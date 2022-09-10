Another tractor trailer has hit the Glenridge Road Rail Bridge in Glenville, New York. The top of the trailer sheared off like an old school sardine can and looks like the folds in a paper fan. The trucks involved are semis and box trucks. The steel railroad bridge is 10 feet 11 inches high. There are newly installed yellow caution signs, lights and a side road for tall trucks to use prior to impact. Why does this accident keep happening? Locally, it’s a running joke, with the bridge having its own social media pages. It needs to be resolved because it is costing the owners, haulers, taxpayers, police, fire, EMT, insurance and towing companies to name a few; hundreds of manpower hours and at this point millions of dollars of destroyed property.

GLENVILLE, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO