ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates obtains report: Local nursing home patients roaming halls, waiting for medication

A staffing shortage at a Chelsea nursing home left some patients without anyone to care for them, according to a report 25 Investigates obtained from the city’s fire department. Firefighters and EMT’s responded to AdviniaCare Eastpointe at 255 Central Avenue Saturday afternoon when a woman visiting the facility complained that an elderly patient with diabetes had not received her insulin.
CHELSEA, MA
wgbh.org

A shortage of hygienists is challenging dental offices

Dr. Tina Wang scrapes the plaque off a patient's teeth in her Wellesley dental practice, then gets to work with the polishing tool. Usually, a dental hygienist does the cleanings here. But a full-time hygienist in this office moved away in January, and Wang told GBH News she hasn’t been able to fully staff back up since then.
WELLESLEY, MA
newhampshirebulletin.com

New hospital would add over 100 beds for psychiatric and substance misuse care

The Department of Health and Human Services has received initial approval to provide SolutionHealth, which owns Elliot Hospital in Manchester, $15 million in federal money to build a new behavioral health hospital. The facility would add more than 100 new treatment beds for children and adults struggling with mental illness and substance misuse.
MANCHESTER, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts COVID-19 Vaccines
Belmont, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
City
Belmont, MA
Local
Massachusetts Vaccines
WBUR

Doctors discuss how much protection new COVID boosters provide

New, updated COVID-19 boosters are rolling out across Massachusetts. Boston Medical Center infectious disease specialist Dr. Sabrina Assoumou and Tufts Medical Center epidemiologist Dr. Shira Doron explain what's different about these new boosters and how much protection they offer. Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns is releasing a new documentary, "The U.S....
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Shot#Seasonal Flu#Clinic#Linus Influenza#General Health#Linus Covid#Medical Services#Medicare
msonewsports.com

Monday, Sept 12th- Peabody Earns Opioid Settlement Money – Two 3rd Graders Go Missing from Swampscott School, Found by Police – Photos – Sports

Update: Danvers DPW – The Route 128 southbound off-ramp (EXIT 44) to Conant Street will be CLOSED on Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. due to the ongoing repaving project of Conant St. Signage will be in place to inform motorists of closure and detours. Questions? Please call 978-777-0001 x3011.
PEABODY, MA
belmontonian.com

Belmont Police Chief To Parents: Don’t Drive Those Kids To School!

Belmont Police Chief James MacIsaac has something to say to parents of school-age children: Tell your kids to take a walk! As in take a walk to school each day. With vehicle trips returning to pre-pandemic levels and changing traffic patterns and street repairs leading to congested roadways during weekday mornings and afternoons, MacIsaac is asking parents to consider NOT driving the kids to school.
BELMONT, MA
WMUR.com

Students, parents protest after Alvirne High School principal placed on leave

HUDSON, N.H. — Parents and students at Alvirne High School are protesting after the school's principal was placed on administrative leave. More than 2,500 people have signed a petition online, hoping to have principal Steven Beals reinstated at the high school. Some students walked out of class Monday afternoon in protest.
HUDSON, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
huntnewsnu.com

Column: Northeastern needs to fix the current housing crisis

It took six months, until mid-August, for my roommate and I to receive our housing information. This summer was filled with stressful planning and setbacks, as we vied for a dwindling number of dorms. By the time our selection time had arrived, none of our desired options were available. I could not even consider outside housing on short notice because Boston’s apartments are both limited and very expensive in the current seller’s market. With a new school year quickly approaching, one would presume that the simple question of “Where are you living next year?” would have been already answered by the end of the spring semester. Unfortunately, despite Northeastern providing upperclassmen students with a selection number on Feb. 4, my housing situation remained uncertain until a few weeks before the first day of classes.
BOSTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

North Shore property sales, Sept. 5 – Sept. 9, 2022

If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 9/8/2022Carlson, BrianAlbright E J9 Addison St$929,000. Georgetown property sales. 9/9/20225 Juniper Lane Georgetown Realty TrustGrinblatas S5 Juniper Ln Lot 6$670,000. Gloucester property sales. 9/6/2022Gx-Ph4 LlcYou Men Chr Ass Of...
IPSWICH, MA
wgbh.org

For people leaving Mass. and Cass, a community waits inside the Cottages at Shattuck

Safi Fontes-Vicente grew up on the South Shore, the oldest of four siblings, and had dreams of playing professional soccer. He had a scholarship to play for UMass, he said. But at 33, he’s spent much of his adult life dealing with substance use. He’s lived in the Mass. and Cass area, which became a massive center for people living with addiction and homelessness after Boston closed a treatment center in the Boston Harbor in 2014.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy