Belmont, MA

talia Smith
3d ago

I see no prob driving kids to school the only prob I have is that parents park infront of school building for 10 to 15 talking w kids,ect while we as parents have to wait till they r done chatting up a storm w their kids do it on way to school we have bills to pay to just like everyone else do what some of us do talk on way driving then 5 min when halfway their have child get ready in car then when at building get ur child out and move alone thats the prob w traffic parents,kids just want to park and sit and damn chat we just want our kids out of car and get into building so we can go yo work and make money period no excuse sitting infront of building for about 15 min backing up f traffic

7
Guest
3d ago

In today’s world, it is dangerous ou there. Elementary kids should not be walking without an adult period!

15
Ed Allen
3d ago

Kids are to pampered now. Make them walk or take the bus. That's why you see all these fat kids, McDonald's and rides everywhere.

5
 

