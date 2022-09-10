ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheridan, WY

Comments / 0

Related
Sheridan Media

State Golf and Regional Tennis Start Friday / Broncs, Rams, Eagles and Cowboys all Play Football Friday night

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL – All three Sheridan county high school football teams play on the road Friday, the Broncs play at Rock Springs we will have the game live for you on 14-10 KWYO and 106.9 FM plus our live video web stream at sheridanmedia.com the First Federal bank and trust pregame show will start the broadcast at 5:30.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Laramie at Sheridan Football Highlights – 9/9/22

Laramie at Sheridan Football Highlights – 9/9/22. 0:21 Laramie punts. Dane Steel returns punt 54 yards from Sheridan 36 to Laramie 10. 0:38 Colson Coon 3 yard TD run – Sheridan 6 Laramie 0. 0:49 Sheridan kicks-off. Dominick Berrettini recovers at Laramie 28. 1:08 Cael Gilbertson 1 yard...
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Hawks Hockey Start 2022-23 Season By Splitting Games At Cody

The Hawks capitalized on all four power plays they were given to win the first game of the season over the Yellowstone Quake 4-1 on Friday (September 9th). The score remained level through 20 minutes with Wyatt O’Donoghue scoring for Yellowstone and Wyatt Nobles scoring for the Hawks. Sheridan...
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Sixth Annual Farm to Table Hoedown

The sixth annual Farm to Table & Hoedown Fundraiser for Rooted in Wyoming is scheduled for 4 -7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Born in a Barn. The annual event includes live music, featuring The Craft Brothers, Wes Urbanik & the Mountain Folk, and Brooks Forsyth. An online and live auction, featuring large gift baskets, artworks, four rounds of golf at the Powder Horn and more. This event will include activities and games such as cornhole, dummy roping, pumpkin painting, bubbles, and an American Gothic photo booth for the whole family.
SHERIDAN, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sheridan, WY
Football
Laramie, WY
Football
Local
Wyoming Football
City
Laramie, WY
City
Sheridan, WY
Local
Wyoming Sports
Laramie, WY
Sports
Sheridan, WY
Sports
Sheridan Media

In Bloom by Sheridan Community Land Trust – Photo Gallery

Sheridan Community Land Trust hosted “In Bloom” on Saturday, September 10. Attendees enjoyed a lecture by Dr. Douglas MacDonald, who presented information on how Native American Tribes utilized Yellowstone for 11,000 years. Enjoy photos, by Mallary Hunter, of the event below. To read the news story on this...
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Mud And Pasture Management Workshop To Be Held In Sheridan

The size of the land can matter for some farmers and ranchers, and for those who don’t have much, one group will soon hold a workshop on how to better manage the land for horses. The Sheridan County Conservation District will be hosting a mud and pasture management workshop...
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

SCSD#2 Enrollment is Up in 2022

SCSD#2 Board of Trustees held their monthly meeting on Monday, Sept. 12. Superintendent Scott Stults said that he wanted to celebrate the board, thanking them for their support and vision for the schools in SCSD#2. He said he couldn’t thank them enough for what they do and the many hours they put in. “You have made the school,” he added. “As trustees you set the gold standard.”
SHERIDAN, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Team#American Football
Sheridan Media

Buffalo Council Extends Listing for Business Park Lots

The Buffalo City Council has voted to extend the listing of city-owned business park lots with with Banner Land Company. The lots are known as TBD Long and Short Streets in the Buffalo Business Park east of Buffalo, which currently has six build-ready industrial sites in the business park. Mayor...
BUFFALO, WY
Sheridan Media

DSA: The return of Wine Fest

The Downtown Sheridan Association is announcing the return of their biggest fundraiser, Wine Fest. Wine Fest was last held in March of 2020, just before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Sheridan area. The DSA is now announcing the return of the festival but have decided to move...
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Commission Approves Transfer of Liquor License

Sheridan County’s Commissioners approved the transfer of a Retail Liquor License contingent upon the sale of the property. The 2022-23 license will be transferred from Jon Scherry d/b/a Last Chance Bar to Albatroaz LLC d/b/a Last Chance Bar once the property is sold. Jessica Winner, who is the applicant...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Buffalo Council OKs Requests for ‘Trunk or Treat’ Event

The Buffalo City Council has approved a request from the Parent/Teacher Organization (PTO) at Meadowlark Elementary School for a road closure for their Trunk or Treat event on Halloween. Isabell DeWald, with the PTO, explained to the council the need for their request. According to ptotoday.com, at trunk or treat...
BUFFALO, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sheridan Media

MIA/POW Recognition Day Program to be Held on Friday

On Friday, September 16, at 1:30 p.m., the Clearmont Historical Group is hosting a National POW/MIA Recognition Day program at the Clearmont at the Clearcreek Valley Veteran’s Memorial and the Clearmont Community Center. The program will honor those who were Prisoners of War and those who are still missing...
CLEARMONT, WY
Sheridan Media

Second Chance Sheridan Cat Rescue Requests Additional Funding

A request for additional funding for the nonprofit Second Chance Sheridan Cat Rescue was presented to the Sheridan City Council at a study session Monday night. Rachel Kristiansen with Second Chance, said a considerable drop in contributions is why they are requesting an additional $50,000 in General Purpose Excise Tax funds.
SHERIDAN, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy