Man offers woman $150 for 5-year-old daughter, then grabs girl by the hair, police say
Chicago police charged a man with offering a woman $150 for her 5-year-old daughter, then grabbing the girl by the hair before letting go and running away on Chicago’s Northwest Side. It happened on the 5100 block of West Fullerton Avenue.
WATCH: Man Visiting Chicago Uses Martial Arts Moves To Escape Robbers
'Give us your wallet.'
Robber fires shot, pistol-whips victim in Rogers Park
An armed robber fired a handgun, then beat his victim with the weapon in Rogers Park on Sunday evening, according to Chicago police. The offender remains on the loose. The 23-year-old victim was walking in the 1300 block of West Farwell when the gunman approached and demanded his property around 10:45 p.m., according to a CPD spokesperson. But the victim refused to cooperate until the robber fired a bullet into the ground, police said.
Police: Suburban father poisons kids; son dies, daughter critical
INVERNESS, Ill. — A suburban father allegedly poisoned his children via carbon monoxide before he died by suicide, killing his son and putting his daughter in critical condition. Inverness officers were called to the 2200 block of Palatine Road at around 4:20 p.m. Sunday for a well-being check. Inside, a father and his son, 10-year-old […]
Video shows 2 suspects wanted for stabbing chef to death during Loop robbery: Chicago police
"He was a stand-up guy. The footage brought tears to my eyes. He was a great guy and an excellent chef," the victim's former employer said.
'Unstable' man walks into Chicago church claiming to have gun
There were concerns at a Northwest Side church when a man showed up during Sunday services and said he had a gun. WBBM Newsradio’s Bernie Tafoya reports.
Food delivery driver shot on West Side
CHICAGO — A food delivery driver was shot Tuesday afternoon on the West Side. At around 1:20 p.m., police responded to the 3800 block of Lexington on the report of a shooting. A 19-year-old man was sustained a gunshot wound to the arm while sitting inside a vehicle, police...
Police charge 15-year-old Chicago boy with assaulting 71-year-old man, stealing car
Chicago police have arrested a 15-year-old boy after he allegedly assaulted a 71-year-old man and stole his car Friday. Police say the teen attacked the elderly man in southeast Chicago, causing serious injury, before taking the man's vehicle. Police arrested the teen moments after the incident. Authorities later confirmed that...
UPDATE: 2 killed, 7 wounded in Washington Park shooting, police say
Police said the shooting broke out in Washington Park around 7:45 p.m. at 51st and Champlain. Chicago Police Deputy Chief Fred Melean said two groups began arguing, and it went from shouting at each other to shooting at each other. 2 people died.
12-year-old boy in critical condition after shooting in the Heart of Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 12-year-old boy was seriously hurt after he was shot in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood.Chicago police said the boy was outside with a family member, near 21st Place and Wood Street, when two people walked up to them and started shooting around 10:30 p.m.The 12-year-old boy was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. Police said the shooters ran away and have not been caught.
Man, 19, shot in the arm in West Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man was shot in the arm in West Garfield Park Tuesday afternoon. At about 1:20 p.m., the man was inside of a vehicle in the 3800 block of West Lexington when he was struck in the arm by gunfire, police said. He was transported to an...
Charges in Pregnant Woman Attack
(Michigan City, IN) - A Michigan City man could go to prison for allegedly beating an ex-girlfriend who is pregnant. 35-year-old Nickolaus Garrett is charged with two counts of battery and one count of strangulation. According to court documents, he allegedly beat the woman who was five months pregnant with...
Man killed in Chatham hit-and-run crash: Chicago police
Chicago police said a 59-year-old is dead after a fatal hit-and-run crash on Chicago's South Side Monday night.
13-day-old baby boy dead after found unresponsive inside Bowmanville home, Chicago police say
A 13-day-old baby boy is dead after he was found unresponsive inside a Chicago home, police said.
7 shot, 1 fatally, in Washington Park, Chicago police say
At least seven people were shot, one of them fatally, in Washington Park Tuesday evening, Chicago police said.
Father, Young Son Found Dead of Apparent Carbon Monoxide Poisoning in Suburban Home
A father and his 10-year-old son in the northwestern Chicago suburb of Inverness died Sunday of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning inside their home, police said Monday afternoon. According to a preliminary investigation from the Inverness Police Department, at 4:20 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a call of an "unknown problem"...
Suspect wanted for pushing woman to ground, stealing her belongings at CTA Blue Line station
CHICAGO - Mass Transit Detectives released a photo of a suspect wanted in a strong-armed robbery that occurred last month at a CTA Blue Line station. At about 12:20 a.m. on Aug. 23, the victim was attempting to exit the CTA Blue Line station at Kedzie when she was approached by a male suspect, police said.
Police recover gun from man smoking at CTA Red Line station
CHICAGO - A man who was smoking on CTA property has been charged after police found a gun on him Monday in the Chatham neighborhood. Joshua Nelson, 36, is accused of smoking on CTA property near the 79th Street Red Line station. When officers approached him, they discovered he was in possession of a gun, police said.
Wicker Park armed robbery: National Guardsman credits military training with thwarting incident
A National Guardsman stationed in Indiana returning to his family's Wicker Park house said his military training helped him thwart an armed robbery.
14-year-old boy reported missing on South Side
CHICAGO — Police have issued a missing person alert for a 14-year-old boy last seen Sunday on the South Side. David Davis, 14, was last seen in the 6700 block of South Springfield. He was wearing a white t-shirt, blue/green shorts and blue/green shoes. Davis also may be in...
