The Wellesley, Mass., police log for the week of Aug. 15-20: Arrests. On August 19, 2022 at 12:28 p.m. Officer Cunningham was dispatched to a bank on Central Street for a report a suspicious person in the bank. Officers spoke with employees at the bank who advised them that a female party in the bank was attempting to obtain information about an account utilizing a fraudulent identification and credit card. The bank employee stated the same female party had entered another branch earlier in the day and attempted to do the same. She was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and held on $300 bail.

WELLESLEY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO