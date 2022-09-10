ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

King Charles III to visit Wales on Friday

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qju18_0hqCwmCo00

The King and Queen are to visit Wales next week, marking their first official visit to the nation since the death of Elizabeth II.

Charles and Camilla will travel to Cardiff on Friday, having already attended ceremonies in Belfast and Edinburgh.

Their trip around the UK is part of what is called Operation Spring Tide.

While in the Welsh capital for the accession visit, the royal couple will take part in a service at Llandaff Cathedral alongside senior faith leaders from communities across the city.

They will then head to the Senedd, the Welsh Parliament, to receive a Motion of Condolence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06jmku_0hqCwmCo00
The Queen Consort during a visit to Treorchy High Street, Rhondda in July (Chris Jackson/PA) (PA Wire)

This will be followed by a reception at Cardiff Castle where First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, and the Speaker of the Senedd, Elin Jones, will get a private audience with the King.

The King and Queen will then meet members of the public who have gathered inside the castle grounds.

Elizabeth II’s state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey the following Monday (September 19) at 11am, it has been confirmed.

The day of the funeral will be a bank holiday after approval by the King.

On their last trip to Wales in July, the then-Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall spent a week visiting areas and organisations across South Wales including Cardiff, Treorchy, Narberth and Hay-on-Wye.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HVx2m_0hqCwmCo00
First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford will have a private audience with Charles at Cardiff Castle (Matthew Horwood/PA) (PA Wire)

The Proclamation of the new sovereign will be formally announced in Wales at noon on Sunday at Cardiff Castle.

Prior to the Proclamation, 26 men of the 3rd Battalion the Royal Welsh supported by the Band of the Royal Welsh and accompanied by the regimental mascot, a Welsh billy goat called Shenkin, will march from City Hall at 11.25am along Boulevard de Nantes, North Road and Duke Street to Cardiff Castle.

At the castle, the Wales Herald of Arms Extraordinary, Tom Lloyd, will make the announcement in English and the Lord Lieutenant of South Glamorgan, Morfudd Meredith, will proclaim King Charles in Welsh.

After the readings, members of 104th Regiment of the Royal Artillery will fire a 21-gun salute before the singing of God Save the King and Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau, Wales’ national anthem.

It will be the third time in three days that canon fire has resounded across the city to both mark the Queen’s death and her son Charles’s accession to the throne.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Nxw0_0hqCwmCo00
A 21-gun salute at Cardiff Castle, to mark the Proclamation of the Accession of King Charles III (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Wire)

The castle gates will be open from 10am to members of the public wishing to attend the event.

Around 2,000 people will be allowed into the castle grounds on a first come, first served basis.

Charles was formally declared the nation’s new monarch at a ceremony at St James’s Palace, in London, on Saturday.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Queen’s children led by Charles walk behind late monarch’s coffin

King Charles III has led the royal family in a poignant display of respect for the late Queen – walking behind the monarch’s coffin with his siblings. Expressionless and looking straight ahead, Charles was joined by the Princess Royal, Earl of Wessex and Duke of York as they followed the hearse carrying the Queen’s oak coffin.
U.K.
newschain

The Queen’s lying in state: What you need to know

The Queen will lie in state in London ahead of her funeral. Here is some of the information mourners need to know. – What exactly is meant by the term “lying in state”?. Lying in state is usually reserved for sovereigns, current or past queen consorts, and sometimes former prime ministers.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elin Jones
Person
Mark Drakeford
The Independent

Queen funeral - latest: Monarch’s coffin arrives at Westminster Hall to lie in state

The Queen’s coffin has arrived at Westminster Hall where it will lie in state until her funeral on Monday.William and Harry joined their father King Charles III for the procession earlier as it made its way from Buckingham Palace,Earlier it was announced that the queue to view the Queen’s lying-in-state will be temporarily closed to new entrants if it reaches 10 miles.The route for members of the public waiting to pay their respects to Her Majesty during the four days her coffin will rest in Westminster Hall stretches 6.9 miles over the Thames and along the South Bank to Southwark Park.The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrived at Buckingham Palace from St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh on Tuesday, where it was received by the King, the Queen’s grandchildren, their spouses and other senior royals. Read More Who will attend the Queen’s funeral?What are Charles III’s duties and powers as King?What happens next after Queen’s death? A day-by-day schedule‘An honour and a privilege’: Princess Anne’s tribute as Scotland says final farewell to the Queen
U.K.
newschain

King and Queen Consort to take in Cardiff landmarks on trip to Wales

The King and Queen Consort are to visit Llandaff Cathedral, the Senedd and Cardiff Castle on their first trip to Wales following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Charles and Camilla will travel to the Welsh capital on Friday, having already toured parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland. It will...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prince Of Wales#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#King Charles#South Wales#Uk#Cardiff#Llandaff Cathedral#The Welsh Parliament#Duchess Of Cornwall#Proclamation
newschain

Charles shows signs of being an open and informal King

He is the King destined to be seen as an open and informal monarch, with kisses from members of the public and an ease with speaking from the heart. Charles has always looked comfortable during a walkabout, chatting to people with a story to tell or those simply eager to meet a prince and heir to the throne.
U.K.
newschain

Step by step alongside the new King, Camilla supports Charles in his new role

As Charles comes to terms with the reality of becoming King he is being supported through the turbulent first days of his reign by his “darling” Camilla. She joined him in rushing to Balmoral Castle in the north of Scotland when serious concerns were first raised about the Queen’s health, and has been by his side almost all the time since, in the full glare of the public eye.
U.K.
newschain

Thousands line Queen’s coffin route to pay final respects in Scotland

Scottish mourners paid tribute to the Queen by lining the route of her coffin procession in their thousands as she left Balmoral for the last time. Silent, sombre and respectful, well-wishers gathered beside country roads, bridges and in village and city centres to say goodbye to the woman who was never more at home than when in Scotland.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
newschain

King, William and Harry to walk behind Queen’s coffin to Westminster Hall

The King will be joined by his sons the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex as they walk behind the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to where she will lie in state. Charles, William and Harry – along with the Duke of York, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex – will follow the coffin on foot as it makes its journey to Westminster Hall on Wednesday afternoon.
U.K.
newschain

Queen’s courage hailed as MLAs pay tribute to ‘greatest-ever monarch’

The Queen was a “courageous and gracious leader” who contributed to peace and reconciliation in Northern Ireland, a special sitting of the Stormont Assembly has been told. She was also described as the UK’s “greatest ever monarch” as both unionist and nationalist political leaders paid tribute following her death.
U.K.
newschain

Thousands flock to village with royal connections to welcome King

The visit by the King and Queen Consort to Hillsborough, a village where royal connections run deepest in Northern Ireland, was on a scale never witnessed before. Thousands flocked to the normally quiet Co Down village, some arriving in the early hours of the morning, to get a coveted viewing spot for the arrival of Charles and Camilla.
U.K.
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
155K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy