kslsports.com
Utah’s Offensive Line Off To A Good Start, Strength Is Depth
SALT LAKE CITY- A big part of what did the Utes in early in 2021 was poor offensive line play to start the year. Throughout spring and fall camp of 2022, head coach Kyle Whittingham, along with offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig and position coach Jim Harding said the goal was to come out of the gate faster.
kslsports.com
BYU Football Practiced Through Heavy Rain In Preparation For Oregon
PROVO, Utah – If inclement weather calls at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, BYU football will be ready. The No. 12 Cougars played through a practice that saw a heavy downpour of rain at the Student Athlete Building on Tuesday. They were allowed to keep practicing because there was no lightning in the area.
kslsports.com
Utah Rocking Updated Ute Proud Look Against San Diego State
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah will wear their Ute Proud uniforms in week three against San Diego State. The attire has a new take on the Ute Proud helmet they have worn the past few seasons. Per usual, the Utes will be wearing a Drum and Feather logo and stripe down...
kslsports.com
BYU Taking Big Payday To Play Oregon At Autzen Stadium
PROVO, Utah – It’s not often BYU football takes on a “money game,” but Saturday’s tilt against No. 25 Oregon is one of those rare instances. For the first time since 2015, BYU is playing a true road game against an opponent that won’t be making any return visits to Provo.
kmyu.tv
West Coast Conference issues statement in response to BYU racism investigation
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The West Coast Conference has responded to an investigation into reported racism at Brigham Young University, which got underway after a fan was accused of yelling racist slurs during a women's volleyball match last month against Duke. "Based on our review of the information...
kslsports.com
No. 12 BYU Gears Up For Tough Road Test Against No. 25 Oregon
PROVO, Utah – The highs of the win over Baylor are now in the rearview mirror for No. 12 BYU football as they shift their focus to the Oregon Ducks. Entering Saturday’s matinee at Autzen Stadium (1:30 p.m, FOX, KSL NewsRadio), No. 25 Oregon is a bit of a mystery.
kslsports.com
Time, Channel Announced For Utah Vs. ASU
SALT LAKE CITY- While Utah prepares to host San Diego State at home this Saturday, some clarity on their upcoming schedule was announced. The following week the Utes are slated to meet the Sun Devils in Tempe for a little “Pac-12 After Dark” to start Pac-12 Conference play. The game will kickoff at 8:30 PM MT and will air on ESPN/ESPN 2 on September 24th.
kslsports.com
TV Info, Kickoff Time Revealed For BYU Football Game Against Wyoming
PROVO, Utah – The old-school rivalry between BYU football and Wyoming will renew during the 2022 season. BYU will host the former Rocky Mountain Conference, WAC, Mountain West rival on Saturday, September 24, at LaVell Edwards Stadium. On Monday, TV info and a kickoff time were announced for the game.
kslsports.com
WCC Conference Responds To BYU Racism Investigation
SALT LAKE CITY – The WCC Conference released a statement regarding BYU’s investigation into an alleged racial incident at a volleyball match between the Cougars and the Duke Blue Devils. “The West Coast Conference has reviewed the facts and information provided by BYU regarding its volleyball match against...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet BYU Cougars Jaren Hall’s Wife, Breanna Hall
When the BYU Cougars needed a leader, football quarterback Jaren Hall stepped up. He’s not only a superstar on-field but also off-field for his wife and daughter. The footballer’s wife brought their daughter to the field on August 15, 2022, to cheer for her dad. Fans are intrigued by this and want to learn more about Jaren Hall’s wife, Breanna Hall. She’s a former soccer player who has a distinct personality. Meet this fabulous WAG in our Breanna Hall wiki.
kslsports.com
BYU Football Brings Back ‘Royal Sitake’ Uniform For Oregon Game
PROVO, Utah – The uniform unveil for BYU football takes on a greater significance this week. That’s because BYU will be facing the team that made uniform unveiling a thing in the first place in college football. No. 12 BYU travels to Eugene, Oregon, to face the No....
kslsports.com
Baylor Coach, Fans Give High Praise To BYU Football Game Atmosphere
PROVO, Utah – The future Big 12 tilt between BYU and Baylor left an impression on the folks from Waco. LaVell Edwards Stadium was rocking on Saturday night during BYU’s 26-20 double-overtime win over the Bears. It’s remarkable to think how far BYU’s gameday atmosphere has come.
kslsports.com
BYU Football Earning New Year’s Six Bowl Projections After Baylor Win
PROVO, Utah – After defeating then No. 9 Baylor last Saturday, BYU football is one of the hot teams in college football. The Cougars are 2-0 overall on the year and are now No. 12 in the AP Top 25 poll. BYU’s fast start has some media outlets looking...
kslsports.com
Local Teams Remember 21st Anniversary Of September 11, 2001
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Locals sports teams remembered the 21st anniversary of September 11, 2001, when thousands of people lost their lives after multiple terror attacks on the United States. On the 21st anniversary of the attacks, local teams remembered those who lost their lives. #NeverForget. Utah Jazz.
kslsports.com
BYU Soars While Utah Drops In Latest AP Poll After Weekend Of Upsets
SALT LAKE CITY- BYU made a spectacular jump while Utah dropped the latest AP Poll after a crazy weekend for the college football AP Top 10. #6 Texas A & M fell to Appalachian State, #8 Notre Dame was taken out by Marshall, #9 Baylor lost to #21 BYU in double overtime, and #1 Alabama barely pulled off a win against an unranked Texas.
kslsports.com
Hans Olsen’s Video Review: BYU Cougars vs. Baylor Bears
SALT LAKE CITY – KSL Sports Zone host Hans Olsen took some time breaking down the BYU Cougars’ win over the Baylor Bears. In the videos below, Hans looks at some important players and moments from the upset win. For more video reviews, you can follow Hans on...
KSLTV
Youth football referee punched over call in Layton shares message
LAYTON, Utah — A youth football referee is speaking out, saying a player punched him in the neck at a game last weekend, and he is sharing a larger message for parents in the youth football community. It’s the latest reported incident of bad behavior around the field in one weekend.
ourdailybears.com
Thoughts on Baylor’s 26-20 Loss to BYU and the Trip to Provo
ODB Instant Recap | BaylorBears.com Box Score | BB Recap/Postgame Book. When I got the email from Baylor about a potential trip to BYU for last night’s game about six weeks ago, my wife and I jumped on it almost immediately. We had been considering coming out here on our own, but after finding out that Baylor would plan and set up the whole thing for us (for a price, of course!), we decided to pull the trigger and use it as our 15th anniversary present to each other. We had never been on a Baylor-run trip of any kind before and didn’t really know what to expect. What we got was more than we could have imagined.
kslsports.com
BYU Kicker Thanks Fans, Teammates For Support After Missed FGs
SALT LAKE CITY – BYU football place kicker Jake Oldroyd thanked fans for their “love and support” after he missed a pair of kicks during the Cougars’ win over the Baylor Bears. The No. 21 Cougars hosted the No. 9 Bears at LaVell Edwards Stadium on...
