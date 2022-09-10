ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robber fires shot, pistol-whips victim in Rogers Park

An armed robber fired a handgun, then beat his victim with the weapon in Rogers Park on Sunday evening, according to Chicago police. The offender remains on the loose. The 23-year-old victim was walking in the 1300 block of West Farwell when the gunman approached and demanded his property around 10:45 p.m., according to a CPD spokesperson. But the victim refused to cooperate until the robber fired a bullet into the ground, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Police: Suburban father poisons kids; son dies, daughter critical

INVERNESS, Ill. — A suburban father allegedly poisoned his children via carbon monoxide before he died by suicide, killing his son and putting his daughter in critical condition. Inverness officers were called to the 2200 block of Palatine Road at around 4:20 p.m. Sunday for a well-being check. Inside, a father and his son, 10-year-old […]
INVERNESS, IL
WGN TV

Food delivery driver shot on West Side

CHICAGO — A food delivery driver was shot Tuesday afternoon on the West Side. At around 1:20 p.m., police responded to the 3800 block of Lexington on the report of a shooting. A 19-year-old man was sustained a gunshot wound to the arm while sitting inside a vehicle, police...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

12-year-old boy in critical condition after shooting in the Heart of Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)--  A 12-year-old boy was seriously hurt after he was shot in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood.Chicago police said the boy was outside with a family member, near 21st Place and Wood Street, when two people walked up to them and started shooting around 10:30 p.m.The 12-year-old boy was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. Police said the shooters ran away and have not been caught.
CHICAGO, IL
hometownnewsnow.com

Charges in Pregnant Woman Attack

(Michigan City, IN) - A Michigan City man could go to prison for allegedly beating an ex-girlfriend who is pregnant. 35-year-old Nickolaus Garrett is charged with two counts of battery and one count of strangulation. According to court documents, he allegedly beat the woman who was five months pregnant with...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Police recover gun from man smoking at CTA Red Line station

CHICAGO - A man who was smoking on CTA property has been charged after police found a gun on him Monday in the Chatham neighborhood. Joshua Nelson, 36, is accused of smoking on CTA property near the 79th Street Red Line station. When officers approached him, they discovered he was in possession of a gun, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

14-year-old boy reported missing on South Side

CHICAGO — Police have issued a missing person alert for a 14-year-old boy last seen Sunday on the South Side. David Davis, 14, was last seen in the 6700 block of South Springfield. He was wearing a white t-shirt, blue/green shorts and blue/green shoes. Davis also may be in...
CHICAGO, IL

