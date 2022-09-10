ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is happening and when in the days after the Queen’s death

By The Newsroom
 3 days ago
King Charles III has been formally declared the nation’s new monarch, after the death of his mother, the Queen.

Here is a day-by-day account of what will happen next, leading up to and including the Queen’s funeral on Monday September 19.

Sunday September 11

At 10am the Queen’s coffin will embark on a six-hour journey by road from Balmoral Castle via Aberdeen to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, arriving at 4pm.

That morning the King will meet the Commonwealth Secretary General at Buckingham Palace and then host a reception for Realm High Commissioners.

This will be attended by Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

Monday September 12

The King and Camilla, the new Queen, will travel to Westminster Hall where both Houses of Parliament will meet to express their condolences at the death of the late Queen.

They will then fly to Scotland, arriving at Edinburgh Airport at 12.45pm before travelling to the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

The Queen’s coffin will be taken from the Palace of Holyroodhouse at 2.35pm in procession to St Giles’ Cathedral, where it will be carried inside at 2.55pm.

St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Archive)

The King and Queen, with members of the Royal Family, will follow the procession on foot before attending a service of reflection for the life of the Queen in the cathedral at 3pm.

The Prime Minister will also attend the service.

Afterwards the King will return to Holyrood to hold an audience with the First Minister of Scotland, followed by an audience with the Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament.

At 5.40pm the King and Queen will attend the Scottish Parliament to receive a Motion of Condolence.

Joined by other members of the Royal Family, they will mount a vigil at 7.20pm at St Giles’ Cathedral and stay in Edinburgh overnight.

Tuesday September 13

The King and Queen will fly to Belfast and travel to Hillsborough Castle to view an exhibition on the late Queen’s long association with Northern Ireland.

The King will meet with the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and party leaders.

At 1.20pm, he will receive a message of condolence led by the Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

The Union flag flies at full mast at Hillsborough Castle, Belfast, after the Proclamation of Accession of King Charles III (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Wire)

After a short reception at Hillsborough, the King and Queen will travel to St Anne’s Cathedral for a service of reflection, where they will be joined by the Prime Minister.

Before the service, the King will meet leaders from all the major faiths in Northern Ireland.

The King and Queen will then leave Belfast for London.

At 5pm, the Queen’s coffin will travel by road from St Giles’ Cathedral in Scotland to Edinburgh Airport, where it will be flown to London, departing at 6pm.

After arriving at RAF Northolt at 6.55pm, the coffin will be driven to Buckingham Palace.

Its arrival at 8pm will be witnessed by the King and Queen, with other members of the Royal Family.

Wednesday September 14

The King and Queen, with other members of the Royal Family, will lead a procession behind the late Queen’s coffin.

It will leave Buckingham Palace, carried on a gun carriage to the Palace of Westminster, at 2.22pm and arrive at Westminster Hall at 3pm.

The King meeting well-wishers as he returns to Clarence House from Buckingham Palace (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

After a short service the Queen’s lying in state will begin, lasting for four days and ending on the morning of the state funeral.

The King and Queen will return to Buckingham Palace.

Thursday September 15

Lying in state continues.

Friday September 16

Lying in state continues.

The King with Prime Minister Liz Truss (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

The King and Queen will visit Wales and the Prime Minister will join them in a service of reflection.

Saturday September 17 – Sunday September 18

Lying in state continues.

Monday September 19

Lying in state ends at 6.30am.

At 10.44am the Queen’s coffin will be taken in procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey in central London, where her state funeral will take place at 11am.

The day has been declared a public holiday in the form of a Day of National Mourning.

St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in Berkshire (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Wire)

After the service, the coffin will be taken in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch.

From Wellington Arch, the coffin will travel to Windsor.

Once there, the hearse will travel in procession to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle via the Long Walk, after which, a Committal Service will take place in St George’s Chapel.

