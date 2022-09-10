ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterford, NY

WNYT

New festival planned to replace First Night Saratoga

First on 13 — Saratoga Springs is starting a new New Year’s festival to replace its once-popular First Night celebration. NewsChannel 13 has learned that there will be a big celebration featuring more than a dozen musical acts, some of them nationally known. Bands will perform throughout the city, with the headliners playing at the City Center. People will be able to buy all-access badges and participate in a music crawl.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Bethlehem Chamber hosting 37th annual golf outing

The Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce is ready to tee off. The group is hosting its 37th annual golf outing on September 19 at Orchard Creek Golf Course in Altamont. This is one of the chamber’s annual fundraising events. New this year is a hole in one contest. Each player...
BETHLEHEM, NY
City
Waterford, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Lake George dissolution vote is Tuesday

On Tuesday, the future of the village and town of Lake George is up for a vote. From noon to 9 p.m., village voters can come to Town Hall to cast their vote on whether the village should dissolve into the town - a topic that became a topic of some contention between the two entities this summer.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
WNYT

Golf enthusiasts tee off at indoor Guilderland simulator

GUILDERLAND – You don’t want to end up in a bunker on the golf course, but Capital Region golfers are flocking to The Bunker. The indoor golf course is located on Western Avenue in Guilderland. The idea started in 2019, when Troy Miller and Burl McCutcheon were driving...
GUILDERLAND, NY
Carol Durant

Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidents

Another tractor trailer has hit the Glenridge Road Rail Bridge in Glenville, New York. The top of the trailer sheared off like an old school sardine can and looks like the folds in a paper fan. The trucks involved are semis and box trucks. The steel railroad bridge is 10 feet 11 inches high. There are newly installed yellow caution signs, lights and a side road for tall trucks to use prior to impact. Why does this accident keep happening? Locally, it’s a running joke, with the bridge having its own social media pages. It needs to be resolved because it is costing the owners, haulers, taxpayers, police, fire, EMT, insurance and towing companies to name a few; hundreds of manpower hours and at this point millions of dollars of destroyed property.
GLENVILLE, NY
saratogaliving.com

Look Inside Witt Construction’s 2022 Saratoga Showcase of Homes Home

As soon as Witt Construction was contracted to build a 4,000-square-foot custom home for a client in Saratoga’s Oak Ridge neighborhood, builder John Witt knew the house had to be part of the 2022 Saratoga Showcase of Homes. “We kind of talked her into it,” Witt says of the client who is currently living there with her two young adult children. “It’s just a great house. I’ve done many great homes, and this is right up there in the top 10.”
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WWLP

Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield unsafe to swim

There has been an algae test completed at Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield today that confirms the presence of a blue-green algae bloom. This may present harmful health effects for users of the lake.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Have You Heard of Lake George, NY’s Mystery Spot?

One specific spot in Lake George has left scientists and visitors alike scratching their heads. I've been going to Lake George for years with my family and never realized a phenomenon was right under my feet. Literally. For years I worried about the ghosts at Fort William Henrey and Frankenstine standing outside the Wax Museum were going to get me while passing by a much spookier location.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
theupstater.com

Hundreds march in annual firefighters’ dress parade

CAIRO — Hundreds of firefighters and auxiliary members marched in the 134th annual dress parade of the Greene County Volunteer Firemen’s Association convention as crowds lined the streets and cheered. The parade, held Sept. 10, was the culmination of several days of ceremonies, dinners and meetings, with the...
GREENE COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Rotterdam boy battling cancer is gifted with new playset

ROTTERDAM – Building hope for families through the power of play. That’s the goal of an initiative between State Farm and Roc Solid Foundation to provide free play sets to kids fighting cancer. Bennett, a 6-year-old in Rotterdam, is now the recipient of a new play set. Bennett...
ROTTERDAM, NY

