Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Duo Twenty One Pilots Will Perform At The Vivint Smart Home ArenaS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
The Food Is Plentiful at The Cheesecake Factory at The City Creek CenterS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
The SOHO Food Park Is Open In The Summer With Food TrucksS. F. MoriHolladay, UT
Related
kslsports.com
Utah’s Offensive Line Off To A Good Start, Strength Is Depth
SALT LAKE CITY- A big part of what did the Utes in early in 2021 was poor offensive line play to start the year. Throughout spring and fall camp of 2022, head coach Kyle Whittingham, along with offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig and position coach Jim Harding said the goal was to come out of the gate faster.
kslsports.com
BYU Football Practiced Through Heavy Rain In Preparation For Oregon
PROVO, Utah – If inclement weather calls at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, BYU football will be ready. The No. 12 Cougars played through a practice that saw a heavy downpour of rain at the Student Athlete Building on Tuesday. They were allowed to keep practicing because there was no lightning in the area.
kslsports.com
BYU Taking Big Payday To Play Oregon At Autzen Stadium
PROVO, Utah – It’s not often BYU football takes on a “money game,” but Saturday’s tilt against No. 25 Oregon is one of those rare instances. For the first time since 2015, BYU is playing a true road game against an opponent that won’t be making any return visits to Provo.
kslsports.com
Utah Rocking Updated Ute Proud Look Against San Diego State
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah will wear their Ute Proud uniforms in week three against San Diego State. The attire has a new take on the Ute Proud helmet they have worn the past few seasons. Per usual, the Utes will be wearing a Drum and Feather logo and stripe down...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kslsports.com
Whittingham, Utes Turn Attention To San Diego State
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham was pleased with the progress his team made from a close loss to Florida in week one, to a dominating performance against Southern Utah in week two. While Whittingham acknowledges it is hard to know exactly how much of that improvement is from the type of opponent the Utes took on, he did say the tape showed they were overall more mindful of the technique and fundamentals they used against the Thunderbirds.
kslsports.com
Time, Channel Announced For Utah Vs. ASU
SALT LAKE CITY- While Utah prepares to host San Diego State at home this Saturday, some clarity on their upcoming schedule was announced. The following week the Utes are slated to meet the Sun Devils in Tempe for a little “Pac-12 After Dark” to start Pac-12 Conference play. The game will kickoff at 8:30 PM MT and will air on ESPN/ESPN 2 on September 24th.
kslsports.com
WCC Conference Responds To BYU Racism Investigation
SALT LAKE CITY – The WCC Conference released a statement regarding BYU’s investigation into an alleged racial incident at a volleyball match between the Cougars and the Duke Blue Devils. “The West Coast Conference has reviewed the facts and information provided by BYU regarding its volleyball match against...
kslsports.com
BYU Football Victory Over Baylor Drew Huge Late-Night TV Ratings
PROVO, Utah – The Big 12 Conference has to be excited about the tv ratings from the BYU football win over Baylor. On Tuesday, ESPN announced that the Top 25 clash between the two future Big 12 foes delivered an audience of 2.4 million viewers. That was ESPN’s largest...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kslsports.com
No. 12 BYU Gears Up For Tough Road Test Against No. 25 Oregon
PROVO, Utah – The highs of the win over Baylor are now in the rearview mirror for No. 12 BYU football as they shift their focus to the Oregon Ducks. Entering Saturday’s matinee at Autzen Stadium (1:30 p.m, FOX, KSL NewsRadio), No. 25 Oregon is a bit of a mystery.
kslsports.com
TV Info, Kickoff Time Revealed For BYU Football Game Against Wyoming
PROVO, Utah – The old-school rivalry between BYU football and Wyoming will renew during the 2022 season. BYU will host the former Rocky Mountain Conference, WAC, Mountain West rival on Saturday, September 24, at LaVell Edwards Stadium. On Monday, TV info and a kickoff time were announced for the game.
kslsports.com
BYU Football Earning New Year’s Six Bowl Projections After Baylor Win
PROVO, Utah – After defeating then No. 9 Baylor last Saturday, BYU football is one of the hot teams in college football. The Cougars are 2-0 overall on the year and are now No. 12 in the AP Top 25 poll. BYU’s fast start has some media outlets looking...
kslsports.com
Baylor Coach, Fans Give High Praise To BYU Football Game Atmosphere
PROVO, Utah – The future Big 12 tilt between BYU and Baylor left an impression on the folks from Waco. LaVell Edwards Stadium was rocking on Saturday night during BYU’s 26-20 double-overtime win over the Bears. It’s remarkable to think how far BYU’s gameday atmosphere has come.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kslsports.com
BYU Kicker Thanks Fans, Teammates For Support After Missed FGs
SALT LAKE CITY – BYU football place kicker Jake Oldroyd thanked fans for their “love and support” after he missed a pair of kicks during the Cougars’ win over the Baylor Bears. The No. 21 Cougars hosted the No. 9 Bears at LaVell Edwards Stadium on...
kslsports.com
BYU Soars While Utah Drops In Latest AP Poll After Weekend Of Upsets
SALT LAKE CITY- BYU made a spectacular jump while Utah dropped the latest AP Poll after a crazy weekend for the college football AP Top 10. #6 Texas A & M fell to Appalachian State, #8 Notre Dame was taken out by Marshall, #9 Baylor lost to #21 BYU in double overtime, and #1 Alabama barely pulled off a win against an unranked Texas.
kslsports.com
Local Teams Remember 21st Anniversary Of September 11, 2001
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Locals sports teams remembered the 21st anniversary of September 11, 2001, when thousands of people lost their lives after multiple terror attacks on the United States. On the 21st anniversary of the attacks, local teams remembered those who lost their lives. #NeverForget. Utah Jazz.
hebervalleyradio.com
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints News Roundup: 9/13
PROVO, Utah-Tuesday, President Dallin H. Oaks of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of Twelve Apostles spoke at the BYU Devotional at the Marriott Center. Pres. Oaks encouraged his audience to “courageously carry out their unique mission to pursue spiritual and secular education.”. Pres. Oaks...
What’s The Biggest House In Utah?
Utah has a lot of really, really big houses. In Southern Utah alone, it's not uncommon to see a home with more than 4 garages, big fancy swimming pools, and a lot of other fancy stuff. The annual PARADE OF HOMES is incredibly popular for this reason. But if you're like me, big houses can make you feel a little bit out of place.
eastidahonews.com
Hundreds of goldfish found illegally dumped in Utah pond. Here’s why that’s a problem
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — One fish, two fish, Utah wildlife biologists say don’t illegally dump any fish. State wildlife officials are reminding people to not illegally dump fish into ponds after wildlife officials found hundreds of goldfish in a wildlife management pond in the Uinta Mountains last week — and exotic fish at other ponds in the state earlier this year.
upr.org
Wild About Utah: Spider Mountain
Recently, I accompanied Friend Weller, chief radio engineer for Utah Public Radio, on a visit to what local radio engineers affectionately call Spider Mountain. We sought to determine why the Utah County translator would intermittently go off air for minutes to hours. Friend speculated that wasps or spiders were to blame. He explained that this translator receives the signal from Logan via satellite and rebroadcasts it for lower Utah County on 88.7 MHz. It is one of more than 30 translators that re-transmit UPR where mountains block the original signal.
sweetwaternow.com
Body of Utah Man Recovered at Flaming Gorge Reservoir
DAGGETT COUNTY — The body of a man who may have drowned was recovered from the Flaming Gorge Reservoir in Daggett County over the weekend. Daggett County Sheriff Erik Bailey reports that the man went underwater around 3:35 p.m. on Saturday in the Horseshoe Canyon area and never resurfaced.
Comments / 0