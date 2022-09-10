Read full article on original website
Local Eats, Sweet Treats & Good Beats at Annual Food Truck & Music FestivalDianna CarneyQuincy, MA
You're Invited to a Magical Month of Harry Potter Events at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Live Music, Local Vendors & a High-Stakes Art Competition at This Boston Beach Art FestivalDianna CarneyRevere, MA
Established Democrats defeat lesser-known challengers in Mass. primariesThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
You're Invited! Free Family Festival Will Include Live Music, Delicious Food & Local Artisan CraftsDianna CarneyMedford, MA
25 Investigates obtains report: Local nursing home patients roaming halls, waiting for medication
A staffing shortage at a Chelsea nursing home left some patients without anyone to care for them, according to a report 25 Investigates obtained from the city’s fire department. Firefighters and EMT’s responded to AdviniaCare Eastpointe at 255 Central Avenue Saturday afternoon when a woman visiting the facility complained that an elderly patient with diabetes had not received her insulin.
spectrumnews1.com
Local doctor recommends people get new Bivalent COVID-19 booster shot if they're eligible
WORCESTER, Mass. - Doses of the new Bivalent COVID-19 booster shots are available across central Massachusetts. The new boosters are specifically formulated to protect against omicron variants. Pfizer's vaccine is authorized for people 12 and older, while Moderna's updated booster has been authorized for people 18 and older. UMass Memorial...
wgbh.org
A shortage of hygienists is challenging dental offices
Dr. Tina Wang scrapes the plaque off a patient's teeth in her Wellesley dental practice, then gets to work with the polishing tool. Usually, a dental hygienist does the cleanings here. But a full-time hygienist in this office moved away in January, and Wang told GBH News she hasn’t been able to fully staff back up since then.
newhampshirebulletin.com
New hospital would add over 100 beds for psychiatric and substance misuse care
The Department of Health and Human Services has received initial approval to provide SolutionHealth, which owns Elliot Hospital in Manchester, $15 million in federal money to build a new behavioral health hospital. The facility would add more than 100 new treatment beds for children and adults struggling with mental illness and substance misuse.
WBUR
Doctors discuss how much protection new COVID boosters provide
New, updated COVID-19 boosters are rolling out across Massachusetts. Boston Medical Center infectious disease specialist Dr. Sabrina Assoumou and Tufts Medical Center epidemiologist Dr. Shira Doron explain what's different about these new boosters and how much protection they offer. Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns is releasing a new documentary, "The U.S....
belmontonian.com
Garvin Gets High Performance Marks From Belmont Select Board, 2.5 Percent Merit Increase Approved
As the town prepares to move forward with historic changes to its budget process and governmental structure, Belmont’s Chief Administrative Officer received top marks from the elected executive arm of the town during her annual performance review. Each board member praised Town Administrator Patrice Garvin for her professionalism inside...
Lowell nurse Winnie Waruru pleads guilty in $100 million home health care fraud scheme
Winnie Waruru, 42, of Lowell, pleaded guilty in a federal court in Boston on Sept. 8 concerning a $100 million home health care fraud scheme, U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins announced. Specifically, Waruru pleaded guilty to “one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud; one count of health care fraud...
WCVB
Boil water order in effect for most of Mansfield, Massachusetts, officials say
MANSFIELD, Mass. — Mansfield officials have issued a boil water order for most residents after E. coli bacteria was recently detected in the Massachusetts town's drinking water. According to the town, E. coli was found in a sample collected from the Mansfield Water Division's water supply on Wednesday and...
msonewsports.com
Monday, Sept 12th- Peabody Earns Opioid Settlement Money – Two 3rd Graders Go Missing from Swampscott School, Found by Police – Photos – Sports
Update: Danvers DPW – The Route 128 southbound off-ramp (EXIT 44) to Conant Street will be CLOSED on Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. due to the ongoing repaving project of Conant St. Signage will be in place to inform motorists of closure and detours. Questions? Please call 978-777-0001 x3011.
belmontonian.com
Belmont Police Chief To Parents: Don’t Drive Those Kids To School!
