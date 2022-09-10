SCSD#2 Board of Trustees held their monthly meeting on Monday, Sept. 12. Superintendent Scott Stults said that he wanted to celebrate the board, thanking them for their support and vision for the schools in SCSD#2. He said he couldn’t thank them enough for what they do and the many hours they put in. “You have made the school,” he added. “As trustees you set the gold standard.”

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO