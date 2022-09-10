I see no prob driving kids to school the only prob I have is that parents park infront of school building for 10 to 15 talking w kids,ect while we as parents have to wait till they r done chatting up a storm w their kids do it on way to school we have bills to pay to just like everyone else do what some of us do talk on way driving then 5 min when halfway their have child get ready in car then when at building get ur child out and move alone thats the prob w traffic parents,kids just want to park and sit and damn chat we just want our kids out of car and get into building so we can go yo work and make money period no excuse sitting infront of building for about 15 min backing up f traffic
In today’s world, it is dangerous ou there. Elementary kids should not be walking without an adult period!
Kids are to pampered now. Make them walk or take the bus. That's why you see all these fat kids, McDonald's and rides everywhere.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Eats, Sweet Treats & Good Beats at Annual Food Truck & Music FestivalDianna CarneyQuincy, MA
You're Invited to a Magical Month of Harry Potter Events at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Live Music, Local Vendors & a High-Stakes Art Competition at This Boston Beach Art FestivalDianna CarneyRevere, MA
Established Democrats defeat lesser-known challengers in Mass. primariesThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
You're Invited! Free Family Festival Will Include Live Music, Delicious Food & Local Artisan CraftsDianna CarneyMedford, MA
Comments / 29