Belmont Police Chief James MacIsaac has something to say to parents of school-age children: Tell your kids to take a walk! As in take a walk to school each day. With vehicle trips returning to pre-pandemic levels and changing traffic patterns and street repairs leading to congested roadways during weekday mornings and afternoons, MacIsaac is asking parents to consider NOT driving the kids to school.
manchesterinklink.com
Primary Election 2022: City votes are tallied, ‘unofficial’ results are in
MANCHESTER, NH – City Clerk Matt Normand has released unofficial results from the Sept. 13 Primary Election from each of the city’s 12 wards for the Democratic and Republican nominations in a variety of races contested on Tuesday. We’ll gather up the overall winners as state results are...
WMUR.com
Students, parents protest after Alvirne High School principal placed on leave
HUDSON, N.H. — Parents and students at Alvirne High School are protesting after the school's principal was placed on administrative leave. More than 2,500 people have signed a petition online, hoping to have principal Steven Beals reinstated at the high school. Some students walked out of class Monday afternoon in protest.
huntnewsnu.com
Column: Northeastern needs to fix the current housing crisis
It took six months, until mid-August, for my roommate and I to receive our housing information. This summer was filled with stressful planning and setbacks, as we vied for a dwindling number of dorms. By the time our selection time had arrived, none of our desired options were available. I could not even consider outside housing on short notice because Boston’s apartments are both limited and very expensive in the current seller’s market. With a new school year quickly approaching, one would presume that the simple question of “Where are you living next year?” would have been already answered by the end of the spring semester. Unfortunately, despite Northeastern providing upperclassmen students with a selection number on Feb. 4, my housing situation remained uncertain until a few weeks before the first day of classes.
thelocalne.ws
North Shore property sales, Sept. 5 – Sept. 9, 2022
If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 9/8/2022Carlson, BrianAlbright E J9 Addison St$929,000. Georgetown property sales. 9/9/20225 Juniper Lane Georgetown Realty TrustGrinblatas S5 Juniper Ln Lot 6$670,000. Gloucester property sales. 9/6/2022Gx-Ph4 LlcYou Men Chr Ass Of...
Two 18-year-old UNH students from Massachusetts suffer serious injuries after getting struck by SUV
A pair of 18-year-old University of New Hampshire students from Massachusetts were hospitalized with serious injuries after an SUV struck the two on a Durham, New Hampshire, street on Saturday afternoon, according to the Durham Police Department. Dante DiStefano, 18, of Waltham, and Colton Rubbicco, 18, of Topsfield were identified...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman plans to donate portion of winnings to charity after using son’s birthdate to hit $1 million scratch ticket
They say it is better to give than receive. A Massachusetts woman is doing both after hitting it big on a scratch ticket. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Kathryn McDaid has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “100X The Money” instant ticket game.
6 Fall Festivals Happening in Massachusetts the Entire Family Will Enjoy
(Photo by Charles Parker) (MASSACHUSETTS) The following festivals promise to be fun for the whole family- there's even an event for the furry members of the house! If you're looking for a way to celebrate fall then look no further- from haystacks to pumpkin carving and everything in between, these festivals will leave event attendees feeling spooky!
fallriverreporter.com
Local man admits to scheme that defrauded Home Depots in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire of $600,000
A local man has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, having been charged for his role in a scheme that defrauded Home Depot out of approximately $600,000 in tools and building supplies, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to charging documents, Luiyi Taveras-Garcia, 35, of Providence,...
wgbh.org
For people leaving Mass. and Cass, a community waits inside the Cottages at Shattuck
Safi Fontes-Vicente grew up on the South Shore, the oldest of four siblings, and had dreams of playing professional soccer. He had a scholarship to play for UMass, he said. But at 33, he’s spent much of his adult life dealing with substance use. He’s lived in the Mass. and Cass area, which became a massive center for people living with addiction and homelessness after Boston closed a treatment center in the Boston Harbor in 2014.
Encore Boston rolls out gambling limit program
Visitors to the Boston Encore Harbor casino can now set a limit when playing electronic games, including slots.
