Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
Evan Blum and the Central Warehouse buildingCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Field Hockey: No. 22 Ohio State begins season undefeated, leaves New York with two winsThe LanternColumbus, OH
WNYT
New festival planned to replace First Night Saratoga
First on 13 — Saratoga Springs is starting a new New Year’s festival to replace its once-popular First Night celebration. NewsChannel 13 has learned that there will be a big celebration featuring more than a dozen musical acts, some of them nationally known. Bands will perform throughout the city, with the headliners playing at the City Center. People will be able to buy all-access badges and participate in a music crawl.
WNYT
Bethlehem Chamber hosting 37th annual golf outing
The Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce is ready to tee off. The group is hosting its 37th annual golf outing on September 19 at Orchard Creek Golf Course in Altamont. This is one of the chamber’s annual fundraising events. New this year is a hole in one contest. Each player...
New mini-mart, gas station opens in Altamont
Phillips Mini-Mart and Mobil join Phillips Hardware at the corner of Routes 146 and 158 in Altamont. The Guilderland Chamber of Commerce said this combination of businesses is supported by the people who live in the Hilltowns.
Saratoga Springs pizza shop closes after almost 4 years
Flatbread Social, located on Henry Street in Saratoga Springs, has closed its doors after almost four years. The owners made the announcement in a Facebook post on September 8.
Albany cafe closes after more than 24 years
Hamilton Street Cafe in Albany has closed its doors after more than 24 years. The owners made the announcement in a Facebook post on September 8.
Lake George dissolution vote is Tuesday
On Tuesday, the future of the village and town of Lake George is up for a vote. From noon to 9 p.m., village voters can come to Town Hall to cast their vote on whether the village should dissolve into the town - a topic that became a topic of some contention between the two entities this summer.
‘CoComelon Live!’ coming to the Palace Theatre
The children's show "CoComelon" is coming to the Palace Theatre on December 5. "CoCoMelon Live! JJ’s Journey" encourages parents and kids to sing and dance along as JJ and his family put on a show.
Traffic backed up on Thruway after 2 crashes
Stop-and-go traffic was reported on the eastbound New York State Thruway Tuesday morning after several cars crashed near Exit 24.
Route 9R in Colonie reopens after crash
A crash on Route 9R has closed both directions between Loudon Road and Route 9 in Colonie. All lanes are closed.
WNYT
Golf enthusiasts tee off at indoor Guilderland simulator
GUILDERLAND – You don’t want to end up in a bunker on the golf course, but Capital Region golfers are flocking to The Bunker. The indoor golf course is located on Western Avenue in Guilderland. The idea started in 2019, when Troy Miller and Burl McCutcheon were driving...
Old-World Inspired Italian Restaurant To Open In Vacant Clifton Park Eatery
A vacant Clifton Park restaurant will be coming back to life with some old-world Italian fare. One of the things I love about Clifton Park is pretty much any chain store or restaurant you can think of, we have it. But the only negative to that is some days there are just not enough LOCAL bars and eateries to grab a great meal or a drink at.
Another tractor trailer has hit the Glenridge Road Rail Bridge in Glenville, New York. The top of the trailer sheared off like an old school sardine can and looks like the folds in a paper fan. The trucks involved are semis and box trucks. The steel railroad bridge is 10 feet 11 inches high. There are newly installed yellow caution signs, lights and a side road for tall trucks to use prior to impact. Why does this accident keep happening? Locally, it’s a running joke, with the bridge having its own social media pages. It needs to be resolved because it is costing the owners, haulers, taxpayers, police, fire, EMT, insurance and towing companies to name a few; hundreds of manpower hours and at this point millions of dollars of destroyed property.
saratogaliving.com
Look Inside Witt Construction’s 2022 Saratoga Showcase of Homes Home
As soon as Witt Construction was contracted to build a 4,000-square-foot custom home for a client in Saratoga’s Oak Ridge neighborhood, builder John Witt knew the house had to be part of the 2022 Saratoga Showcase of Homes. “We kind of talked her into it,” Witt says of the client who is currently living there with her two young adult children. “It’s just a great house. I’ve done many great homes, and this is right up there in the top 10.”
ALDI opening Rotterdam store, relocated from Schenectady
ALDI is set to open its new store at the “Five Corners” in Rotterdam on September 15 at 9 a.m. This location will replace the store at 1592 State Street in Schenectady, which will close its doors on September 14.
This Pittsfield Restaurant Is Ridiculously Lucky Right Now
Marjo and I don't hang out a ton outside of work, but we do hang occasionally. The Hot Dog Ranch in Pittsfield is usually where we meet up about once a month for some food, drinks and Keno!. When joined by our friend and co-worker, Dave Isby of WSBS fame,...
Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield unsafe to swim
There has been an algae test completed at Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield today that confirms the presence of a blue-green algae bloom. This may present harmful health effects for users of the lake.
ChowderFest returning to Troy, no tickets required
ChowderFest is set to return to downtown Troy on October 9 starting at noon. New this year, all chowder samples can be bought for $2 a la carte-style, so no ticket is required.
Have You Heard of Lake George, NY’s Mystery Spot?
One specific spot in Lake George has left scientists and visitors alike scratching their heads. I've been going to Lake George for years with my family and never realized a phenomenon was right under my feet. Literally. For years I worried about the ghosts at Fort William Henrey and Frankenstine standing outside the Wax Museum were going to get me while passing by a much spookier location.
theupstater.com
Hundreds march in annual firefighters’ dress parade
CAIRO — Hundreds of firefighters and auxiliary members marched in the 134th annual dress parade of the Greene County Volunteer Firemen’s Association convention as crowds lined the streets and cheered. The parade, held Sept. 10, was the culmination of several days of ceremonies, dinners and meetings, with the...
WNYT
Rotterdam boy battling cancer is gifted with new playset
ROTTERDAM – Building hope for families through the power of play. That’s the goal of an initiative between State Farm and Roc Solid Foundation to provide free play sets to kids fighting cancer. Bennett, a 6-year-old in Rotterdam, is now the recipient of a new play set. Bennett...
