start, Strength Is Depth

SALT LAKE CITY- A big part of what did the Utes in early in 2021 was poor offensive line play to start the year. Throughout spring and fall camp of 2022, head coach Kyle Whittingham, along with offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig and position coach Jim Harding said the goal was to come out of the gate faster.
kslsports.com

BYU Football Practiced Through Heavy Rain In Preparation For Oregon

PROVO, Utah – If inclement weather calls at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, BYU football will be ready. The No. 12 Cougars played through a practice that saw a heavy downpour of rain at the Student Athlete Building on Tuesday. They were allowed to keep practicing because there was no lightning in the area.
kslsports.com

BYU Taking Big Payday To Play Oregon At Autzen Stadium

PROVO, Utah – It’s not often BYU football takes on a “money game,” but Saturday’s tilt against No. 25 Oregon is one of those rare instances. For the first time since 2015, BYU is playing a true road game against an opponent that won’t be making any return visits to Provo.
Whittingham, Utes Turn Attention To San Diego State

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham was pleased with the progress his team made from a close loss to Florida in week one, to a dominating performance against Southern Utah in week two. While Whittingham acknowledges it is hard to know exactly how much of that improvement is from the type of opponent the Utes took on, he did say the tape showed they were overall more mindful of the technique and fundamentals they used against the Thunderbirds.
Time, Channel Announced For Utah Vs. ASU

SALT LAKE CITY- While Utah prepares to host San Diego State at home this Saturday, some clarity on their upcoming schedule was announced. The following week the Utes are slated to meet the Sun Devils in Tempe for a little “Pac-12 After Dark” to start Pac-12 Conference play. The game will kickoff at 8:30 PM MT and will air on ESPN/ESPN 2 on September 24th.
WCC Conference Responds To BYU Racism Investigation

SALT LAKE CITY – The WCC Conference released a statement regarding BYU’s investigation into an alleged racial incident at a volleyball match between the Cougars and the Duke Blue Devils. “The West Coast Conference has reviewed the facts and information provided by BYU regarding its volleyball match against...
BYU Football Victory Over Baylor Drew Huge Late-Night TV Ratings

PROVO, Utah – The Big 12 Conference has to be excited about the tv ratings from the BYU football win over Baylor. On Tuesday, ESPN announced that the Top 25 clash between the two future Big 12 foes delivered an audience of 2.4 million viewers. That was ESPN’s largest...
No. 12 BYU Gears Up For Tough Road Test Against No. 25 Oregon

PROVO, Utah – The highs of the win over Baylor are now in the rearview mirror for No. 12 BYU football as they shift their focus to the Oregon Ducks. Entering Saturday’s matinee at Autzen Stadium (1:30 p.m, FOX, KSL NewsRadio), No. 25 Oregon is a bit of a mystery.
TV Info, Kickoff Time Revealed For BYU Football Game Against Wyoming

PROVO, Utah – The old-school rivalry between BYU football and Wyoming will renew during the 2022 season. BYU will host the former Rocky Mountain Conference, WAC, Mountain West rival on Saturday, September 24, at LaVell Edwards Stadium. On Monday, TV info and a kickoff time were announced for the game.
Baylor Coach, Fans Give High Praise To BYU Football Game Atmosphere

PROVO, Utah – The future Big 12 tilt between BYU and Baylor left an impression on the folks from Waco. LaVell Edwards Stadium was rocking on Saturday night during BYU’s 26-20 double-overtime win over the Bears. It’s remarkable to think how far BYU’s gameday atmosphere has come.
BYU Kicker Thanks Fans, Teammates For Support After Missed FGs

SALT LAKE CITY – BYU football place kicker Jake Oldroyd thanked fans for their “love and support” after he missed a pair of kicks during the Cougars’ win over the Baylor Bears. The No. 21 Cougars hosted the No. 9 Bears at LaVell Edwards Stadium on...
BYU Soars While Utah Drops In Latest AP Poll After Weekend Of Upsets

SALT LAKE CITY- BYU made a spectacular jump while Utah dropped the latest AP Poll after a crazy weekend for the college football AP Top 10. #6 Texas A & M fell to Appalachian State, #8 Notre Dame was taken out by Marshall, #9 Baylor lost to #21 BYU in double overtime, and #1 Alabama barely pulled off a win against an unranked Texas.
Local Teams Remember 21st Anniversary Of September 11, 2001

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Locals sports teams remembered the 21st anniversary of September 11, 2001, when thousands of people lost their lives after multiple terror attacks on the United States. On the 21st anniversary of the attacks, local teams remembered those who lost their lives. #NeverForget. Utah Jazz.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints News Roundup: 9/13

PROVO, Utah-Tuesday, President Dallin H. Oaks of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of Twelve Apostles spoke at the BYU Devotional at the Marriott Center. Pres. Oaks encouraged his audience to “courageously carry out their unique mission to pursue spiritual and secular education.”. Pres. Oaks...
What’s The Biggest House In Utah?

Utah has a lot of really, really big houses. In Southern Utah alone, it's not uncommon to see a home with more than 4 garages, big fancy swimming pools, and a lot of other fancy stuff. The annual PARADE OF HOMES is incredibly popular for this reason. But if you're like me, big houses can make you feel a little bit out of place.
Hundreds of goldfish found illegally dumped in Utah pond. Here’s why that’s a problem

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — One fish, two fish, Utah wildlife biologists say don’t illegally dump any fish. State wildlife officials are reminding people to not illegally dump fish into ponds after wildlife officials found hundreds of goldfish in a wildlife management pond in the Uinta Mountains last week — and exotic fish at other ponds in the state earlier this year.
Wild About Utah: Spider Mountain

Recently, I accompanied Friend Weller, chief radio engineer for Utah Public Radio, on a visit to what local radio engineers affectionately call Spider Mountain. We sought to determine why the Utah County translator would intermittently go off air for minutes to hours. Friend speculated that wasps or spiders were to blame. He explained that this translator receives the signal from Logan via satellite and rebroadcasts it for lower Utah County on 88.7 MHz. It is one of more than 30 translators that re-transmit UPR where mountains block the original signal.
Body of Utah Man Recovered at Flaming Gorge Reservoir

DAGGETT COUNTY — The body of a man who may have drowned was recovered from the Flaming Gorge Reservoir in Daggett County over the weekend. Daggett County Sheriff Erik Bailey reports that the man went underwater around 3:35 p.m. on Saturday in the Horseshoe Canyon area and never resurfaced.
