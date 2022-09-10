Read full article on original website
State Golf and Regional Tennis Start Friday / Broncs, Rams, Eagles and Cowboys all Play Football Friday night
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL – All three Sheridan county high school football teams play on the road Friday, the Broncs play at Rock Springs we will have the game live for you on 14-10 KWYO and 106.9 FM plus our live video web stream at sheridanmedia.com the First Federal bank and trust pregame show will start the broadcast at 5:30.
Laramie at Sheridan Football Highlights – 9/9/22
Laramie at Sheridan Football Highlights – 9/9/22. 0:21 Laramie punts. Dane Steel returns punt 54 yards from Sheridan 36 to Laramie 10. 0:38 Colson Coon 3 yard TD run – Sheridan 6 Laramie 0. 0:49 Sheridan kicks-off. Dominick Berrettini recovers at Laramie 28. 1:08 Cael Gilbertson 1 yard...
Sheridan Hawks Hockey Start 2022-23 Season By Splitting Games At Cody
The Hawks capitalized on all four power plays they were given to win the first game of the season over the Yellowstone Quake 4-1 on Friday (September 9th). The score remained level through 20 minutes with Wyatt O’Donoghue scoring for Yellowstone and Wyatt Nobles scoring for the Hawks. Sheridan...
Sixth Annual Farm to Table Hoedown
The sixth annual Farm to Table & Hoedown Fundraiser for Rooted in Wyoming is scheduled for 4 -7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Born in a Barn. The annual event includes live music, featuring The Craft Brothers, Wes Urbanik & the Mountain Folk, and Brooks Forsyth. An online and live auction, featuring large gift baskets, artworks, four rounds of golf at the Powder Horn and more. This event will include activities and games such as cornhole, dummy roping, pumpkin painting, bubbles, and an American Gothic photo booth for the whole family.
In Bloom by Sheridan Community Land Trust – Photo Gallery
Sheridan Community Land Trust hosted “In Bloom” on Saturday, September 10. Attendees enjoyed a lecture by Dr. Douglas MacDonald, who presented information on how Native American Tribes utilized Yellowstone for 11,000 years. Enjoy photos, by Mallary Hunter, of the event below. To read the news story on this...
Mud And Pasture Management Workshop To Be Held In Sheridan
The size of the land can matter for some farmers and ranchers, and for those who don’t have much, one group will soon hold a workshop on how to better manage the land for horses. The Sheridan County Conservation District will be hosting a mud and pasture management workshop...
Sheridan County Conservation District Receives In-State Grant For Acme Reclamation Project
Work on the Acme Power Plant Reclamation Project recently received some financial support from within Wyoming. The Sheridan County Conservation District was awarded a $5,000 grant from the Wyoming Community Foundation, by way of the Sheridan Area Opportunities Fund and the Wyoming Community Foundation’s Sheridan-Johnson area Local Board. The...
SCSD#2 Enrollment is Up in 2022
SCSD#2 Board of Trustees held their monthly meeting on Monday, Sept. 12. Superintendent Scott Stults said that he wanted to celebrate the board, thanking them for their support and vision for the schools in SCSD#2. He said he couldn’t thank them enough for what they do and the many hours they put in. “You have made the school,” he added. “As trustees you set the gold standard.”
Buffalo Council Extends Listing for Business Park Lots
The Buffalo City Council has voted to extend the listing of city-owned business park lots with with Banner Land Company. The lots are known as TBD Long and Short Streets in the Buffalo Business Park east of Buffalo, which currently has six build-ready industrial sites in the business park. Mayor...
DSA: The return of Wine Fest
The Downtown Sheridan Association is announcing the return of their biggest fundraiser, Wine Fest. Wine Fest was last held in March of 2020, just before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Sheridan area. The DSA is now announcing the return of the festival but have decided to move...
Sheridan Commission Approves Transfer of Liquor License
Sheridan County’s Commissioners approved the transfer of a Retail Liquor License contingent upon the sale of the property. The 2022-23 license will be transferred from Jon Scherry d/b/a Last Chance Bar to Albatroaz LLC d/b/a Last Chance Bar once the property is sold. Jessica Winner, who is the applicant...
Buffalo Council OKs Requests for ‘Trunk or Treat’ Event
The Buffalo City Council has approved a request from the Parent/Teacher Organization (PTO) at Meadowlark Elementary School for a road closure for their Trunk or Treat event on Halloween. Isabell DeWald, with the PTO, explained to the council the need for their request. According to ptotoday.com, at trunk or treat...
MIA/POW Recognition Day Program to be Held on Friday
On Friday, September 16, at 1:30 p.m., the Clearmont Historical Group is hosting a National POW/MIA Recognition Day program at the Clearmont at the Clearcreek Valley Veteran’s Memorial and the Clearmont Community Center. The program will honor those who were Prisoners of War and those who are still missing...
Second Chance Sheridan Cat Rescue Requests Additional Funding
A request for additional funding for the nonprofit Second Chance Sheridan Cat Rescue was presented to the Sheridan City Council at a study session Monday night. Rachel Kristiansen with Second Chance, said a considerable drop in contributions is why they are requesting an additional $50,000 in General Purpose Excise Tax funds.
